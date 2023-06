Damian Lillard on future in Portland: If we don't use our assets to build a competitive team, a separate conversation will need to be had

Dame has been paired with a number of 6-2, 6-3 guards. Do you think you can play with Dame and why might it be different than past pairing? Scoot Henderson: Those guys have different games than me. Anywhere I go, I think I can fit in. I can do a lot of things on the floor and I think that’s the beauty about me and beauty about being Scoot Henderson. I’m going to give 110 percent effort every time. I’m an attacker, I’m a facilitator and I can do a lot of things on the floor. I think I can fit in anywhere. -via NBA.com / June 3, 2023