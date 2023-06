Jeff Green wants to finish career with the Nuggets

Nuggets forward Jeff Green isn’t planning to play until he’s 43 like his good buddy Udonis Haslem. But he wants to at least get close to 40. In an interview with The Denver Gazette, Green, who will turn 37 in August, outlined his hopeful future plans. “I’m finishing my career here, if I can,’’ said Green, who becomes a free agent this summer. “I want to just play two more years and, if my wife lets me play three, cool. But my goal is to play two more years and be a Nugget for those two years.” Source: Chris Tomasson chris.tomasson@gazette.com @ The Denver Gazette