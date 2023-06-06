Frank Vogel: Deandre Ayton can be one of the best centers in the NBA

Gerald Bourguet: Frank Vogel said he thinks Deandre Ayton can be one of the best centers in the NBA, like he showed in the 2021 Lakers playoff series “There’s still areas that he can grow offensively, but I’m intent on really connecting with him and restoring him to an All-Star level player.”
Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant in support of Phoenix Suns hiring Frank Vogel as head coach #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/fWGpYoIzbG – 4:05 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Frank Vogel on Deandre Ayton:
“I think he can be one of the best centers in the league. He’s shown that at times throughout his career. … I’m intent on really connecting with him and restoring him to an All-Star level player.” pic.twitter.com/jsC2wWc34o – 3:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
New head coach Frank Vogel and #Suns GM James Jones. pic.twitter.com/MSgZmxQ881 – 3:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Hell yeah.”
Frank Vogel on embracing championship or bust mentality in Phoenix. #Suns pic.twitter.com/YrrHXpLIEH – 3:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Vogel on if he embraces the challenge of championship-or-bust expectations: “Hell yeah.” – 3:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Kevin’s gonna be a head coach in this league really soon.”
Frank Vogel was highly complimentary of Kevin Young’s “basketball integrity,” adding that he sees him in a bit of an offensive coordinator role – 3:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Frank Vogel said he looks forward to getting Deandre Ayton to a “All-Star” level. #Suns pic.twitter.com/hbZ67klPjq – 3:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Frank Vogel talked about getting a “Ph.D” in coaching personalities with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the #Lakers. pic.twitter.com/U7J4Z08DJu – 3:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Vogel said he’s got a high level of respect for Kevin Young and that both he and the whole league understand Young’s going to be a head coach in the league very soon. Vogel had others who know Young reach out to him and speak on how great Young is as a coach. – 3:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Vogel said he thinks Deandre Ayton can be one of the best centers in the NBA, like he showed in the 2021 Lakers playoff series
“There’s still areas that he can grow offensively, but I’m intent on really connecting with him and restoring him to an All-Star level player.” – 3:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Vogel said Deandre Ayton can be one of the best centers in the league and has shown that at times. Saw it first hand in the playoffs two years ago. Has areas he can still grow. Wants to build a connection to “restore” Ayton to an All-Star level player. – 3:16 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Frank Vogel made a very direct point during his Suns introductory press conference that an elite rim-protecting center is very important for his defensive system to work:
“I’ve always had elite rim protectors. And you can get the job done without that, but boy when you got a guy… pic.twitter.com/PeY3133Vp3 – 3:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Vogel’s early connection to Phoenix was one of his favorite players growing up Charles Barkley got traded to the Suns. He followed the team closely after that and knows it well. Called it a great sports town and somewhere people want to be. – 3:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Vogel said one of his first experiences with Phoenix was watching the Suns after they traded for one of his favorite players, Charles Barkley, and how good they got. He’s thought of Phoenix as a great basketball city since then – 3:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Frank Vogel said he talked with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant after the hire, saying Durant has already talked to him about looking forward to guarding in his system.
Vogel is known for his defense. #Suns pic.twitter.com/wvQA5MT1kJ – 3:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Vogel on what it would mean to win a title in Phoenix: “It would mean the world to me. I know what it’s like to be a fan that wants to taste that championship, and I am just thrilled to be the coach with the opportunity to lead this team to its first.” – 3:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Vogel said the star power/head coach partnership is something he feels like he has a phd in now after his experiences with the Lakers. Wants Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to weigh in on what the Suns are doing. “Understanding the pulse” of the team is very important. – 3:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Savage scorers.”
“Scrappy team.”
Frank Vogel talking about Devin Booker and Kevin Durant as scorers and how #Suns will play under him. pic.twitter.com/Tu1XSVbKJ0 – 3:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Vogel has emphasized how important the simple principle of outworking the other team is to what they do. Spoke on it as a requirement and also brought up how everyone on the team has to be a two-way player.
Said the Suns are going to be “scrappy as hell.” – 3:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Asked Frank Vogel about the Suns’ defensive potential and he said all their guys have to be two-way players. Mentioned Kevin Durant texted him saying he can’t wait to guard in Vogel’s system – 3:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Elevate us to the next level.”
