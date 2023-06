Magic Johnson on Pat Riley: 'He’s still intense, I can see it on his face'

With Riley having constructed a Heat team heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets trailing 1-0 in the best-of-seven series, the hunt for a 10th championship is on. “And he wants to in the worst way win one more,” Magic Johnson, the Hall of Famer who helped lead the Showtime Lakers, said of Riley. “He hasn’t changed. He’s still intense, I can see it on his face.” Source: USA Today Sports