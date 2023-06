Kyrie Irving wants to shut down the notion that he’s angling to get to L.A

From the moment LeBron James hinted at retirement following the Lakers being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, there was a sense among those with and around the organization that his comments were partly a tactic to apply pressure on the franchise to make a significant roster upgrade this offseason. James’ preferred upgrade, many assumed, was Irving. But one team source indicated that James is not using Kyrie Irving’s interest in playing with him as leverage to try to get the Lakers to trade for Irving this offseason . -via The Athletic / June 5, 2023