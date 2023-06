Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Candy Funhouse stakeholder

Candy Funhouse, founded in 2018, is a profitable family business that now has about 40 employees. It just launched its U.S. website, where it currently has about 500 products available with plans for fast expansion. Its Canadian site averages from 2,500 to 3,500 products. The equity partnership comes through Antetokounmpo’s recently announced company, Ante, that will manage his investments, businesses and social impact work. He plans to become Candy Funhouse’s largest individual shareholder. Terms were not disclosed. -via axios.com / June 6, 2023