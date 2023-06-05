Michael Malone explains decision to not take timeout at the end of Game 2

After the game, Malone explained his decision to not take a timeout and write up a play, even though he had two to use. He said he trusted his point guard, who had an eight-point second quarter and two key three-point buckets earlier in the final period when the Nuggets rallied from a 12-point deficit. “You take a timeout, you let them get set, you let them review whatever play they think that we’re going to run and there’s a great chance that we don’t get a quality shot like Jamal got,” he said, “which was on line and from my perspective, looked like it had a great chance of going in. And we’ve seen Jamal make shots like that before.”
Source: USA Today Sports
Source: USA Today Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone was livid, and he deserved to be. For the first time all playoffs, the Nuggets didn’t look like themselves.
Zero discipline or toughness. Too many mistakes.
“It’s the fucking Finals, man,” Jeff Green said. “Our energy has to be better.”
thednvr.com/for-the-first-… – 2:34 AM
Michael Malone was livid, and he deserved to be. For the first time all playoffs, the Nuggets didn’t look like themselves.
Zero discipline or toughness. Too many mistakes.
“It’s the fucking Finals, man,” Jeff Green said. “Our energy has to be better.”
thednvr.com/for-the-first-… – 2:34 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
A disgusted and perplexed Michael Malone couldn’t understand how his team didn’t bring effort and discipline in another poor fourth quarter defensive effort on the biggest stage. Jeff Green: “It’s the f—ing Finals, man. Our energy has to be better.”espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:32 AM
A disgusted and perplexed Michael Malone couldn’t understand how his team didn’t bring effort and discipline in another poor fourth quarter defensive effort on the biggest stage. Jeff Green: “It’s the f—ing Finals, man. Our energy has to be better.”espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:32 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Michael Malone: “This is the NBA Finals and we’re talking about effort.” pic.twitter.com/7ni3perADp – 11:47 PM
Michael Malone: “This is the NBA Finals and we’re talking about effort.” pic.twitter.com/7ni3perADp – 11:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone was perplexed at his team’s effort. Jamal Murray was dumbfounded by their miscommunications. The Heat came into Denver and did what no other team had done this postseason: win.
denverpost.com/2023/06/04/hea… – 11:12 PM
Michael Malone was perplexed at his team’s effort. Jamal Murray was dumbfounded by their miscommunications. The Heat came into Denver and did what no other team had done this postseason: win.
denverpost.com/2023/06/04/hea… – 11:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I need Nuggets fans to know that Michael Malone did not get outcoached tonight. That is not what happened. The Heat made shots and executed well. The Nuggets did not match that energy or focus on the game plan. It’s not on Malone to bring those things FOR the players. – 11:09 PM
I need Nuggets fans to know that Michael Malone did not get outcoached tonight. That is not what happened. The Heat made shots and executed well. The Nuggets did not match that energy or focus on the game plan. It’s not on Malone to bring those things FOR the players. – 11:09 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Glad we got to see a clip of Michael Malone telling his team that their objective is to win their next game. Great stuff – 10:57 PM
Glad we got to see a clip of Michael Malone telling his team that their objective is to win their next game. Great stuff – 10:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on whether to call timeout at the end:
“I think it’s dependent on the situation. Their halfcourt defense was giving us a lot of trouble in that fourth quarter…there’s a great chance we don’t get a quality shot like Jamal [Murray].” – 10:54 PM
Michael Malone on whether to call timeout at the end:
“I think it’s dependent on the situation. Their halfcourt defense was giving us a lot of trouble in that fourth quarter…there’s a great chance we don’t get a quality shot like Jamal [Murray].” – 10:54 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “The altitude, I think too much is made of that. Miami has been here for about a week now. They’re acclimated.” – 10:52 PM
Michael Malone: “The altitude, I think too much is made of that. Miami has been here for about a week now. They’re acclimated.” – 10:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone:
“They started the fourth quarter 13-2. To me, the wheels really came off when they started that fourth quarter.”
