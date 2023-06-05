Tyler Herro still experiencing soreness and swelling in injured hand

Ros Gold-Onwude: Reporting from #NBAFinals: I spoke with Tyler Herro ahead his Game 2 pregame routine and he told me he experiences both soreness and swelling in the right hand after shooting and he can feel the soreness when he’s making a “follow through” shooting motion. He also shared his consideration of not wanting to come back and mess up the rhythm of the team. While there was hope he’d return for Game 2 as he’s participating in all aspects of team practice, he’s making sure the time is right for his return to the court.
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Reporting from #NBAFinals: I spoke with Tyler Herro ahead his Game 2 pregame routine and he told me he experiences both soreness and swelling in the right hand after shooting and he can feel the soreness when he’s making a “follow through” shooting motion. He also shared his… – 12:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is putting Tyler Herro on hold the prudent Heat approach? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/05/ask… – 11:18 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is putting Tyler Herro on hold the prudent Heat approach? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/05/ask… Plus: Does Gabe Vincent have a blank check? Attitude beat altitude? – 8:40 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 111-108 victory in Denver: sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/04/hea…
1. Rallying from 15 down then holding on.
2. Winning even with Jokic going for 41.
3.Strus, Heat regain strokes when needed.
4. Love moves into starting lineup.
5. Herro waiting game continues. – 8:36 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wonder where Tyler Herro’s minutes are going to come from if he’s back for Game 3. Basically everyone in the rotation is either playing well in the Finals or was essential last round. I guess Caleb Martin and Kyle Lowry lose a couple of minutes in Game 3 and they go from there? – 1:07 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Back to the 305 at 1-1. After tonight’s performances by Duncan and Strus, I’d let Tyler Herro sit another game on bench in his fisherman hat. – 10:42 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Homecourt advantage now for the Miami Heat and Tyler Herro, last year’s SMOY, hopefully making his return in Game 3 to give their depth a boost. – 10:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Heat bench looking so nasty after a starting lineup adjustment (that worked) just makes the imminent Tyler Herro return that much more complicated – 9:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat formally confirm Kevin Love starting in place of Caleb Martin, opening alongside Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Tyler Herro is inactive. – 7:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro again out for Game 2 of Finals, but Heat ‘excited and encouraged by his progress.’ Where things stand miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra says the Heat are very excited about Tyler Herro’s progress. pic.twitter.com/0bSovPZyXE – 6:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says the Heat remains encouraged by Tyler Herro’s progress. But says team will continue to be responsible and stick to process, and adds that the fact Herro would be returning to an NBA Finals game makes this a bit different. – 6:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro started doing contact work as soon as the team arrived in Denver. He said they’re encouraged by his progress, but added that context has to be considered — he’s not trying to return to a regular season game, he’s trying to return in the Finals. – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra confirms Herro began contact work upon Heat arrival to Denver. – 6:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tyler Herro is out tonight for Game 2, but Nuggets coaches have been prepping their players for his potential return in this series: “If or when he returns, we’ll be ready,” Michael Malone said pregame. – 6:23 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Caleb Martin (illness) will be available to play in Game 2.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Denver coach Michael Malone says Nuggets preparing for a potential Finals return by Tyler Herro. But says focus is tonight and no Herro. – 6:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Will Tyler Herro make his return for the Heat? 👀
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again without Tyler Herro for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. But Caleb Martin and Cody Zeller will be available tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Heat say Caleb Martin (illness) will be available for Game 2 tonight.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Unsurprisingly, Caleb Martin will be available to play for the Heat in Game 2 (he missed practice on Saturday due to an illness).
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro sits out Game 2 of NBA Finals, as return target shifts to Wednesday. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/04/hea… Decision allows for three more days before possible Game 3 return from hand rehab. – 6:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Unsurprisingly, Caleb Martin will be available to play for the Heat in Game 2 (he missed practice on Saturday due to an illness).
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro is officially officially out tonight.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro formally ruled out by Heat. Caleb Martin and Cody Zeller are available for Heat. – 5:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Considering Tyler Herro is still listed as out on the 5:30 p.m. injury report, it seems like that’s unlikely to change for Game 2. – 5:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro still listed as out and Caleb Martin still listed as questionable for Game 2 today (8 p.m., ABC).
Barry Jackson: Erik Spoelstra tells NBA TV that Tyler Herro hasn’t received full clearance from medical staff, to play in games, despite all his progress. “Hopefully one of these days” -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 4, 2023
Will Guillory: Spoelstra says he’s “encouraged” by Tyler Herro’s progress and that Herro has been going through contact practices with the team in Denver. He still doesn’t want to provide a concrete timeline for Herro’s return just yet. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / June 4, 2023
Ira Winderman: Denver coach Michael Malone says Nuggets preparing for a potential Finals return by Tyler Herro. But says focus is tonight and no Herro. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / June 4, 2023