Mavericks interested in Jeff Van Gundy, Jeff Hornacek to join Jason Kidd’s staff

Yet I’m also told that they plan to gauge Jeff Van Gundy’s interest in a potential return to the bench as an aide to Kidd after 15-plus years in broadcasting. The ESPN analyst is, of course, in the midst of working the NBA Finals.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dan Favale @danfavale
jeff van gundy seeing two teammates hug each other pic.twitter.com/iP1nW8v8ON – 9:06 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The only players to make the Finals twice without All-Star or All-NBA teammates:
LeBron James
Dirk Nowitzki
Ben Wallace
Jason Kidd
Clyde Drexler
Isiah Thomas
Just an FYI. – 5:36 PM
More on this storyline
The Mavericks likewise expected former Magic and Hornets coach James Borrego to land on the Pelicans’ bench, as covered here May 8, so Saturday’s news that Borrego was indeed New Orleans-bound was another non-surprise in Dallas. Former Mavericks assistant Terry Stotts is likewise no longer an option after the former Hawks, Bucks and Blazers head coach agreed to return to Milwaukee as a member of Adrian Griffin’s staff. The Mavericks remain interested in former Suns and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek to potentially join Kidd’s staff, league sources say, as I reported here on April 30. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 5, 2023
“I don’t force it. I never force it, I think,” Jokic said afterwards. “A couple guys had it going, AG was playing really good, and we had advantage there. “I just take whatever the game gives me.” Everything would’ve continued this way had the Heat not gone on an 11-0 run to open the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 84-74. That prompted an adjustment from Malone to post up Jokic so he could catch the ball closer to the basket and look to score or continue to draw fouls once Miami was in the penalty. Jokic responded by scoring 12 points in the fourth on 5-of-7 shooting to close the game out with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds — joining then-New Jersey Nets point guard Jason Kidd as the only players to record a triple-double in their Finals debuts. -via ESPN / June 2, 2023
Clutch Points: Players to record a triple-double in their NBA Finals debut: 🔥 Jason Kidd (2002) 🔥 Nikola Jokic (2023) pic.twitter.com/DE6Vb8jNnK -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 1, 2023
“Journeyman” is a pejorative in this league, a dismissal of a player whose talent and character remain high enough for him to remain in the game, but not good enough to find a permanent home. Smith is much, much more than that. Players like him comprise the backbone of the NBA — true pros, able to make any situation, in any season, work. Here he is, having been in 762 regular season games over 13 seasons, and having become the first player in NBA history to play for 13 different teams – the last (for now) being the Nuggets, where he’s been this season after being traded from Washington, along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, last summer. Yet no one dismisses what Smith brings to a team, even one as loaded as Denver, which will take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 of the finals Sunday against Miami, and for whom he plays the elder statesman role. “It’s obvious why he’s stuck around as long as he has. He’s such a good dude. Guys love him,” says Jeff Hornacek, who coached Smith in Phoenix in 2013-14. -via The Athletic / June 4, 2023