Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Candy Funhouse stakeholder

Giannis Antetokounmpo: I Bought A Candy Company. I’m so excited to share this with you!
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Things just got sweeter for Giannis Antetokounmpo 🍭
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 12:41 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
New YouTube just dropped 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/H64B36Ix23 – 11:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously offered his goalkeeper services to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema 😅 pic.twitter.com/LXGo0qgXvx – 4:35 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
I was just sitting on my couch scrolling through For you page. Messi Ronaldo and Benzema. If you’re looking for a goalie for next season, let me know. 😂😂😂 – 6:38 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Lions don’t compare themselves with humans. -Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Congrats on the unbelievable career my friend💪🏾🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LQC7VQPqOG – 1:32 PM
Lions don’t compare themselves with humans. -Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jokic goes coast-to-coast in about four more dribbles than Giannis. Every bit as effective. – 9:56 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Sfairopoulos is a major candidate for Baskonia if the club decides to part ways with Joan Penarroya #EuroLeague #LigaEndesa
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 9:34 AM
Two years ago, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo posted two TikTok videos of himself unpacking a giant box of candy. On Tuesday, he announced that he’s investing in the company that sent it. The Milwaukee Bucks legend’s dip into Candy Funhouse provides a major boost to the Canadian company to pursue global growth with the help of his star power. -via axios.com / June 6, 2023
Candy Funhouse, founded in 2018, is a profitable family business that now has about 40 employees. It just launched its U.S. website, where it currently has about 500 products available with plans for fast expansion. Its Canadian site averages from 2,500 to 3,500 products. The equity partnership comes through Antetokounmpo’s recently announced company, Ante, that will manage his investments, businesses and social impact work. He plans to become Candy Funhouse’s largest individual shareholder. Terms were not disclosed. -via axios.com / June 6, 2023
Eric Nehm: Adrian Griffin said he came away with his conversation with Giannis Antetokounmpo in “awe”. Griffin said that what really stuck out to him about Antetokounmpo is how he is still “hungry and humble”. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / June 6, 2023