“That’s two fourth quarters now where our defense was nonexistent.” – 10:51 PM
Michael Malone:
“They started the fourth quarter 13-2. To me, the wheels really came off when they started that fourth quarter.”
“That’s two fourth quarters now where our defense was nonexistent.” – 10:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone postgame: “Let’s talk about effort. This is the NBA Finals, and we’re talking about effort.” Malone said some Nuggets players were “feeling sorry for themselves” because they missed shots, and it impacted the rest of their game. – 10:49 PM
Michael Malone postgame: “Let’s talk about effort. This is the NBA Finals, and we’re talking about effort.” Malone said some Nuggets players were “feeling sorry for themselves” because they missed shots, and it impacted the rest of their game. – 10:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone:
“We got lucky in Game 1. Tonight, they made them.” – 10:49 PM
Michael Malone:
“We got lucky in Game 1. Tonight, they made them.” – 10:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Michael Malone: we were not as disciplined as we needed to be in the NBA Finals – 10:49 PM
Michael Malone: we were not as disciplined as we needed to be in the NBA Finals – 10:49 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Malone: I asked our team. You guys tell me why we lost. And they knew the answer. Miami came in here and out-worked us.
Added that the team showed the worst game plan and defensive discipline of the playoffs. – 10:49 PM
Michael Malone: I asked our team. You guys tell me why we lost. And they knew the answer. Miami came in here and out-worked us.
Added that the team showed the worst game plan and defensive discipline of the playoffs. – 10:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone:
“I asked the team, I asked our players why we lost, and they knew the answer. Miami outworked us.” pic.twitter.com/pWyl2TLD0M – 10:48 PM
Michael Malone:
“I asked the team, I asked our players why we lost, and they knew the answer. Miami outworked us.” pic.twitter.com/pWyl2TLD0M – 10:48 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“This is the NBA Finals and we’re talking about effort. That’s a huge concern of mine,” Michael Malone says, opening his pre-game press conference. – 10:47 PM
“This is the NBA Finals and we’re talking about effort. That’s a huge concern of mine,” Michael Malone says, opening his pre-game press conference. – 10:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone taking an uncharacteristically long time to get to the podium after this one.
That was Denver’s first loss in the postseason. – 10:46 PM
Michael Malone taking an uncharacteristically long time to get to the podium after this one.
That was Denver’s first loss in the postseason. – 10:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Helluva game and full credit to Michael Malone; no timeout, good shooter got a shot to tie it – 10:34 PM
Helluva game and full credit to Michael Malone; no timeout, good shooter got a shot to tie it – 10:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
With Jokic out of the game, the Heat shrink Denver’s lead to 85-83…..10:48 remaining….Michael Malone jumps off the bench to call time….Let’s see if Jokic is back on the other end – 10:04 PM
With Jokic out of the game, the Heat shrink Denver’s lead to 85-83…..10:48 remaining….Michael Malone jumps off the bench to call time….Let’s see if Jokic is back on the other end – 10:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I think Michael Malone’s given up on the officiating tonight. He’s barely reacted to some of these missed out of bounds calls. – 9:44 PM
I think Michael Malone’s given up on the officiating tonight. He’s barely reacted to some of these missed out of bounds calls. – 9:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Michael Malone isn’t happy with the defense, which is once again yielding wide open threes….Denver leads 64-62, but Jokic is the only reason the Nuggets haven’t surrendered the lead in the first three minutes of the third quarter – 9:27 PM
Michael Malone isn’t happy with the defense, which is once again yielding wide open threes….Denver leads 64-62, but Jokic is the only reason the Nuggets haven’t surrendered the lead in the first three minutes of the third quarter – 9:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The blown rotations, this is exactly what Michael Malone was talking about yesterday in his media availability – 8:21 PM
The blown rotations, this is exactly what Michael Malone was talking about yesterday in his media availability – 8:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone’s was furious after the Nuggets leave Max Strus wide open for his second 3 of the 1st quarter. Mix up in coverage between Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. – 8:12 PM
Michael Malone’s was furious after the Nuggets leave Max Strus wide open for his second 3 of the 1st quarter. Mix up in coverage between Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. – 8:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone stood up before Strus’ 3-pointer had even left his hand. He was pissed about that blown coverage between KCP and MPJ. Miami out to an 10-2 lead. #Nuggets have already missed a bunch of bunnies. – 8:12 PM
Michael Malone stood up before Strus’ 3-pointer had even left his hand. He was pissed about that blown coverage between KCP and MPJ. Miami out to an 10-2 lead. #Nuggets have already missed a bunch of bunnies. – 8:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tyler Herro is out tonight for Game 2, but Nuggets coaches have been prepping their players for his potential return in this series: “If or when he returns, we’ll be ready,” Michael Malone said pregame. – 6:23 PM
Tyler Herro is out tonight for Game 2, but Nuggets coaches have been prepping their players for his potential return in this series: “If or when he returns, we’ll be ready,” Michael Malone said pregame. – 6:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on the Nuggets playoff defense:
“I knew full well that when we were locked in, this team could step up and defend at a high level.”
