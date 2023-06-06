James Harden torn between 76ers, Rockets

Shams Charania on James Harden: “I really think that he’s torn with the prospect of staying in Philadelphia or moving on to Houston potentially, and returning back to his home. And that’s where his roots are, his family is there”.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Teams that traded out of their 2023 1st round draft slots, and the main player they acquired:
11. CHI (Vucevic)
16. MIN (Gobert)
20. LAC (Gordon)
21. PHO (Durant)
23. NY (Hart)
26. CLE (LeVert)
27. DEN (Hampton)
28. PHI (Harden)
29. BOS (Brogdon)
30. MIL (Tucker) – 2:17 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Tim Bontemps: Nick Nurse says he’d be “very happy” if James Harden comes back, saying he’s a “great player.” As for Joel Embiid, he says he’s thrown just about everything he could at Embiid over the years and he always immediately adjusts to it, and has always impressed him. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / June 1, 2023
With Houston aggressively set to pursue James Harden in free agency and a mandate to improve the team in the immediate future, rival executives expect this pick to be heavily discussed in trade talks with a decent chance of being moved for a win-now player. -via HoopsHype / May 28, 2023