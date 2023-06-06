Jaren Jackson Jr. on LeBron James: 'He’s the greatest player to play'

Jackson Jr. showed some major respect for James despite his age, as the Lakers beat the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs this season. “He kicked our a–,” Jackson said. “And we gotta spin the block – but I hope we get a chance ’cause I don’t know how many more years he wants to do it.” The Grizzlies star got in an argument with one of the hosts about James being “old” or not, but he concluded it with a very simple statement about the Lakers superstar. “He’s the greatest player to play,” Jackson Jr. said.
Source: Peter Dewey @ Lakers Daily
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Ingram added their names to the Team USA player pool #FIBAWC
Lots to get into on the NBA Finals, LeBron/Kyrie & more w/ @Aaron_Torres & @StinkinGenius1. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 9:20 pm PT bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 11:55 PM
LeBron, Kyrie & Luka would give up an NBA record 167 points per game. – 10:40 PM
After attending the ‘Lakers Town’ community & mural unveiling event, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar fielded questions about LeBron James considering retirement & when Kareem knew it was time to retire. Kareem on LeBron: “Certainly, he doesn’t have to prove anything.” bit.ly/3OXYIWr pic.twitter.com/G3eUtZa89c – 10:24 PM
LeBron and the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving’s role in the connection and all the latest on Irving’s looming free agency … all covered here in a bonus edition of the Monday Musings: marcstein.substack.com/p/lebron-and-t… – 9:39 PM
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who retired after his 20th season as the NBA’s leading scorer, talked to The Sporting Tribune about LeBron James considering doing the same. “It’s up to him. Certainly, he doesn’t have to prove anything.” thesportingtribune.com/kareem-on-lebr… – 9:34 PM
Random…
But what the hell happened to Sasha Pavlovic where he was a 75% free throw shooter his first four seasons going into 2007 Finals with Bron
To where he nosedived to 54% in his 6 seasons after those Finals? – 9:32 PM
ESPN story on Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brandon Ingram committing to Team USA’s World Cup team this summer: tinyurl.com/3k7t4ed4 – 9:11 PM
With reports surfacing that Kyrie Irving is recruiting LeBron James to Dallas, the Mavericks now have the best odds to acquire James this offseason.
Robert Cooper of @SportsBettingAG says that bets have been flooding in on the Mavs as James’ next team: heavy.com/sports/sportsb… – 9:04 PM
Spain is ranked No. 1 in the FIBA rankings. Team USA is second. Two Memphis Grizzlies teammates are likely to face off in the FIBA World Cup after Jaren Jackson Jr. has reportedly committed to play for Team USA.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:02 PM
Those doubting this LeBron-to-Dallas thing is a (poorly executed) leverage play forget LeBron’s supposed retirement-contemplation. – 7:28 PM
What Kyrie Irving’s reported interest in LeBron James reunion could mean for Mavs future dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:15 PM
LeBron to the Mavs is “unrealistic” as the Lakers are uninterested in a Dallas trade offer, per @jovanbuha. pic.twitter.com/4sLXmLwuxB – 6:46 PM
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his farewell season and what it would mean for the Lakers to have one for LeBron James pic.twitter.com/x3ryxOLHvS – 6:33 PM
I’m really not going to give much thought to the LeBron Mavs stuff because I don’t see it as something that has any chance of happening … and it’s more likely posturing for Kyrie to LA than LeBron to Dallas, but whatever.
Obviously, I’d love to have LeBron, though – 5:56 PM
The Lakers maintained on Monday that they aren’t interested in adding Kyrie Irving this summer, according to multiple team sources.
On Irving’s recruitment of LeBron James, the “unrealistic” paths for James to Dallas, and the most likely outcome: theathletic.com/4582508/2023/0… – 5:24 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. said there was a big lesson everyone should take away from him discussing Ja Morant on the @PodcastPShow Podcast:
“No matter what, I stand by my brother.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:02 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. commented on Ja Morant on Paul George’s podcast.
Jackson repeatedly called Morant his brother, said the PG is “good” and that people “will come back around.”
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:55 PM
There’s nothing to discuss about a LeBron buyout. Not happening. Save your time. Let’s move on. – 3:23 PM
Dropping at 6 pm central tonight!
Pelicans fans want LeBron James traded to the Mavs to team up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving
youtube.com/watch?v=GqaSwu… pic.twitter.com/rosEpQ1CRg – 1:36 PM
Kyrie Irving reportedly reaches out to LeBron about joining Mavericks… good luck with that
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/05/kyr… – 1:24 PM
Luka Doncic said this when asked about playing with LeBron James 5 years ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/75P1z3tevZ – 1:19 PM
Mark Cuban adding LeBron James alongside Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic 🥵
pic.twitter.com/jTlsLjqZED – 12:55 PM
Kyrie Irving has reportedly reached out to LeBron James in attempts to unite in Dallas 😯 pic.twitter.com/zLriwgDbBV – 12:48 PM
Remake this pic, but with two piggybacks: Luka on Cuban and Draymond on LeBron. Kyrie in for Nash. pic.twitter.com/b3bEBCAUsz – 12:36 PM
Could we see a Kyrie-LeBron reunion in Dallas next season?
