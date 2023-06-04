Jeff Green wants to finish career with the Nuggets

Nuggets forward Jeff Green isn’t planning to play until he’s 43 like his good buddy Udonis Haslem. But he wants to at least get close to 40. In an interview with The Denver Gazette, Green, who will turn 37 in August, outlined his hopeful future plans. “I’m finishing my career here, if I can,’’ said Green, who becomes a free agent this summer. “I want to just play two more years and, if my wife lets me play three, cool. But my goal is to play two more years and be a Nugget for those two years.”
Source: Chris Tomasson chris.tomasson@gazette.com @ The Denver Gazette
Katy Winge @katywinge
Asked Jeff Green about his @PlayersTribune article and the support he shows and has shown to his teammates on this Nuggets team. Is it rare to want it just as badly for your teammates as you do for yourself? pic.twitter.com/RErOy6yDUR – 5:19 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Jeff Green is helpful breaking the zone because he was there when they invented it. – 11:39 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets are played by Murray and MPJ — not Gordon — with the bench tonight. Jeff Green is at center.
Murray
Brown
Braun
Porter
Green
That’s a versatile group…if they can rebound and protect the rim. – 9:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets going to Christian Braun late in the first quarter. No Jeff Green yet, for the first time all playoffs. – 8:58 PM
“I tell (Ish Smith) that I’m going to break his record,’’ Green said with a laugh. “We have fun with it because we’re guys who have been through this situation, who have been through the grind of adapting to every given situation and maintained the longevity. That’s something that we’re proud of.” -via The Denver Gazette / June 4, 2023
Clutch Points: Jeff Green says Kevin Garnett helped him become more vocal: “When I was with Boston, I didn’t talk much, I was very quiet. But now, I can’t stop talking, so I guess to a small extent, I’m like [Kevin Garnett]. I think being vocal is big… He used to tell me all the time, ‘you gotta speak up. You gotta talk. You gotta talk!’” (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/luG9VkTeJZ -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 3, 2023
Nuggets forward Jeff Green said, “His job is to play basketball, not to meet everybody’s needs.” Vlatko Cancar, another teammate, chuckled when asked about Jokic as a public figure. “When you’re a star at that level it’s just so hard to please everybody,” he said. “I feel like he would like to sign autographs for everybody and shake their hands and take pictures with everybody. But it’s just too hard because it’s one of him and it’s millions of others.” -via New York Times / June 3, 2023