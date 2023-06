Jaren Jackson Jr. on LeBron James: 'He’s the greatest player to play'

The Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. believes his teammate Ja Morant, who has been suspended from team activities after flashing a gun in an Instagram Live video, will come back with a vengeance. “He’s I think just growing up with this much attention on you, especially being this young. It’s a lot to deal with,” Jackson said. “Dude’s great. People always gotta understand that everybody human. That’s my brother though, no matter what. I stand my brother and I think that’s the lesson everybody should take away from this. “He works hard. He’s smart as hell. He should’ve been MVP the other year,” Jackson said, adding … “The dude is high-level.” -via TalkBasket / June 6, 2023