Kyrie was checking on it, per @ShamsCharania 👀 pic.twitter.com/msmKbotna6 – 12:35 PM
Imagine how FURIOUS Michael Malone would be at the pending LeBron/Mavs/Lakers news cycle if the Nuggets had WON last night instead… – 12:31 PM
🫂 Next year, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James may play together once again after winning a ring in Cleveland…
…but with the Dallas Mavericks as the destination? 🤔
Kyrie Irving reportedly wants LeBron James to join him on the Mavericks in latest twist for potential reunion
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 12:25 PM
Kyrie: “will you weirdos stop talking about me!!! Leave me alone and don’t mention my name in any wild rumors!!”
Also Kyrie: “hey Shams and chris, can you guys do me a favor and start a shitstorm by saying I want LeBron to come to Dallas (which has no chance of happening). Thx.” – 12:25 PM
Please please pay attention to wording.
All of this LeBron/Kyrie to Dallas stuff is coming straight from Kyrie. Both reports state that.
So, as usual with Kyrie, much of this is not founded in reality. – 12:21 PM
Please please pay attention to wording.
It’s a truly Kyrie-esque trick to blast the media for talking about him and then (probably) tactically leak that he has reached out to LeBron James about playing in Dallas. Oh and unless Luka is on the table there’s nothing Mavs can offer the Lakers that makes any sense. – 12:20 PM
Just wondering who is going deny this rumor publicly first: LeBron, Kyrie or Mark Cuban? – 12:13 PM
mike malone seeing the lebron->dallas reports pic.twitter.com/CN8ITdH5CN – 12:09 PM
There are so many GIFs of LeBron that fit this situation perfectly – 12:03 PM
This LeBron/Kyrie in Dallas stuff is such a farce.
Dallas lacks basically everything to put together a trade package. That means LeBron — yes, LeBron James — would have to be bought out and take a pay cut to play in Dallas.
That seems like it would never ever ever happen. – 12:00 PM
This LeBron/Kyrie in Dallas stuff is such a farce.
Could a Pelicans player publicly, or even as a source off the record, request that the Pels trade for LeBron or another big named star?
Would make my week much easier – 11:56 AM
B/R Sources: Kyrie Irving desires for Mavericks to explore acquiring Lakers star LeBron James to form a Big 3 with Luka Doncic: bleacherreport.com/articles/10078… – 11:52 AM
Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason. – 11:47 AM
June 5, 2011: Pretty sure LeBron James could not have fathomed his Heat losing the NBA Finals to the one-star Mavericks one week later. pic.twitter.com/tWRcsXNY3H – 11:06 AM
The Nuggets are 0-3 when Nikola Jokic records a 40-point game in these playoffs, tying the NBA record for most such losses in a single postseason:
Jerry West, 1965
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1977
LeBron James, 2009
Luka Doncic, 2022
Nikola Jokic, 2023
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:52 AM
More on this storyline
Michael Corvo: After Kareem told @SopanDeb that he’s never chatted w/ LeBron for more than a few minutes — he said he greatly admires Bron and there’s no animosity — I asked Cap if he’d like to do so at some point. Kareem said “we might get the chance” and he “certainly wouldn’t be against it.” -via Twitter / June 6, 2023
. @KingJames to wave the tricolour at Le Mans 🇫🇷 The @NBA all-time leading scorer will give the start at this year’s centenary event of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 🔥 #WEC #LeMans24 #LeMansCentenary 📸 Photo credit: Presse Sports -via Twitter / June 6, 2023
What can be bankably confirmed about any LeBron connection to the Mavericks: Dallas is certainly a team, league sources say, that would intrigue the 38-year-old as a potential landing spot if James ever reached the point of searching for a new place to play. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 6, 2023
The Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. believes his teammate Ja Morant, who has been suspended from team activities after flashing a gun in an Instagram Live video, will come back with a vengeance. “He’s I think just growing up with this much attention on you, especially being this young. It’s a lot to deal with,” Jackson said. “Dude’s great. People always gotta understand that everybody human. That’s my brother though, no matter what. I stand my brother and I think that’s the lesson everybody should take away from this. “He works hard. He’s smart as hell. He should’ve been MVP the other year,” Jackson said, adding … “The dude is high-level.” -via TalkBasket / June 6, 2023
Clutch Points: “You’re always gonna make mistakes growing up… And [Ja] is the most popular player at this age probably ever… No matter what I stand by my brother.” Jaren Jackson Jr. speaks on the Ja Morant situation 🗣 (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/H3WYtDoZ8E -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 5, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Two Western Conference All-Star forwards — New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram and Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., — are committed to play for Team USA’s FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines. USA Basketball plans to finalize a 12-man roster later this month. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 5, 2023