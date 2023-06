Frank Vogel: Deandre Ayton can be one of the best centers in the NBA

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, it is highly probable that Deandre Ayton will be traded by the Suns in the upcoming offseason. MacMahon made the comment during an episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, stating that even with head coach Monty Williams’ departure, Ayton’s departure from Phoenix is still very likely. “By no stretch do I believe that Monty Williams departure makes it much more likely for Deandre Ayton to still be in Phoenix next season. I still am pretty sure Deandre Ayton will be traded this summer,” he said . -via TalkBasket / June 6, 2023