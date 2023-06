Mavericks interested in Jeff Van Gundy, Jeff Hornacek to join Jason Kidd’s staff

“Journeyman” is a pejorative in this league, a dismissal of a player whose talent and character remain high enough for him to remain in the game, but not good enough to find a permanent home. Smith is much, much more than that. Players like him comprise the backbone of the NBA — true pros, able to make any situation, in any season, work. Here he is, having been in 762 regular season games over 13 seasons, and having become the first player in NBA history to play for 13 different teams – the last (for now) being the Nuggets, where he’s been this season after being traded from Washington, along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, last summer. Yet no one dismisses what Smith brings to a team, even one as loaded as Denver, which will take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 of the finals Sunday against Miami, and for whom he plays the elder statesman role. “It’s obvious why he’s stuck around as long as he has. He’s such a good dude. Guys love him,” says Jeff Hornacek, who coached Smith in Phoenix in 2013-14 . -via The Athletic / June 4, 2023