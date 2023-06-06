Lakers not interested in a long-term extension for Anthony Davis this summer?

While the 30-year-old Davis has certainly been a key ingredient to L.A.’s formula in recent years, NBA insider Dave McMenamin isn’t so sure that the team is going to be interested in giving Davis an extension this offseason. “You hope Anthony Davis stays healthy and you get the best out of him next year,” McMenamin said during a radio appearance. “But I don’t think they’re going to be in a position to be interested in a long-term extension for him this summer.”
Source: Jason Simpson @ Lakers Daily
Source: Jason Simpson @ Lakers Daily
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kendrick Perkins doesn’t think the Lakers should extend Anthony Davis
sportando.basketball/en/kendrick-pe… – 8:53 AM
Kendrick Perkins doesn’t think the Lakers should extend Anthony Davis
sportando.basketball/en/kendrick-pe… – 8:53 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p tonight…
-Let’s stop talking about Kyrie and just tweak the roster
-Did Anthony Davis get the job done this season?
-Why was everyone counting out the Heat?
Guest: @jovanbuha of the @TheAthleticNBA
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:19 PM
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p tonight…
-Let’s stop talking about Kyrie and just tweak the roster
-Did Anthony Davis get the job done this season?
-Why was everyone counting out the Heat?
Guest: @jovanbuha of the @TheAthleticNBA
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Game 2 of 2023 NBA Finals; Victor Wembanyama Scouting Report Sneak Peek w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For our full Wemby scouting report, six ad-free episodes per week & more, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 12:45 PM
Free pod: Game 2 of 2023 NBA Finals; Victor Wembanyama Scouting Report Sneak Peek w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For our full Wemby scouting report, six ad-free episodes per week & more, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 12:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Game 2 of 2023 NBA Finals; Victor Wembanyama Scouting Report Sneak Peek w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For our full Wemby scouting report, six ad-free episodes per week & more, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/qYFTYf8Z1C – 11:02 AM
Free pod: Game 2 of 2023 NBA Finals; Victor Wembanyama Scouting Report Sneak Peek w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For our full Wemby scouting report, six ad-free episodes per week & more, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/qYFTYf8Z1C – 11:02 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Game 2 of 2023 NBA Finals; Victor Wembanyama Scouting Report Sneak Peek w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For our full Wemby scouting report, six ad-free episodes per week & more, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/TdGwAOE1na – 9:02 AM
Free pod: Game 2 of 2023 NBA Finals; Victor Wembanyama Scouting Report Sneak Peek w/ @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For our full Wemby scouting report, six ad-free episodes per week & more, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/TdGwAOE1na – 9:02 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most free throws attempted in the playoffs:
155 — Jimmy Butler
137 — Jayson Tatum
114 — Nikola Jokic
108 — Anthony Davis
Only players with over 100 attempts. pic.twitter.com/UJMhAkaDaU – 4:08 PM
Most free throws attempted in the playoffs:
155 — Jimmy Butler
137 — Jayson Tatum
114 — Nikola Jokic
108 — Anthony Davis
Only players with over 100 attempts. pic.twitter.com/UJMhAkaDaU – 4:08 PM
More on this storyline
McMenamin’s colleague Brian Windhorst has a different view of Davis’ situation. He thinks the Lakers will try to lock the veteran down this offseason. “They do not want him messing with free agency in 2024,” Windhorst said. “That’s a primary offseason thing for the Lakers. Get Anthony Davis locked down, past even when LeBron James is signed for.” -via Lakers Daily / June 6, 2023
Jovan Buha: New Lakers mural in Koreatown pic.twitter.com/I2X1epJxIT -via Twitter @jovanbuha / June 5, 2023
Evan Sidery: Frank Vogel is one of the best defensive tacticians in the NBA. Consistently has his teams elite on that end of the floor. Vogel also puts a heavy emphasis on rim protecting bigs (ex: Roy Hibbert and Anthony Davis). The big question now pivots to whether Deandre Ayton is a fit… -via Twitter @esidery / June 2, 2023