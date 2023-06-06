Kyrie Irving to Lakers can still happen in future?

“I don’t think they’ve shut the door completely on Kyrie coming to the Lakers at some point,” said Zach Lowe. “Just because it doesn’t happen this summer, if it doesn’t happen this summer, doesn’t mean it can’t ever happen. I don’t think that door is closed.”
Source: Youtube
Source: Youtube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
At a time when all the focus should be on the NBA Finals, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are once again making it about themselves
by @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 5:41 PM
At a time when all the focus should be on the NBA Finals, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are once again making it about themselves
by @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 5:41 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
LeBron & Kyrie to reunite in..Dallas? 🤔
Hear @Scalabrine tell @TheFrankIsola not so fast pic.twitter.com/5m8LLzjd2d – 5:28 PM
LeBron & Kyrie to reunite in..Dallas? 🤔
Hear @Scalabrine tell @TheFrankIsola not so fast pic.twitter.com/5m8LLzjd2d – 5:28 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
I love playing Weiqi within my industry.
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ pic.twitter.com/RgLfiJ5TiE – 3:56 PM
I love playing Weiqi within my industry.
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ pic.twitter.com/RgLfiJ5TiE – 3:56 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
A quick game of Trade Machine Picasso on #TheMismatch involving Draymond, Kyrie, and LeBron
📼: youtu.be/Xe8M-uJd7hs pic.twitter.com/djtrE87voI – 2:47 PM
A quick game of Trade Machine Picasso on #TheMismatch involving Draymond, Kyrie, and LeBron
📼: youtu.be/Xe8M-uJd7hs pic.twitter.com/djtrE87voI – 2:47 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: the one and only @LegsESPN breaks down every aspect of the Finals, plus a tiny bit at the end (tiny, I promise!) on the whole Kyrie/LeBron/Dallas thing:
Spotify: spoti.fi/45NiutK
Apple: apple.co/45NXmn0 – 1:46 PM
New Lowe Post podcast: the one and only @LegsESPN breaks down every aspect of the Finals, plus a tiny bit at the end (tiny, I promise!) on the whole Kyrie/LeBron/Dallas thing:
Spotify: spoti.fi/45NiutK
Apple: apple.co/45NXmn0 – 1:46 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
📣 NEW POD 📣
• The absurdity of Kyrie asking LeBron to join him
• #NBAFinals takeaways
• Tales from Denver
• Random 20 PPG scorers
YouTube: bit.ly/43oGn9v
Apple: apple.co/3CUsJOD
Spotify: spoti.fi/2xpWzKb
Athletic: bit.ly/328C8PN pic.twitter.com/dBQLhOGMWO – 12:24 PM
📣 NEW POD 📣
• The absurdity of Kyrie asking LeBron to join him
• #NBAFinals takeaways
• Tales from Denver
• Random 20 PPG scorers
YouTube: bit.ly/43oGn9v
Apple: apple.co/3CUsJOD
Spotify: spoti.fi/2xpWzKb
Athletic: bit.ly/328C8PN pic.twitter.com/dBQLhOGMWO – 12:24 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Can the Heat really win the #NBAFinals ? Should Luka be upset at Kyrie for trying to trade for LeBron? Judge or Ohtani? & more! Guests: @CoachKarl22 @QRich @ontimeagencygrp
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:02 AM
Can the Heat really win the #NBAFinals ? Should Luka be upset at Kyrie for trying to trade for LeBron? Judge or Ohtani? & more! Guests: @CoachKarl22 @QRich @ontimeagencygrp
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:02 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Kyrie is recruiting LeBron to Dallas! Will LBJ become a Mav? Is Kyrie actually setting up a path to become a Laker? Plus, does Frank Vogel in PHX put more heat on Darvin Ham?
@LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kyr… – 10:48 AM
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Kyrie is recruiting LeBron to Dallas! Will LBJ become a Mav? Is Kyrie actually setting up a path to become a Laker? Plus, does Frank Vogel in PHX put more heat on Darvin Ham?
@LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kyr… – 10:48 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James almost certainly isn’t going to the Mavericks, but these Kyrie Irving rumors still matter
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 9:34 AM
LeBron James almost certainly isn’t going to the Mavericks, but these Kyrie Irving rumors still matter
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 9:34 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Mavericks hope to re-sign Kyrie Irving and build trade package around No. 10 pick, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/maver… – 11:57 PM
Mavericks hope to re-sign Kyrie Irving and build trade package around No. 10 pick, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/maver… – 11:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots to get into on the NBA Finals, LeBron/Kyrie & more w/ @Aaron_Torres & @StinkinGenius1. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 9:20 pm PT bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 11:55 PM
Lots to get into on the NBA Finals, LeBron/Kyrie & more w/ @Aaron_Torres & @StinkinGenius1. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 9:20 pm PT bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 11:55 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron, Kyrie & Luka would give up an NBA record 167 points per game. – 10:40 PM
LeBron, Kyrie & Luka would give up an NBA record 167 points per game. – 10:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron and the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving’s role in the connection and all the latest on Irving’s looming free agency … all covered here in a bonus edition of the Monday Musings: marcstein.substack.com/p/lebron-and-t… – 9:39 PM
LeBron and the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving’s role in the connection and all the latest on Irving’s looming free agency … all covered here in a bonus edition of the Monday Musings: marcstein.substack.com/p/lebron-and-t… – 9:39 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With reports surfacing that Kyrie Irving is recruiting LeBron James to Dallas, the Mavericks now have the best odds to acquire James this offseason.
Robert Cooper of @SportsBettingAG says that bets have been flooding in on the Mavs as James’ next team: heavy.com/sports/sportsb… – 9:04 PM
With reports surfacing that Kyrie Irving is recruiting LeBron James to Dallas, the Mavericks now have the best odds to acquire James this offseason.
Robert Cooper of @SportsBettingAG says that bets have been flooding in on the Mavs as James’ next team: heavy.com/sports/sportsb… – 9:04 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p tonight…
-Let’s stop talking about Kyrie and just tweak the roster
-Did Anthony Davis get the job done this season?
-Why was everyone counting out the Heat?
Guest: @jovanbuha of the @TheAthleticNBA
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:19 PM
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p tonight…
-Let’s stop talking about Kyrie and just tweak the roster
-Did Anthony Davis get the job done this season?
-Why was everyone counting out the Heat?
Guest: @jovanbuha of the @TheAthleticNBA
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
What Kyrie Irving’s reported interest in LeBron James reunion could mean for Mavs future dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:15 PM
What Kyrie Irving’s reported interest in LeBron James reunion could mean for Mavs future dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:15 PM
More on this storyline
Unless LeBron James were to seriously press a trade with the threat of retirement, the Mavericks don’t have a reasonable offer that would satisfy the Lakers. Assuming the goal is to pair James with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the best offer they could reasonably make includes prospects Josh Green and Jaden Hardy, and a maximum of two first-round picks. Because they still owe the Knicks a Top 10 protected first-round pick in 2024, and they traded their 2029 pick to Brooklyn, they are limited to moving the 10th overall selection in this year’s draft, and their 2027 first-round pick. -via HoopsHype / June 6, 2023
The best way for the Mavericks to form their Big Three while being able to pay Irving a market-value contract would be to trade for James before July 1. That way the Mavericks would operate under the current trade rules and would only need to send back $35.5 million to match for James. This would prevent them from having roster-building restrictions in 2023-24 since the modified trade rules in the new CBA could hard cap them. Once the new league year rolls in, the Mavericks would be required to send at least $37.3 million in outgoing salaries to match for James. However, sending out anything less than $42.6 million, or 10 percent less than James’ salary, would hard cap them below the first tax apron, projected at $169 million. -via HoopsHype / June 6, 2023
Even if the Mavericks were able to trade for James while re-signing Irving to a big contract, the team would get very expensive. The Mavericks could be looking at a luxury tax penalty north of $100 million in 2023-24 if they’re able to acquire James with the minimum matching salaries required without hard capping themselves, re-sign Irving to a maximum contract, and re-sign Powell and Wood. -via HoopsHype / June 6, 2023