Dwight Howard: 'I'd love to help the Sacramento Kings contend for a title'

Although Howard has enjoyed his time in Taiwan, he isn’t ruling out a return to the NBA. In an exclusive interview with The OBSERVER, the 37-year-old talked about a team he’s interested in joining. “I’m not retired from the NBA just yet,” Howard told The OBSERVER. “I would love to help the Sacramento Kings contend for a title. Even though I believe their team is pretty much set.”
Source: Special To The Observer @ The Sacramento Observer
Among all players with at least 1,000 career playoff shot attempts, Jokic ranks second with 57 percent effective field goal accuracy (behind only Dwight Howard, at 59 percent), and he ranks third with a 61 percent true shooting mark (behind only Kawhi Leonard and Kevin McHale, both at 62 percent). Jokic is fifth in that group in 2-point percentage and second in 3-point percentage. Along with Kawhi, he’s one of just two high-volume shooters in playoff history with 50-40-80 shooting splits. -via The Ringer / May 31, 2023
Former eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard has no doubt about what would’ve happened if the prime version of himself faced Nikola Jokic on the floor. “Prime Dwight Howard,” Howard said when asked by his former Houston Rockets teammate Chandler Parsons to choose between him and “prime Nikola Jokic. He added, “All day, every day. I’m dominating every play with a smile on my face. I’m taking prime Dwight Howard.” -via EuroHoops.net / May 29, 2023
“We gettin’ older… let’s squash whatever beef we got” – @DwightHoward @SHAQ , what do you say? ❤️ -via Twitter / May 27, 2023