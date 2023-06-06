Josh Hart: '85 percent of new dads at least wonder what breast milk tastes like'

Josh Hart: '85 percent of new dads at least wonder what breast milk tastes like'

Josh Hart: '85 percent of new dads at least wonder what breast milk tastes like'

“85% of new dads at least wonder what breast milk tastes like,” said Hart who recently became a father to twins. “We had family over that day and they asked me ‘Have you tried…?’ I was, like ‘No, I haven’t tried it.’ But if I ever do, I want the whole charade. I wanna be burped, I want to be cradled. “Somehow I got finessed into like a blind tasting. So we had like almond milk, a creamer and breast milk. Tried it obviously and it was vanilla-flavored almond milk .That’s how it tasted. I literally took the blindfold off after I tasted. I was like ‘Damn, this is actually, like, not bad. It doesn’t taste bad.’ I was like ‘This got to be the breast milk.’ I just knew because it tasted the best out of all of them.
Fred Katz: Josh Hart tells @TaylorRooks the Knicks are an “ideal place” for him. “Everything is perfect on the court, off the court,” he said. Also said he’d “probably” decline his player option. Hart also has the option of picking up the PO and extending. -via Twitter @FredKatz / June 5, 2023

