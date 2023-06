Jimmy Butler: 'We're not worried about what anybody thinks'

After finishing off a 111-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, evening the series at 1-1, Butler offered an explanation as to why this particular group — the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference — continues to find a way to win games. “I just think nobody cares on our team,” Butler said, after scoring 21 points and dishing out nine assists in 40 minutes. “We’re not worried about what anybody thinks. We’re so focused in on what we do well and who we are as a group that at the end of the day, that’s what we fall back on. Make or miss shots, we’re going to be who we are because we’re not worried about anybody else. That’s how it’s been all year long, and that’s not going to change. So that’s what I think it is. I think it’s the ‘I don’t give a damn’ factor.”Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN