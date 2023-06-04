Julius Randle undergoes ankle surgery

Julius Randle undergoes ankle surgery

Main Rumors

Julius Randle undergoes ankle surgery

June 4, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks’ Julius Randle undergoes ankle surgery, should return for training camp
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/03/kni…1:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Knicks‘ Julius Randle undergoes ankle surgery after multiple injuries #NBA #NYK nypost.com/2023/06/03/kni… via @nypostsports – 12:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Julius Randle injury update: Knicks star undergoes ankle surgery; will be ready for training camp
cbssports.com/nba/news/juliu…11:43 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Julius Randle underwent successful arthroscopic surgery yesterday on his left ankle. He will resume basketball activities later this summer. – 10:06 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Julius Randle underwent successful arthroscopic surgery yesterday on his left ankle. He will resume basketball activities later this summer. – 10:04 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Knicks say Julius Randle underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle — the one he sprained before and during playoffs — and will be ready for training camp – 10:04 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: All-NBA forward Julius Randle underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle and is expected to be ready for the New York Knicks’ training camp in the fall: tinyurl.com/yp75rvs29:59 AM

More on this storyline

New York Knicks PR: Julius Randle underwent successful arthroscopic surgery yesterday on his left ankle. He will resume basketball activities later this summer. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / June 3, 2023
Ian Begley: During postseason, Julius Randle didn’t want to answer questions about pain/discomfort his sprained left ankle & if it was impacting his game. He said he didn’t want to use it as an excuse. NYK announced today that Randle had arthroscopic surgery on ankle. Randle sprained the left ankle twice within 4 weeks. He missed two weeks and came back for Game 1 of NYK-CLE series. He sprained it again during CLE series and returned for G2 of the Miami series. -via Twitter @IanBegley / June 3, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home