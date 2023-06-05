Lakers not interested in what Mavericks could offer in a trade for LeBron James

If LeBron James were to demand a trade, and the Lakers were to entertain offers, it would take more than a package of, say, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dāvis Bertāns, Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, the No. 10 pick in the 2023 draft and another future first to get a deal done. The Lakers simply aren’t interested in what Dallas could offer in a trade, according to multiple team sources.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Dugat @mdug
I’m really not going to give much thought to the LeBron Mavs stuff because I don’t see it as something that has any chance of happening … and it’s more likely posturing for Kyrie to LA than LeBron to Dallas, but whatever.
Obviously, I’d love to have LeBron, though – 5:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers maintained on Monday that they aren’t interested in adding Kyrie Irving this summer, according to multiple team sources.
On Irving’s recruitment of LeBron James, the “unrealistic” paths for James to Dallas, and the most likely outcome: theathletic.com/4582508/2023/0… – 5:24 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Dropping at 6 pm central tonight!
Pelicans fans want LeBron James traded to the Mavs to team up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving
youtube.com/watch?v=GqaSwu… pic.twitter.com/rosEpQ1CRg – 1:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving reportedly reaches out to LeBron about joining Mavericks… good luck with that
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/05/kyr… – 1:24 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic said this when asked about playing with LeBron James 5 years ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/75P1z3tevZ – 1:19 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mark Cuban adding LeBron James alongside Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic 🥵
pic.twitter.com/jTlsLjqZED – 12:55 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving has reportedly reached out to LeBron James in attempts to unite in Dallas 😯 pic.twitter.com/zLriwgDbBV – 12:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Remake this pic, but with two piggybacks: Luka on Cuban and Draymond on LeBron. Kyrie in for Nash. pic.twitter.com/b3bEBCAUsz – 12:36 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Could we see a Kyrie-LeBron reunion in Dallas next season?
Kyrie was checking on it, per @ShamsCharania 👀 pic.twitter.com/msmKbotna6 – 12:35 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Imagine how FURIOUS Michael Malone would be at the pending LeBron/Mavs/Lakers news cycle if the Nuggets had WON last night instead… – 12:31 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
🫂 Next year, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James may play together once again after winning a ring in Cleveland…
…but with the Dallas Mavericks as the destination? 🤔
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 12:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving reportedly wants LeBron James to join him on the Mavericks in latest twist for potential reunion
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 12:25 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kyrie: “will you weirdos stop talking about me!!! Leave me alone and don’t mention my name in any wild rumors!!”
Also Kyrie: “hey Shams and chris, can you guys do me a favor and start a shitstorm by saying I want LeBron to come to Dallas (which has no chance of happening). Thx.” – 12:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Please please pay attention to wording.
All of this LeBron/Kyrie to Dallas stuff is coming straight from Kyrie. Both reports state that.
So, as usual with Kyrie, much of this is not founded in reality. – 12:21 PM
Please please pay attention to wording.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
It’s a truly Kyrie-esque trick to blast the media for talking about him and then (probably) tactically leak that he has reached out to LeBron James about playing in Dallas. Oh and unless Luka is on the table there’s nothing Mavs can offer the Lakers that makes any sense. – 12:20 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Just wondering who is going deny this rumor publicly first: LeBron, Kyrie or Mark Cuban? – 12:13 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
mike malone seeing the lebron->dallas reports pic.twitter.com/CN8ITdH5CN – 12:09 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
There are so many GIFs of LeBron that fit this situation perfectly – 12:03 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This LeBron/Kyrie in Dallas stuff is such a farce.
Dallas lacks basically everything to put together a trade package. That means LeBron — yes, LeBron James — would have to be bought out and take a pay cut to play in Dallas.
That seems like it would never ever ever happen. – 12:00 PM
This LeBron/Kyrie in Dallas stuff is such a farce.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Could a Pelicans player publicly, or even as a source off the record, request that the Pels trade for LeBron or another big named star?
Would make my week much easier – 11:56 AM
Could a Pelicans player publicly, or even as a source off the record, request that the Pels trade for LeBron or another big named star?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
B/R Sources: Kyrie Irving desires for Mavericks to explore acquiring Lakers star LeBron James to form a Big 3 with Luka Doncic: bleacherreport.com/articles/10078… – 11:52 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason. – 11:47 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
June 5, 2011: Pretty sure LeBron James could not have fathomed his Heat losing the NBA Finals to the one-star Mavericks one week later. pic.twitter.com/tWRcsXNY3H – 11:06 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The Nuggets are 0-3 when Nikola Jokic records a 40-point game in these playoffs, tying the NBA record for most such losses in a single postseason:
Jerry West, 1965
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1977
LeBron James, 2009
Luka Doncic, 2022
Nikola Jokic, 2023
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:52 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Also per NBA: The Heat had three players score at least 20 points: Gabe Vincent (23), Bam Adebayo (21) and Jimmy Butler (21). This marks the first time that the Heat had three 20-point scorers in an NBA Finals game since Game 5 in 2013 (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen). – 12:18 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bam tonight:
21 PTS
9 REB
4 AST
2 BLK
8-14 FG
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Max Strus is the third player in Heat history with 12 or more points in the first quarter of a Finals game. The others: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. – 8:37 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Will LeBron actually retire? 🤔
@OsheaJacksonJr joins Hoop Streams to give his thoughts on that and this year’s Finals matchup 🏆 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:40 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Ranking: The players with the most games won in the NBA Finals.
Bill Russell ≈ MJ + LeBron COMBINED. pic.twitter.com/z3bezqOo4N – 6:16 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The only players to make the Finals twice without All-Star or All-NBA teammates:
LeBron James
Dirk Nowitzki
Ben Wallace
Jason Kidd
Clyde Drexler
Isiah Thomas
Just an FYI. – 5:36 PM
As for the possibility of James landing in Dallas for next season, one Lakers source characterized it as “unrealistic.” It’s logistically improbable, though technically possible. Assuming James plays next season, which The Athletic reported remains the team’s stance, the easiest way to get James to Dallas — at least for James, Irving and the Mavericks — would be by trade. But a glance at the Mavericks’ roster and draft picks shows limited assets that wouldn’t appeal to the Lakers in a potential rebuild. -via The Athletic / June 5, 2023
From the moment LeBron James hinted at retirement following the Lakers being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, there was a sense among those with and around the organization that his comments were partly a tactic to apply pressure on the franchise to make a significant roster upgrade this offseason. James’ preferred upgrade, many assumed, was Irving. But one team source indicated that James is not using Kyrie Irving’s interest in playing with him as leverage to try to get the Lakers to trade for Irving this offseason. -via The Athletic / June 5, 2023
Basketball great LeBron James will be the official starter when the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race celebrates its centenary this weekend, organizers of the endurance classic said Monday. -via ESPN / June 5, 2023
