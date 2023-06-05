Jimmy Butler: 'We're not worried about what anybody thinks'

After finishing off a 111-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, evening the series at 1-1, Butler offered an explanation as to why this particular group — the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference — continues to find a way to win games. “I just think nobody cares on our team,” Butler said, after scoring 21 points and dishing out nine assists in 40 minutes. “We’re not worried about what anybody thinks. We’re so focused in on what we do well and who we are as a group that at the end of the day, that’s what we fall back on. Make or miss shots, we’re going to be who we are because we’re not worried about anybody else. That’s how it’s been all year long, and that’s not going to change. So that’s what I think it is. I think it’s the ‘I don’t give a damn’ factor.”
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
No, Jimmy Butler didn’t go to an escape room Saturday night. He went to the gym at the University of Colorado-Boulder and did what he and the Heat have done throughout this playoff run—figured out how to win. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:35 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—The Miami Zombies are back
—Other sports examples of this Miami run?
—Even in a loss… Jokic!
—Is Jimmy Butler a Pyramid guy yet?
—Portland’s June dilemma
—The Ja suspension mystery
—2nd Annual Worst NBA GM Job Draft
open.spotify.com/episode/01G257… – 1:53 AM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
This was an easier story to explain when Jimmy Butler was playing like the best player in the world.
Now that he’s merely playing like a star, the Miami Heat are making absolutely no sense. – 12:14 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“It’s the, ‘I don’t give a damn factor.”
Jimmy Butler on Miami’s mentality 🫡
(via @NBATV)
pic.twitter.com/EPX6YjN3cJ – 12:05 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jimmy Butler: “We’re going to be who we are because we’re not worried about anybody else. It’s how it’s been all year long and that’s not going to change.” pic.twitter.com/TJ5wEDFaxq – 11:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jimmy Butler, summing up what makes the Heat special: “It’s that ‘I don’t give a damn’ factor.” – 11:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jimmy Butler switch on to Jamal Murray was obviously impactful, but Butler fighting over any screen involving Lowry and Vincent, preventing that switch was a game changer – 11:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Watching the Jimmy Butler-Bam Adebayo PnR take this game home possession after possession in the NBA Finals
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Why would you matchup-hunt into a 6-3 player taking a stepback 3 against Jimmy Butler? – 10:35 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
The Miami Heat return to South Florida for 2 games, tied at 1, and getting that split largely because of the play of Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson until Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could close it.
@5ReasonsSports – 10:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Heat even the series at 1-1 with an incredible second-half showing. Their toughness came shining through once again, despite a relatively quiet Jimmy Butler game (21 pts, 9 assts).
We’ve got a series on our hands, folks. – 10:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat now sit in the bonus with most of the 4th quarter to go
When Jimmy Butler enters, the game is sitting there to be taken home – 10:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
It’ll be wild when the Heat win the title because Duncan Robinson dominated the fourth quarter minutes when Jimmy Butler rested by attacking the hoop. – 10:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler still needs to “look to score” more, but man has he created some amazing looks for everybody so far
Seeing so much attention – 9:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jimmy Butler was clearly out of bounds on that Gabe Vincent 3…..Missed call there – 9:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler starting to liven up here. Attacked a mismatch a few possessions ago, made a tough shot over Jokic. Just drew a foul on a drive. – 9:07 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Miami just went -12 in those 3 minutes 42 seconds of Jimmy Butler resting on the bench. – 8:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is the issue for Miami….without Jimmy Butler in the game, there’s nobody that can break the paint off the dribble. Denver’s perimeter defenders are just destroying the Heat ball handlers….They can’t dribble against these dudes – 8:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jimmy Butler got the only free throw attempts in the first quarter of Game 2… – 8:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jimmy Butler making life tough for Murray. Denver is starting to get the ball to Gordon as an initiator with Love on him and it generated that Jokic 3. Malone adjusted quick. – 8:22 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
It’s been awhile, but Jimmy Butler is finally going back to the free throw line – 8:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler called for the ball with Murray on him, drew the foul. First foul shots for Butler in these Finals. – 8:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Jimmy Butler paying tribute to the Carmelo-era Nuggets with those light blue shoes. Good to see. #NBAFinals – 8:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat formally confirm Kevin Love starting in place of Caleb Martin, opening alongside Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Tyler Herro is inactive. – 7:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat confirm starting lineup change for Game 2: Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo. – 7:31 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
In honor of Jimmy Butler, here are the 10 worst decisions in Chicago sports history. We’re talking moves that might have prevented championships.
Any worth adding to the list or in the wrong spot? Comment here or email mmcgraw@dailyherald.com
dailyherald.com/sports/2023060… – 6:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My PrizePicks for Game 2 tonight
I expect Jimmy Butler to find an early flow for Miami in that 1st quarter, plus if Max Strus gets similar looks as game 1…I like this line tonight
Use code “five”
PrizePicks.com pic.twitter.com/W0UgiZsFrL – 5:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The voices of Ronald Isley and David Ruffin blasted through Miami’s practice, lead singers with distinctive sounds. Miami’s lead singer, one Jimmy Butler, would be wise to grab the mic for Game 2 of the NBA Finals sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-hea… – 1:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets held ‘Playoff Jimmy’ to his lowest-scoring game of the postseason in Game 1.
“Yes, they do have some really good defenders,” Jimmy Butler said. “But I’ve seen really good defenders before.”
How a united Denver defense slowed Butler down:
thednvr.com/how-the-nugget… – 1:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Over his last four games, Jimmy Butler is averaging 19.8 points and 6.5 assists on 38.4 percent shooting.
If the Heat have any chance of making this a series, they need their superstar to start imposing his will and get back to playing downhill.
theathletic.com/4578848/2023/0… – 11:05 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You have to meet him both feet in”
🏀 @MiamiHeat Power Forward @kevinlove talks about the leadership of Jimmy Butler #HEATCulture #NBAFinals
@TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/lJRbntpXFL – 11:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls fans didn’t like Gar-Pax. That much is clear. But they did nail the Jimmy Butler pick. They just traded him away too soon. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/03/chi… – 10:00 AM
More on this storyline
Miami fell behind 50-35 midway through the second quarter and trailed 83-75 to start the fourth. With 3:39 left in the game, it had a 107-95 lead. “Just find a way to win,” Heat star Jimmy Butler said. “We did that tonight as a group, and we’ll continue to do that as a group.” The Heat were better than they were in Game 1, and that was enough to win Game 2. Miami, which has been a great 3-point shooting team in the East playoffs, was just 33.3% from that distance in Game 1. It missed open shots. Denver’s Game 1 victory lulled it into a false sense of control, and Michael Malone was worried about his team’s defensive effort. -via USA Today Sports / June 5, 2023
Duncan Robinson scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter for Miami. Max Strus added 14 for the night after going 0-for-10 in Game 1. Bam Adebayo had another big outing with 21 points and nine rebounds. Kevin Love, who hadn’t played since Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, started and grabbed 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. “It’s just part of our DNA, for one,” Vincent said. “You know, everyone on this team has battled through adversity in some manner and been knocked down and had to get back up. And for No. 2, we have a lot of experience in these close games. So when it comes down to the wire, we are strangely comfortable.” -via ESPN / June 5, 2023
Ira Winderman: Also per NBA: The Heat had three players score at least 20 points: Gabe Vincent (23), Bam Adebayo (21) and Jimmy Butler (21). This marks the first time that the Heat had three 20-point scorers in an NBA Finals game since Game 5 in 2013 (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen). -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / June 5, 2023