James Jones on the hiring of Frank Vogel. #Suns pic.twitter.com/vNM9WM455W – 3:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Vogel said he’s always had elite rim protectors and noted how important that can be to a team defensively. Allows the perimeter defenders to do more and Vogel believes his scheme is the best at accentuating that.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“The current roster always plays a factor, but in this case, it REALLY played a factor.” – Frank Vogel on the Suns – 3:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Vogel said he really believes in the vision of Mat Ishbia and James Jones and is thrilled to join forces with them.
“This is the beginning of a new era in Phoenix Suns basketball, and it’s gonna be an exciting one….when we get out there, we’re gonna be scrappy as hell.” – 3:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones described Frank Vogel as someone who has all the qualities and traits the Suns are looking for in a head coach. Called it an extensive search with many candidates. – 3:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
James Jones introducing Frank Vogel: “It’s exciting for us today as Phoenix Suns team members. We set out a few years ago to build a foundation of excellence. We set out to become a franchise many would call elite…as we looked forward, we needed another leader.” – 3:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Press conference set up for Frank Vogel and James Jones. #Suns pic.twitter.com/bCx0bZjL5F – 2:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Just saw Frank Vogel walk through the back end of the pavilion area to the escalator going up at Footprint Center.
Getting a tour perhaps.
The finalists were interviewed in Michigan where Suns team owner Mat Ishbia lives and has his company, United Wholesale Mortgage. #Suns – 2:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
He’s here.
New #Suns head coach Frank Vogel.
Press conference set for noon today at Footprint Center. pic.twitter.com/VjoMdUnt9y – 2:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the latest @PHNX_Suns podcast, we talked about the Suns keeping Kevin Young and adding David Fizdale to Frank Vogel’s coaching staff
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/M8vHwNHWIv – 1:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns set to introduce Frank Vogel as new head coach Tuesday at Footprint Center #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Isof0Vn0pc – 12:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns owner Mat Ishbia on Frank Vogel as head coach: “Frank is an accomplished coach who understands how to win an NBA championship, which is our priority.” pic.twitter.com/RZKSqylAry – 12:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
OFFICIAL: Suns name Frank Vogel as their new head coach. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SGsCtBAv3a – 12:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Officially official: The Suns announce Frank Vogel as their new head coach pic.twitter.com/8XX1snbc0z – 12:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Kyrie is recruiting LeBron to Dallas! Will LBJ become a Mav? Is Kyrie actually setting up a path to become a Laker? Plus, does Frank Vogel in PHX put more heat on Darvin Ham?
@LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kyr… – 10:48 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns will have an introductory press conference for Frank Vogel as their new head coach Tuesday at noon Footprint Center.
It’ll be streaming live on the team’s YouTube channel youtube.com/suns. #Suns – 11:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Former NBA head coach David Fizdale joins new Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel’s staff #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:53 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Phoenix Suns are hiring Jazz associate GM David Fizdale as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Suns made a significant financial play for Fizdale and drew upon his history with new coach Frank Vogel and GM James Jones. Fizdale is a former HC with Knicks and Grizzlies. – 4:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From the weekend:
3 reasons Phoenix Suns should keep Deandre Ayton – and 3 reasons they shouldn’t #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
3 reasons Phoenix Suns should keep Deandre Ayton – and 3 reasons they shouldn’t #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:41 AM
Gerald Bourguet: “It starts with the big guy.” – Frank Vogel on Deandre Ayton and the defensive end -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / June 6, 2023
According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, it is highly probable that Deandre Ayton will be traded by the Suns in the upcoming offseason. MacMahon made the comment during an episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, stating that even with head coach Monty Williams’ departure, Ayton’s departure from Phoenix is still very likely. “By no stretch do I believe that Monty Williams departure makes it much more likely for Deandre Ayton to still be in Phoenix next season. I still am pretty sure Deandre Ayton will be traded this summer,” he said. -via TalkBasket / June 6, 2023
Firing Monty Williams and reportedly hiring Frank Vogel as head coach is unlikely to alter the Phoenix Suns’ plans for Deandre Ayton, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. MacMahon reported Saturday on the Hoop Collective podcast (37:20 mark) he’s “pretty sure [Ayton] will be traded this summer.” Regarding another Suns star, he added Chris Paul is “more likely” to remain in Phoenix. -via Bleacher Report / June 5, 2023