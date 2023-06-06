Jimmy Butler: Bam Adebayo is going to be the reason we win the championship

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler talks about advice from Dwyane Wade:
“He’s a huge reason why I’m here. I don’t like to be compared to that guy, but the one thing that I want to be like him is a champion. So that’s what I gotta go do.” – 3:55 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jimmy trying to distract Bam 😂
(via @JimmyButler) pic.twitter.com/iT2Xtwu5H2 – 3:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler on Bam: “He has been there for us all year long, and like I said, he is going to be the reason why we win the championship.” – 3:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler distracting Bam Adebayo lol pic.twitter.com/QbiZRCCEGX – 3:24 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jimmy Butler: ‘Playoff Jimmy isn’t a thing.’ So far in the Finals, that’s true, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4586431/2023/0… – 2:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on Bam Adebayo:
“He’s gonna be the reason we win the championship.” pic.twitter.com/yY4Q2MkQAW – 1:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Talked to Gabe Vincent and Max Strus about the impact of Bam Adebayo so far in this series
Their thoughts: pic.twitter.com/7eo8CGxP2L – 1:48 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @YahooSports: I wrote about the dominant Jimmy Butler, the one we have seen in bursts of guile in recent weeks and whether the Heat need his extra gear to win the NBA Finals.
sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-whe… – 1:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest +/- in the Finals:
+22 — Gabe Vincent
+18 — Kevin Love
+15 — Bruce Brown
+11 — Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/7SRilxvdC5 – 1:33 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
“I’m not a scorer. I don’t press to score. I press to win.” — Jimmy Butler
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/UaPQVLnzom – 1:07 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler: “I’m not a scorer. I don’t press to score. I press to win.” – 1:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A constant for the Heat during their media sessions has been praise for the way Bam Adebayo has been working on both ends of the court. There is an appreciation for the relentless, and necessary effort. – 1:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler says Bam Adebayo is “going to be the reason we win the championship.” pic.twitter.com/tzXvPGybu7 – 12:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Max Strus if he’s been impressed at all with the things Bam Adebayo has done so far in this series with all of his jobs:
“Bam is just being Bam.”
“It’s special. He’s unique…He’s been carrying us.” – 12:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Asked Max Strus about the open slots he found early in the series due to the attention of Jimmy Butler
I compared it to the New York series
He mentions there being a good amount of comparisons to that matchup – 12:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo getting shots up during the open part of Heat practice ahead of his first Finals game on his home court. Udonis Haslem here for his last Finals. pic.twitter.com/ETfoK88Jdn – 12:23 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Jimmy Butler is thriving with the Miami Heat, but the Chicago Bulls shouldn’t feel bad about trading him. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/05/chi… – 10:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
How what happened in Vegas changed Gabe Vincent’s Heat trajectory. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/06/how… Bam Adebayo on Team USA vs. Nigeria, “He came out with that type of energy, that type of voracity and that type of anger. I felt like, from there, he’s one of us.” – 9:07 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Gabe Vincent is playing the best basketball of his career on the NBA’s biggest stage. And the timing is perfect, as he’s set to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1.
Bam Adebayo: “I feel like a lot of people are going to know who Gabe Vincent is.” basketballnews.com/stories/heats-… – 6:27 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jimmy Butler is shooting 10-for-13 on catch and shoot threes these playoffs. 77 percent.
“I don’t always shoot 3’s off the catch, but when I do…” pic.twitter.com/ZiQmZyEq3o – 9:47 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
In these Finals, Bam Adebayo is shouldering a lot for Miami. And that’s just fine by him.
theathletic.com/4582418/2023/0… – 5:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What has been the resilient Heat’s secret during its historic playoff run? “The I don’t give a damn factor” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Udonis Haslem, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and others explain the Heat’s mentality – 4:34 PM