Cited Denver being nearly top 10 defensively (before dropping off in March/April) as well as Denver’s 3rd ranked clutch defense. pic.twitter.com/CGsh7Sy7l3 – 6:23 PM
Michael Malone on the Nuggets playoff defense:
“I knew full well that when we were locked in, this team could step up and defend at a high level.”
Cited Denver being nearly top 10 defensively (before dropping off in March/April) as well as Denver’s 3rd ranked clutch defense. pic.twitter.com/CGsh7Sy7l3 – 6:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone:
“I don’t think we played well in Game 1. I don’t think they played well in Game 1 either.”
Malone also said that he’s not expecting the Heat to shoot just two free throws this time around. pic.twitter.com/7oxFqupBpn – 6:19 PM
Michael Malone:
“I don’t think we played well in Game 1. I don’t think they played well in Game 1 either.”
Malone also said that he’s not expecting the Heat to shoot just two free throws this time around. pic.twitter.com/7oxFqupBpn – 6:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Denver coach Michael Malone says Nuggets preparing for a potential Finals return by Tyler Herro. But says focus is tonight and no Herro. – 6:14 PM
Denver coach Michael Malone says Nuggets preparing for a potential Finals return by Tyler Herro. But says focus is tonight and no Herro. – 6:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
About 8 minutes away from Michael Malone addressing media. pic.twitter.com/VWmFtJGprU – 6:07 PM
About 8 minutes away from Michael Malone addressing media. pic.twitter.com/VWmFtJGprU – 6:07 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Finals: Nuggets’ Michael Malone explains ‘problematic’ issue vs. Heat in unimpressed review of Game 1
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 10:54 AM
NBA Finals: Nuggets’ Michael Malone explains ‘problematic’ issue vs. Heat in unimpressed review of Game 1
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 10:54 AM
More on this storyline
Murray, nonetheless, isn’t concerned about that and emphasized that Jokic is in no way to blame for the defeat. Instead, he shared his belief that they simply didn’t play to their usual standards against the Heat. “No, I don’t think it has anything to do with that. It’s defense and discipline. Like I said, we’ve just got to have an all-around game,” Murray said of the Jokic scoring talks and their eventual loss. “We can’t just have spurts of second quarter good, end of the third good. We can’t have spurts of good play. We’ve got to play all the way through, through ups and downs, stay together and play with intensity and energy, and I don’t think we had that. We just piled them on, mistake after mistake, and weren’t able to come back from that. Even when we were up, it felt like we were trying to climb back into the game just energy-wise and intensity-wise.” -via Clutch Points / June 5, 2023
Scrappy and relentless, the Miami Heat came to Denver and did what no other team this postseason has done: win. Jamal Murray missed what would’ve been a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Heat hung on, 111-108, to seize Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night and even the series at 1-1. “I think you guys have seen me hit that shot enough,” Murray said when asked whether he liked the look he got. -via Denver Post / June 4, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Jamal Murray: “We just weren’t as disciplined as we need to be at this stage of the season.” pic.twitter.com/XMhhSxVbtw -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / June 4, 2023