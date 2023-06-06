Hornets leaning towards Brandon Miller?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
All indications suggest the Hornets are leaning toward Brandon Miller with the 2nd pick, per @KevinOConnorNBA.
That means Portland could be packaging Scoot Henderson with Anfernee Simons for “an elite small forward.”
That package should definitely pique the Nets’ interest. – 1:31 PM
All indications suggest the Hornets are leaning toward Brandon Miller with the 2nd pick, per @KevinOConnorNBA.
That means Portland could be packaging Scoot Henderson with Anfernee Simons for “an elite small forward.”
That package should definitely pique the Nets’ interest. – 1:31 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets mailbag: You asked, we answered.
Diving into questions about Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Jaylen Brown, the coaching staff and more:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 11:42 AM
#Hornets mailbag: You asked, we answered.
Diving into questions about Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Jaylen Brown, the coaching staff and more:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 11:42 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets draft tracker: What’s the latest with Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller?
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 2:28 PM
#Hornets draft tracker: What’s the latest with Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller?
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 2:28 PM
More on this storyline
Charlotte plans to host twins Amen and Ausar Thompson of Overtime Elite on Friday, league sources told Yahoo Sports, before welcoming Henderson to its facility Sunday, followed by Brandon Miller next Tuesday. The Hornets typically land among the league’s annual leaders in terms of pre-draft workouts. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 6, 2023
From all indications, the Hornets’ selection with the No. 2 pick will come down to guard Scoot Henderson or forward Brandon Miller, according to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer. Henderson worked out for the Trail Blazers, who hold the No. 3 pick, on Saturday. Charlotte is expected to get a visit from Henderson sometime before the draft. When he does come in to see the Hornets’ staff, he’s expected to go solo. “For sure, that’s what I’ve been doing all summer, working out by myself,” Henderson said. Miller hasn’t worked out for Charlotte yet, though did speak with the Hornets at the combine. -via Hoops Rumors / June 6, 2023
Scotto: Rival executives have been closely monitoring Portland believing that the third overall pick is potentialtrade bait if the Blazers try to improve the roster and compete with Lillard. Portland has received inquiries from various teams interested in the third pick, I’m told. So far, Portland is listening, but the sense is the Blazers are comfortable taking either Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller if either player falls to them, depending on what Charlotte does at pick two. -via HoopsHype / May 31, 2023