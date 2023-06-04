Tyler Herro officially ruled out for Game 2, Caleb Martin and Cody Zeller will play

Tyler Herro officially ruled out for Game 2, Caleb Martin and Cody Zeller will play

Tyler Herro officially ruled out for Game 2, Caleb Martin and Cody Zeller will play

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra tells NBA TV that Herro hasn’t received full clearance from medical staff, to play in games, despite all his progress. “Hopefully one of these days” – 7:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra says the Heat are very excited about Tyler Herro’s progress. pic.twitter.com/0bSovPZyXE6:45 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says the Heat remains encouraged by Tyler Herro’s progress. But says team will continue to be responsible and stick to process, and adds that the fact Herro would be returning to an NBA Finals game makes this a bit different. – 6:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro started doing contact work as soon as the team arrived in Denver. He said they’re encouraged by his progress, but added that context has to be considered — he’s not trying to return to a regular season game, he’s trying to return in the Finals. – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra confirms Herro began contact work upon Heat arrival to Denver. – 6:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA TV reporting Kevin Love will start in place of Caleb Martin. – 6:33 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Kevin Love will replace Caleb Martin in the starting lineup in Game 2 vs. the Nuggets, per @JaredSGreenberg. pic.twitter.com/dbF7qLXNDI6:32 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tyler Herro is out tonight for Game 2, but Nuggets coaches have been prepping their players for his potential return in this series: “If or when he returns, we’ll be ready,” Michael Malone said pregame. – 6:23 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Caleb Martin (illness) will be available to play in Game 2.
Tyler Herro (hand) has been ruled OUT. pic.twitter.com/3ekoGQ7xKb6:16 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Denver coach Michael Malone says Nuggets preparing for a potential Finals return by Tyler Herro. But says focus is tonight and no Herro. – 6:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Will Tyler Herro make his return for the Heat? 👀
📺: Game 2 at 8 PM ET | ABC pic.twitter.com/uQMRZdaVVP6:14 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again without Tyler Herro for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. But Caleb Martin and Cody Zeller will be available tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…6:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Heat say Caleb Martin (illness) will be available for Game 2 tonight.
Tyler Herro (hand) will be out once again. – 6:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Unsurprisingly, Caleb Martin will be available to play for the Heat in Game 2 (he missed practice on Saturday due to an illness).
Tyler Herro is out for Game 2 also, as expected, reports @IraHeatBeat If he’s going to play in this series it will start in Miami. – 6:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro sits out Game 2 of NBA Finals, as return target shifts to Wednesday. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/04/hea… Decision allows for three more days before possible Game 3 return from hand rehab. – 6:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Unsurprisingly, Caleb Martin will be available to play for the Heat in Game 2 (he missed practice on Saturday due to an illness).
While there is nothing official on Tyler Herro, don’t expect to see him until the series shifts back to Miami. – 6:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Caleb Martin (illness) will be available to play in tonight’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Denver. – 6:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro is officially officially out tonight.
Caleb Martin and Cody Zeller are available. – 5:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro formally ruled out by Heat. Caleb Martin and Cody Zeller are available for Heat. – 5:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin will play game 2 tonight
Need that flu game – 5:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro still listed as out and Caleb Martin still listed as questionable for Game 2 today (8 p.m., ABC).
Cody Zeller is probable. – 3:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have upgraded Cody Zeller (foot sprain) from questionable to probable for tonight vs. Nuggets. No word on updates on Herro or Martin yet. – 12:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Cody Zeller has been upgraded to probable for Game 2. – 12:15 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat lists Herro as out but could change mind. And Martin questionable… And Jokic on why Heat is ‘great’… And Strus on moving past 0 for 10…And why Butler remains supremely confident… And why Nuggets say Heat got only 2 FTs. And more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…9:42 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Though Heat listed Herro as out a few minutes ago, a weird NBA rule allows teams to change that status on game days. So he still might play tomorrow. (Perhaps, perhaps not.) And Martin, Zeller questionable: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…7:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat are listing Tyler Herro (hand) as out for Sunday’s Game 2 in Denver. But that does not mean he is definitively out. That status can be changed up until game time. Martin (illness) and Zeller (foot sprain) are listed as questionable. Vincent (ankle) listed as available. – 7:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
While Tyler Herro is currently listed as out for Game 2, it’s still possible that he can be upgraded tomorrow before the game. So don’t lose hope yet. – 7:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro listed as out for Game 2. – 7:30 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I’m still gonna throw you the ball.”
Butler still confident in his shooters even after Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson shot 2-23 combined in Game 1 🫡
pic.twitter.com/CUDDYGlUdG6:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do Heat, Erik Spoelstra need to look beyond Cody Zeller? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/03/ask…5:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Do Heat, Erik Spoelstra need to look beyond Cody Zeller? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/03/ask…11:02 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Do Heat, Erik Spoelstra need to look beyond Cody Zeller? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/03/ask… Plus: Is Jokic surmountable? Do Heat have another upset up their sleeves? – 9:15 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s the NBA Finals and I’m watching a Haywood Highsmith-Cody Zeller PnR – 10:10 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Cody Zeller going to need a ticket to get into Game 2. – 10:08 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
here is what nikola jokic thinks of the heat trying to steal some cody zeller minutes pic.twitter.com/R8MtnLkCSZ9:23 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Cody Zeller isn’t playable vs Jokic – 9:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker bulldozes his way to a layup with Cody Zeller falling down, and the lead is now 50-37.
Denver’s defense has been better, combined with Miami missing an open shot or two. – 9:21 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Cody Zeller minutes have gone about as well as expected – 9:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker trucks through Cody Zeller, and the #Nuggets are up 13, their biggest of the game so far.
Denver’s up to 28 points in the paint. – 9:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The extent to which Jokic is not guarding Cody Zeller is absolutely hilarious. Jokic ran away from him *while Zeller was dribbling toward the hoop* just now, and Zeller still wasn’t able to finish. – 9:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Cody Zeller about to enter as the first big off the bench. – 8:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Cody Zeller, not Kevin Love, about to enter. – 8:52 PM

Ira Winderman: The Heat are listing Tyler Herro (hand) as out for Sunday’s Game 2 in Denver. But that does not mean he is definitively out. That status can be changed up until game time. Martin (illness) and Zeller (foot sprain) are listed as questionable. Vincent (ankle) listed as available. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / June 3, 2023
Will Guillory: Spoelstra says he’s “encouraged” by Tyler Herro’s progress and that Herro has been going through contact practices with the team in Denver. He still doesn’t want to provide a concrete timeline for Herro’s return just yet. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / June 4, 2023
Ira Winderman: Denver coach Michael Malone says Nuggets preparing for a potential Finals return by Tyler Herro. But says focus is tonight and no Herro. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / June 4, 2023

