Kevin Love returns to the Heat starting lineup

June 4, 2023

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tas Melas @TasMelas
Kevin Love doing it for us grey-heads – 7:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love warming up with some corner 3s pic.twitter.com/kovMjPIj6P6:57 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says he planned to play Kevin Love in Game 1 but things went sideways. – 6:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra says he “had every intention to play” Kevin Love in Game 1. – 6:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spoelstra won’t confirm that Kevin Love will start. pic.twitter.com/yVRU0PebfO6:44 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Erik Spoelstra says he hasn’t figured out his official lineup yet and pushed back on the notion that Kevin Love is the confirmed starter. pic.twitter.com/SpKtPoKgPw6:42 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA TV reporting Kevin Love will start in place of Caleb Martin. – 6:33 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Kevin Love will replace Caleb Martin in the starting lineup in Game 2 vs. the Nuggets, per @JaredSGreenberg. pic.twitter.com/dbF7qLXNDI6:32 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Kevin Love will get the start tonight, per @JaredSGreenberg. Herro’s out again, per Heat. – 6:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From playoff starter to out of the Heat’s rotation, Kevin Love on his role and staying ready for a potential NBA Finals opportunity miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…2:21 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Will Kevin Love get a chance to play a part in these Finals? We’ll see in Game 2 tonight. But even after three straight DNP-CDs, he’s making an impact behind the scenes – just like he has these last three months.
theathletic.com/4576721/2023/0…12:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You have to meet him both feet in”
🏀 @MiamiHeat Power Forward @kevinlove talks about the leadership of Jimmy Butler #HEATCulture #NBAFinals
@TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/lJRbntpXFL11:00 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: From playoff starter to out of the Heat’s rotation, Kevin Love on his role and staying ready for a potential NBA Finals opportunity miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “If my number is called, great. If not, I’m going to support these guys the best I can.” – 9:01 AM

Harrison Wind: Erik Spoelstra on Kevin Love: “I had every intention to play him in Game 1, and everything went a bunch of different ways…He brings that championship level experience… He has a timeliness of his winning plays.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / June 4, 2023

