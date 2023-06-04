Kevin Love returns to the Heat starting lineup

NBA TV: .@Jared Greenberg reports that the Miami Heat will start Kevin Love in place of Caleb Martin for tonight’s #NBAFinals Game 2
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love warming up with some corner 3s pic.twitter.com/kovMjPIj6P – 6:57 PM
Kevin Love warming up with some corner 3s pic.twitter.com/kovMjPIj6P – 6:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says he planned to play Kevin Love in Game 1 but things went sideways. – 6:48 PM
Erik Spoelstra says he planned to play Kevin Love in Game 1 but things went sideways. – 6:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra says he “had every intention to play” Kevin Love in Game 1. – 6:47 PM
Erik Spoelstra says he “had every intention to play” Kevin Love in Game 1. – 6:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spoelstra won’t confirm that Kevin Love will start. pic.twitter.com/yVRU0PebfO – 6:44 PM
Spoelstra won’t confirm that Kevin Love will start. pic.twitter.com/yVRU0PebfO – 6:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Erik Spoelstra says he hasn’t figured out his official lineup yet and pushed back on the notion that Kevin Love is the confirmed starter. pic.twitter.com/SpKtPoKgPw – 6:42 PM
Erik Spoelstra says he hasn’t figured out his official lineup yet and pushed back on the notion that Kevin Love is the confirmed starter. pic.twitter.com/SpKtPoKgPw – 6:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA TV reporting Kevin Love will start in place of Caleb Martin. – 6:33 PM
NBA TV reporting Kevin Love will start in place of Caleb Martin. – 6:33 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Kevin Love will replace Caleb Martin in the starting lineup in Game 2 vs. the Nuggets, per @JaredSGreenberg. pic.twitter.com/dbF7qLXNDI – 6:32 PM
Kevin Love will replace Caleb Martin in the starting lineup in Game 2 vs. the Nuggets, per @JaredSGreenberg. pic.twitter.com/dbF7qLXNDI – 6:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Kevin Love will get the start tonight, per @JaredSGreenberg. Herro’s out again, per Heat. – 6:31 PM
Kevin Love will get the start tonight, per @JaredSGreenberg. Herro’s out again, per Heat. – 6:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From playoff starter to out of the Heat’s rotation, Kevin Love on his role and staying ready for a potential NBA Finals opportunity miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:21 PM
From playoff starter to out of the Heat’s rotation, Kevin Love on his role and staying ready for a potential NBA Finals opportunity miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:21 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Will Kevin Love get a chance to play a part in these Finals? We’ll see in Game 2 tonight. But even after three straight DNP-CDs, he’s making an impact behind the scenes – just like he has these last three months.
More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4576721/2023/0… – 12:56 PM
Will Kevin Love get a chance to play a part in these Finals? We’ll see in Game 2 tonight. But even after three straight DNP-CDs, he’s making an impact behind the scenes – just like he has these last three months.
More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4576721/2023/0… – 12:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You have to meet him both feet in”
🏀 @MiamiHeat Power Forward @kevinlove talks about the leadership of Jimmy Butler #HEATCulture #NBAFinals
@TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/lJRbntpXFL – 11:00 AM
“You have to meet him both feet in”
🏀 @MiamiHeat Power Forward @kevinlove talks about the leadership of Jimmy Butler #HEATCulture #NBAFinals
@TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/lJRbntpXFL – 11:00 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: From playoff starter to out of the Heat’s rotation, Kevin Love on his role and staying ready for a potential NBA Finals opportunity miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “If my number is called, great. If not, I’m going to support these guys the best I can.” – 9:01 AM
NEW: From playoff starter to out of the Heat’s rotation, Kevin Love on his role and staying ready for a potential NBA Finals opportunity miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “If my number is called, great. If not, I’m going to support these guys the best I can.” – 9:01 AM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Caleb Martin confirms he’s moving to a bench role for Game 2. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / June 4, 2023
Harrison Wind: Erik Spoelstra won’t confirm the reported change (Kevin Love for Caleb Martin) in his starting lineup tonight: “I’ll figure out my lineup in the next hour.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / June 4, 2023
Harrison Wind: Erik Spoelstra on Kevin Love: “I had every intention to play him in Game 1, and everything went a bunch of different ways…He brings that championship level experience… He has a timeliness of his winning plays.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / June 4, 2023