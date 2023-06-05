Kyrie Irving recruiting LeBron James to Dallas

Shams Charania: Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Could a Pelicans player publicly, or even as a source off the record, request that the Pels trade for LeBron or another big named star?
Could a Pelicans player publicly, or even as a source off the record, request that the Pels trade for LeBron or another big named star?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
B/R Sources: Kyrie Irving desires for Mavericks to explore acquiring Lakers star LeBron James to form a Big 3 with Luka Doncic: bleacherreport.com/articles/10078… – 11:52 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
This Lakers offseason is gonna be a wild one… Wonder if Kyrie gets pissed about this latest rumor – 11:51 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason. – 11:47 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
June 5, 2011: Pretty sure LeBron James could not have fathomed his Heat losing the NBA Finals to the one-star Mavericks one week later. pic.twitter.com/tWRcsXNY3H – 11:06 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The Nuggets are 0-3 when Nikola Jokic records a 40-point game in these playoffs, tying the NBA record for most such losses in a single postseason:
Jerry West, 1965
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1977
LeBron James, 2009
Luka Doncic, 2022
Nikola Jokic, 2023
StatMuse @statmuse
Bam tonight:
21 PTS
9 REB
4 AST
2 BLK
8-14 FG
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Will LeBron actually retire? 🤔
Will LeBron actually retire? 🤔
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Ranking: The players with the most games won in the NBA Finals.
Ranking: The players with the most games won in the NBA Finals.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The only players to make the Finals twice without All-Star or All-NBA teammates:
LeBron James
Dirk Nowitzki
Ben Wallace
Jason Kidd
Clyde Drexler
Isiah Thomas
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Best PER in NBA playoff run during the three-point era (min. 15 games)
1. 2018 LeBron James: 32.2
2. 1991 Michael Jordan: 32.0
3. 2023 Nikola Jokic: 31.9
4. 1990 Michael Jordan: 31.7
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Part 2 of my Lakers offseason mailbag:
— Chances LA pursues Kyrie Irving
— Their plans for the No. 17 pick
— The players more and least likely to return
— The three-guard lineups
More on this storyline
What’s the realistic percentage that Kyrie Irving is a Laker this summer? — @iKeepGrindin This is a difficult question to answer, but if I had to peg a percentage, I’d go low — somewhere in the 10 to 15 percent range. It’s certainly possible, but there are so many factors that have to go in the Lakers’ favor for them to land Irving. Ideally, they acquire him via sign-and-trade with Dallas. But that would require the Mavericks to play ball — and The Athletic’s Tim Cato reported Dallas is unlikely to do so. That also would hard-cap the Lakers, forcing them to make difficult decisions and likely resulting in them losing several key players from last season’s team (Schröder, Lonnie Walker IV and possibly Hachimura). -via The Athletic / June 3, 2023
Michael Scotto: I’ve heard there’s no truth to any reports that Irving has a handshake deal with Dallas on a new max contract for four years with a player option at this time. Not to say he won’t be back in Dallas. They certainly have all the motivation to keep him after trading for him and the financial resources to make him the best offer possible, but nothing’s done as of yet. -via HoopsHype / June 1, 2023
D’Angelo Russell’s future with the Lakers is fair less certain. Sign-and-trade possibilities exist — the Lakers have endlessly been tied with Kyrie Irving, and Fred VanVleet’s name has been mentioned since even before he joined Klutch Sports, though the Lakers could again be in a position where they’d be forced to part with one or more draft picks in a deal. Russell’s postseason struggles were probably a little overblown after a disastrous Western Conference finals, but expect the Lakers to look at upgrade options. There’s still a chance Russell returns on a good deal and the Lakers actually get the continuity they’ve spoken about building. -via Los Angeles Times / June 1, 2023
Ira Winderman: Also per NBA: The Heat had three players score at least 20 points: Gabe Vincent (23), Bam Adebayo (21) and Jimmy Butler (21). This marks the first time that the Heat had three 20-point scorers in an NBA Finals game since Game 5 in 2013 (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen). -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / June 5, 2023
Via ESPN Statss & Info: “Nikola Jokic becomes the 3rd player in NBA postseason history with 500 points, 200 rebounds & 150 assists in a single playoff run. The only other players who have done so are LeBron James (4 times: 2015-18 & 2020) & Larry Bird (1987).” -via Clutch Points / June 4, 2023
Tim Reynolds: Max Strus is the third player in Heat history with 12 or more points in the first quarter of a Finals game. The others: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / June 4, 2023