Jaren Jackson Jr. stick up for Ja Morant: 'Dude's great'

The Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. believes his teammate Ja Morant, who has been suspended from team activities after flashing a gun in an Instagram Live video, will come back with a vengeance. “He’s I think just growing up with this much attention on you, especially being this young. It’s a lot to deal with,” Jackson said. “Dude’s great. People always gotta understand that everybody human. That’s my brother though, no matter what. I stand my brother and I think that’s the lesson everybody should take away from this. “He works hard. He’s smart as hell. He should’ve been MVP the other year,” Jackson said, adding … “The dude is high-level.”
Source: Erikas Polockas @ TalkBasket
Source: Erikas Polockas @ TalkBasket
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Ingram added their names to the Team USA player pool #FIBAWC
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1513… – 5:09 AM
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Ingram added their names to the Team USA player pool #FIBAWC
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1513… – 5:09 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“[L.A.] went in the game with some life. But he is old, and he kicked our ass and he’s old.”
Jaren Jackson Jr. on the Dillon Brooks-LeBron beef in the second round. 😅
(via @PodcastPShow)
pic.twitter.com/nuvk0oBZv2 – 11:25 PM
“[L.A.] went in the game with some life. But he is old, and he kicked our ass and he’s old.”
Jaren Jackson Jr. on the Dillon Brooks-LeBron beef in the second round. 😅
(via @PodcastPShow)
pic.twitter.com/nuvk0oBZv2 – 11:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brandon Ingram committing to Team USA’s World Cup team this summer: tinyurl.com/3k7t4ed4 – 9:11 PM
ESPN story on Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brandon Ingram committing to Team USA’s World Cup team this summer: tinyurl.com/3k7t4ed4 – 9:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Spain is ranked No. 1 in the FIBA rankings. Team USA is second. Two Memphis Grizzlies teammates are likely to face off in the FIBA World Cup after Jaren Jackson Jr. has reportedly committed to play for Team USA.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:02 PM
Spain is ranked No. 1 in the FIBA rankings. Team USA is second. Two Memphis Grizzlies teammates are likely to face off in the FIBA World Cup after Jaren Jackson Jr. has reportedly committed to play for Team USA.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. said there was a big lesson everyone should take away from him discussing Ja Morant on the @PodcastPShow Podcast:
“No matter what, I stand by my brother.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:02 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. said there was a big lesson everyone should take away from him discussing Ja Morant on the @PodcastPShow Podcast:
“No matter what, I stand by my brother.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. commented on Ja Morant on Paul George’s podcast.
Jackson repeatedly called Morant his brother, said the PG is “good” and that people “will come back around.”
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:55 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. commented on Ja Morant on Paul George’s podcast.
Jackson repeatedly called Morant his brother, said the PG is “good” and that people “will come back around.”
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:55 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Imminent Suspension for Ja Morant: NBA Readies Heavy Sanction
sportando.basketball/en/imminent-su… – 3:35 AM
Imminent Suspension for Ja Morant: NBA Readies Heavy Sanction
sportando.basketball/en/imminent-su… – 3:35 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Ja Morant is looking at a 40-plus game suspension per @AmicoHoops pic.twitter.com/lgKdzQgGGR – 3:06 PM
Ja Morant is looking at a 40-plus game suspension per @AmicoHoops pic.twitter.com/lgKdzQgGGR – 3:06 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ja Morant’s case about ‘gun safety,’ not state law or politics, NBA commissioner Adam Silver explains @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4576408/2023/0… – 12:11 PM
Ja Morant’s case about ‘gun safety,’ not state law or politics, NBA commissioner Adam Silver explains @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4576408/2023/0… – 12:11 PM
More on this storyline
Jackson Jr. showed some major respect for James despite his age, as the Lakers beat the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs this season. “He kicked our a–,” Jackson said. “And we gotta spin the block – but I hope we get a chance ’cause I don’t know how many more years he wants to do it.” The Grizzlies star got in an argument with one of the hosts about James being “old” or not, but he concluded it with a very simple statement about the Lakers superstar. “He’s the greatest player to play,” Jackson Jr. said. -via Lakers Daily / June 6, 2023
Clutch Points: “You’re always gonna make mistakes growing up… And [Ja] is the most popular player at this age probably ever… No matter what I stand by my brother.” Jaren Jackson Jr. speaks on the Ja Morant situation 🗣 (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/H3WYtDoZ8E -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 5, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Two Western Conference All-Star forwards — New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram and Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., — are committed to play for Team USA’s FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines. USA Basketball plans to finalize a 12-man roster later this month. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 5, 2023
Stephen A. Smith: “A lot of players I know are from the streets, period. And I can tell you that people within the NBA community are not just concerned about Ja Morant playing basketball. They’re concerned about whether or not he’s gonna be alive in 5 years.” “Because of the environments that he finds himself around and the situations he finds himself confronted by. It’s a serious matter and it’s something that I think that the NBA and everybody that knows anything about the kind of things that are going on with him finds themselves concerned about.” -via SportsKeeda / June 3, 2023
Brian Windhorst on Adam Silver’s comments on Ja Morant: I’ve never heard anything like it, it was very unusual for him to basically say ‘I know what I’m going to do but I’m not going to announce it now.’ The second part is that he’s working alongside the players’ association on this. He’s obviously bringing them along side by side. Trust me, typically the players’ association isn’t there as the discipline is being decided on and dolled out. So this is a situation that is wide-ranging and quite frankly, the indication here is this is going to be a significant suspension. The tone and the tenor and the fact that the players’ association is involved does not indicate this is going to be similar to something we’ve seen before. And I also think Adam Silver expects a lot of reaction to what he does. He doesn’t want to be a storyline during the Finals. So take all of that under advisement when you consider what’s on the way for Ja Morant. -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / June 2, 2023