Kyrie Irving wants to shut down the notion that he’s angling to get to L.A

Yet two sources close to the process insisted Monday that Irving has consistently expressed a desire to remain a Maverick and actually wants to shut down the notion that he’s angling to get to L.A. “He wants to stay,” said one source.
Source: Marc Stein
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Mavericks hope to re-sign Kyrie Irving and build trade package around No. 10 pick, per report
Lots to get into on the NBA Finals, LeBron/Kyrie & more
LeBron, Kyrie & Luka would give up an NBA record 167 points per game.
LeBron and the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving's role in the connection and all the latest on Irving's looming free agency
With reports surfacing that Kyrie Irving is recruiting LeBron James to Dallas, the Mavericks now have the best odds to acquire James this offseason.
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p tonight…
-Let’s stop talking about Kyrie and just tweak the roster
-Did Anthony Davis get the job done this season?
-Why was everyone counting out the Heat?
Guest: @jovanbuha of the @TheAthleticNBA
What Kyrie Irving's reported interest in LeBron James reunion could mean for Mavs future
I'm really not going to give much thought to the LeBron Mavs stuff because I don't see it as something that has any chance of happening … and it's more likely posturing for Kyrie to LA than LeBron to Dallas, but whatever. Obviously, I'd love to have LeBron, though
Obviously, I’d love to have LeBron, though – 5:56 PM
The Lakers maintained on Monday that they aren’t interested in adding Kyrie Irving this summer, according to multiple team sources.
On Irving’s recruitment of LeBron James, the “unrealistic” paths for James to Dallas, and the most likely outcome: theathletic.com/4582508/2023/0… – 5:24 PM
Dropping at 6 pm central tonight!
Pelicans fans want LeBron James traded to the Mavs to team up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving
youtube.com/watch?v=GqaSwu… pic.twitter.com/rosEpQ1CRg – 1:36 PM
Kyrie Irving reportedly reaches out to LeBron about joining Mavericks… good luck with that
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/05/kyr… – 1:24 PM
Mark Cuban adding LeBron James alongside Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic
pic.twitter.com/jTlsLjqZED – 12:55 PM
Kyrie Irving has reportedly reached out to LeBron James in attempts to unite in Dallas
Remake this pic, but with two piggybacks: Luka on Cuban and Draymond on LeBron. Kyrie in for Nash.
Could we see a Kyrie-LeBron reunion in Dallas next season?
Kyrie was checking on it, per @ShamsCharania 👀 pic.twitter.com/msmKbotna6 – 12:35 PM
Next year, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James may play together once again after winning a ring in Cleveland… but with the Dallas Mavericks as the destination?
…but with the Dallas Mavericks as the destination? 🤔
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 12:27 PM
Kyrie Irving reportedly wants LeBron James to join him on the Mavericks in latest twist for potential reunion
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 12:25 PM
Kyrie: “will you weirdos stop talking about me!!! Leave me alone and don’t mention my name in any wild rumors!!”
Also Kyrie: “hey Shams and chris, can you guys do me a favor and start a shitstorm by saying I want LeBron to come to Dallas (which has no chance of happening). Thx.” – 12:25 PM
Please please pay attention to wording.
All of this LeBron/Kyrie to Dallas stuff is coming straight from Kyrie. Both reports state that.
So, as usual with Kyrie, much of this is not founded in reality. – 12:21 PM
It's a truly Kyrie-esque trick to blast the media for talking about him and then (probably) tactically leak that he has reached out to LeBron James about playing in Dallas. Oh and unless Luka is on the table there's nothing Mavs can offer the Lakers that makes any sense.
Kyrie Irving wants to do what exactly? The latest on another superteam attempt from Kyrie
Just wondering who is going deny this rumor publicly first: LeBron, Kyrie or Mark Cuban?
This LeBron/Kyrie in Dallas stuff is such a farce.
Dallas lacks basically everything to put together a trade package. That means LeBron — yes, LeBron James — would have to be bought out and take a pay cut to play in Dallas.
That seems like it would never ever ever happen. – 12:00 PM
B/R Sources: Kyrie Irving desires for Mavericks to explore acquiring Lakers star LeBron James to form a Big 3 with Luka Doncic
This Lakers offseason is gonna be a wild one… Wonder if Kyrie gets pissed about this latest rumor
Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason.
Indeed, on the day Dallas acquired Irving, a high-ranking member of the organization told The Dallas Morning News that along with envisioning him as a strong fit alongside Doncic, the Mavericks admired Irving’s proven track record of attracting star teammates, Exhibit A being his wooing of Kevin Durant from Golden State to Brooklyn. -via Dallas Morning News / June 5, 2023
From the moment LeBron James hinted at retirement following the Lakers being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, there was a sense among those with and around the organization that his comments were partly a tactic to apply pressure on the franchise to make a significant roster upgrade this offseason. James’ preferred upgrade, many assumed, was Irving. But one team source indicated that James is not using Kyrie Irving’s interest in playing with him as leverage to try to get the Lakers to trade for Irving this offseason. -via The Athletic / June 5, 2023
Chris Haynes: The Mavericks were preparing to make an offer for James last season when the Lakers were spiraling, sources say. But the Lakers made a string of trades near the deadline that changed the trajectory of their season. -via Bleacher Report / June 5, 2023