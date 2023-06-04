Tyrese Haliburton, Mikal Bridges also committed to join Team USA

Tyrese Haliburton, Mikal Bridges also committed to join Team USA

June 4, 2023

By |

Shams Charania: Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and Nets rising star Mikal Bridges have committed to Team USA roster for 2023 FIBA World Cup, joining Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Bobby Portis so far, sources tell me and @joevardon.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Look at Mikal Bridges go, man. That’s awesome – 6:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Marc Stein: The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is among the 12 expected roster members for @usabasketball at the @FIBAWC, sources tell @TheSteinLine. @TheAthletic reports Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Bobby Portis & Austin Reaves also committed. More: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 4, 2023
Clutch Points: Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart all tweeted the side-eyes today. What are the Villanova boys up to? 👀 pic.twitter.com/M8SYcTKpRv -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 25, 2023
Scott Agness: Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton will drive the Corvette Z06 pace car for Sunday’s 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. “It’s a tremendous honor,” he said. Haliburton has completely embraced being the face of the team. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / May 24, 2023

