Khris Middleton to re-sign with Bucks?

There is a growing sense among league executives that Middleton will return to the Bucks on a long-term agreement. Another key Milwaukee starter, however, sharp-shooting center Brook Lopez, is a veteran free agent on Houston’s radar, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s crazy that they used to say things like “jump shot teams don’t win titles” when Warriors were coming up
When ’97 Bulls scored 48.2% of their points on 3s and midrange (league-lows 35.6% in paint, 16.3% FTs)
2015 Warriors scored 41.2% of their points in paint, 44.3% 3/middy – 12:09 PM
After that, each candidate met with a Bucks ownership contingent on Wednesday. On Thursday night, Horst held a dinner to discuss the team’s decision regarding the head coach opening that included ownership. Both Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were invited to attend, a league source said. -via The Athletic / May 27, 2023
If they don’t sign Harden, they would presumably pursue some of the other top free agents on the market including Khris Middleton, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, and Draymond Green. -via HoopsHype / May 22, 2023
Marc Stein: The working assumption around the league is that both Middleton and Lopez will stay in Milwaukee. But even that comes with considerable uncertainty because A) no one knows yet how much it will cost to re-sign them and B) if the Bucks will have any flexibility to make the moves they need to make to freshen up the rest of the roster. -via Marc Stein’s Substack / May 20, 2023