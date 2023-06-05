Cason Wallace no longer included in Hawks pre-draft workout on Tuesday

Syndication The Tennessean

Cason Wallace no longer included in Hawks pre-draft workout on Tuesday

Main Rumors

Cason Wallace no longer included in Hawks pre-draft workout on Tuesday

June 5, 2023- by

By |

Lauren L. Williams: The Hawks announced an update to Tuesday’s pre-Draft workout. Cason Wallace will no longer participate. pic.twitter.com/sfM1BGTg8g
Source: Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks announced an update to Tuesday’s pre-Draft workout. Cason Wallace will no longer participate. pic.twitter.com/sfM1BGTg8g7:27 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Cason Wallace of Kentucky could be the Wizards’ pick at 8th overall. Here he describes how his pre-draft workout with Washington went and what it was like to go against Nick Smith Jr. pic.twitter.com/HBerQT897h2:07 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Johnny Davis, Jordan Goodwin, Quenton Jackson, and Jay Huff we’re at the Wizards practice facility to workout following Cason Wallace and Nick Smith Jr.’s pre-draft workout. – 10:44 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Cason Wallace heads to Atlanta next to work out for the Hawks. Nick Smith Jr. goes to Miami to visit the Heat. Both are likely lottery picks. – 10:34 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kentucky guard Cason Wallace just completed a a Wizards group pre-draft workout. Wallace said he has an upcoming workout scheduled with the Hawks. Wallace said he’s already worked out for the Raptors. – 10:30 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Projected lottery picks Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas) and Cason Wallace (Kentucky) shoot threes at the end of their pre-draft workout with the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/RIZuQPAMDh10:07 AM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards’ 2nd pre-draft workout is tomorrow and will include two possibilities for the 8th pick: Cason Wallace (Kentucky) and Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas).
Cason Wallace
Nick Smith Jr.
Oscar Tshiebwe
Tyger Campbell
Marcus Carr
Osun Osunniyi – 7:15 PM

More on this storyline

Greg Finberg: The Wizards are bringing in projected first-round picks Nick Smith Jr. and Cason Wallace for pre-draft workouts tomorrow: Also attending: • F Oscar Tshiebwe • G Marcus Carr • G Tyler Campbell • C Osun Osunniyi -via Twitter / June 4, 2023
Kelly Iko: Kentucky guard Cason Wallace said the Houston Rockets were among the five teams he interviewed with today at the NBA Draft Combine. The others: Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. -via Twitter @KellyIko / May 17, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home