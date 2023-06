Mario Chalmers: 'I don't think LeBron James is anywhere close to retiring'

You obviously certainly never feared LeBron too, Mario, as evidenced by that infamous moment when LeBron had to be sort of held back from you during a game. Have you ever kind of cleared up to the world what you actually said to him that day? And do you remember what kicked him off in the first place? Mario Chalmers: I actually do remember what I said. I’ve told people. It’s not that I didn’t call him a bitch. I said, “stop playing like a bitch”. And everybody knows that word can be derogatory and get people going. So I was using that as a motivational talking to the whole team and not singling anybody out. Like, if you see me in a huddle, I’m talking to him, D Wade, CB, myself. And whereas in a game, it’s just he took it personally. And where I’m from, you know, there’s, there’s guys like him walking around all the time that’s 6’8, 240-260. And you know, we had some rumblings with them guys. Sometimes it’s on the basketball court, different things. So that’s not a factor about me being scared of him or me being a mean person. It is about motivating my team and the way I know how to motivate my team is to get under your skin and to know it’s not malicious. But they know it’s coming from a place of love and a place where I want to win and we want to win. -via Betway / June 6, 2023