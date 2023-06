Kyrie Irving to Lakers can still happen in future?

The best way for the Mavericks to form their Big Three while being able to pay Irving a market-value contract would be to trade for James before July 1. That way the Mavericks would operate under the current trade rules and would only need to send back $35.5 million to match for James. This would prevent them from having roster-building restrictions in 2023-24 since the modified trade rules in the new CBA could hard cap them. Once the new league year rolls in, the Mavericks would be required to send at least $37.3 million in outgoing salaries to match for James. However, sending out anything less than $42.6 million, or 10 percent less than James’ salary, would hard cap them below the first tax apron, projected at $169 million. -via HoopsHype / June 6, 2023