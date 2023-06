Michael Malone explains decision to not take timeout at the end of Game 2

After the game, Malone explained his decision to not take a timeout and write up a play, even though he had two to use. He said he trusted his point guard, who had an eight-point second quarter and two key three-point buckets earlier in the final period when the Nuggets rallied from a 12-point deficit. “You take a timeout, you let them get set, you let them review whatever play they think that we’re going to run and there’s a great chance that we don’t get a quality shot like Jamal got,” he said, “which was on line and from my perspective, looked like it had a great chance of going in. And we’ve seen Jamal make shots like that before.”Source: USA Today Sports