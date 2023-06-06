Damian Lillard on future in Portland: If we don't use our assets to build a competitive team, a separate conversation will need to be had

Clutch Points: “I want to have an opportunity to win in Portland… We got an opportunity, asset-wise, to build a team that can compete. If we can’t do that… then it’s a separate conversation we would have to have” Damian Lillard on the Blazers’ future (via @SHOsports) pic.twitter.com/s7XPkZmyXQ
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
More on this storyline
How do you think your game and Dame’s game would compliment each other? Scoot Henderson: Honestly, I love watching Dame’s game, watch film on him. I think we kind of link, as in, he’s an off the dribble shooter, catch and shoot shooter, he can drive to the basket, he can do a lot of things on the floor, he can pass, lead at a high level. I think I can do those things as well, just areas where I might be faster just because I got younger legs, little things like that, little things like that that I can really bring to the team. -via NBA.com / June 3, 2023
Dame has been paired with a number of 6-2, 6-3 guards. Do you think you can play with Dame and why might it be different than past pairing? Scoot Henderson: Those guys have different games than me. Anywhere I go, I think I can fit in. I can do a lot of things on the floor and I think that’s the beauty about me and beauty about being Scoot Henderson. I’m going to give 110 percent effort every time. I’m an attacker, I’m a facilitator and I can do a lot of things on the floor. I think I can fit in anywhere. -via NBA.com / June 3, 2023
Orlando Sanchez: Scoot Henderson said he texted Damian Lillard for advice a couple of years ago and then got to see him today in Portland for his draft workout with the Trail Blazers #RipCity | @highkin on the question -via Twitter / June 3, 2023