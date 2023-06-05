Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. commit to play for Team USA for FIBA 2023 World Cup

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Two Western Conference All-Star forwards — New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram and Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., — are committed to play for Team USA’s FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines. USA Basketball plans to finalize a 12-man roster later this month.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Spain is ranked No. 1 in the FIBA rankings. Team USA is second. Two Memphis Grizzlies teammates are likely to face off in the FIBA World Cup after Jaren Jackson Jr. has reportedly committed to play for Team USA.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. said there was a big lesson everyone should take away from him discussing Ja Morant on the @PodcastPShow Podcast:
“No matter what, I stand by my brother.”
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. commented on Ja Morant on Paul George’s podcast.
Jackson repeatedly called Morant his brother, said the PG is “good” and that people “will come back around.”
Brandon Ingram sat out 29 consecutive games with an injury the team described as a left toe contusion. Ingram kicked the back of a Memphis Grizzlies player’s foot in November. Two days after the injury, Pelicans coach Willie Green said Ingram was “day to day.” Days turned into weeks. Weeks turned into months. Ingram did not play again until Jan. 25 — exactly two months after hurting his toe. During this time, there was significant frustration in the Pelicans organization about Ingram’s extended absence. Several people felt that Ingram was capable of playing. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / June 3, 2023
Ingram has sometimes seemed unwilling to play through minor discomfort, to the point where some of his teammates have become frustrated with him over the past two years. The Pelicans thought they had solved their player care and performance problem by hiring Nelson. Four years later, Nelson’s time in charge of the department is over. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / June 3, 2023
The Athletic: Jaren Jackson Jr. was asked if he thought Dillon Brooks calling LeBron James “old” backfired in the Grizzlies-Lakers series. “It helped L.A. get around something and get some energy… but he is old. He kicked our ass and he’s old.” 🎥 @PodcastPShow -via Twitter / June 5, 2023
The four other finalists – Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr., San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams – will each receive $25,000 donations from the NBA to the following social justice organizations of their choosing: VisionC (Williams), The Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance (Jackson Jr.), Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas (Jones) and the Social Change Fund United (Paul). -via NBA.com / May 23, 2023
