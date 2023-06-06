Mario Chalmers: 'I don't think LeBron James is anywhere close to retiring'

If we can sort of firstly get your prediction, what do you think will be the biggest storyline of the off season heading into the new season? Mario Chalmers: The biggest storylines I’m waiting to see. I want to see with what’s going to happen with Kyrie Irving and I’m curious to see how LeBron James is going to come back next year after what he just tweeted and all the stuff that’s going on, all the little talking heads. I don’t think he’s anywhere close to retiring. I don’t think so. I think he has a lot left in the tank. But at a certain point, as a basketball player, as a man, you reach a breaking point about certain stuff. So I’m curious to see where he’s at. Is he- is his love for the game still there or is that continuance of him being beat down and negative stories kind of getting to his head. So I want to see his bounce back. Want to see what he’s going to do.
Tas Melas @TasMelas
• The absurdity of Kyrie asking LeBron to join him
• #NBAFinals takeaways
• Tales from Denver
• Random 20 PPG scorers
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Can the Heat really win the #NBAFinals ? Should Luka be upset at Kyrie for trying to trade for LeBron? Judge or Ohtani? & more! Guests: @CoachKarl22 @QRich @ontimeagencygrp
Can the Heat really win the #NBAFinals ? Should Luka be upset at Kyrie for trying to trade for LeBron? Judge or Ohtani? & more! Guests: @CoachKarl22 @QRich @ontimeagencygrp
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Kyrie is recruiting LeBron to Dallas! Will LBJ become a Mav? Is Kyrie actually setting up a path to become a Laker? Plus, does Frank Vogel in PHX put more heat on Darvin Ham?
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Kyrie is recruiting LeBron to Dallas! Will LBJ become a Mav? Is Kyrie actually setting up a path to become a Laker? Plus, does Frank Vogel in PHX put more heat on Darvin Ham?
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
So @KingJames to @dallasmavs? Really?
@AlexKennedyNBA turned to the sports books (where they put their $$ where their👄are) who had to take the bet off the board: “We just started getting hammered on the Mavericks & LeBron …”
So @KingJames to @dallasmavs? Really?
@AlexKennedyNBA turned to the sports books (where they put their $$ where their👄are) who had to take the bet off the board: “We just started getting hammered on the Mavericks & LeBron …”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James almost certainly isn’t going to the Mavericks, but these Kyrie Irving rumors still matter
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 9:34 AM
LeBron James almost certainly isn’t going to the Mavericks, but these Kyrie Irving rumors still matter
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“[L.A.] went in the game with some life. But he is old, and he kicked our ass and he’s old.”
Jaren Jackson Jr. on the Dillon Brooks-LeBron beef in the second round. 😅
pic.twitter.com/nuvk0oBZv2 – 11:25 PM
“[L.A.] went in the game with some life. But he is old, and he kicked our ass and he’s old.”
Jaren Jackson Jr. on the Dillon Brooks-LeBron beef in the second round. 😅
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron, Kyrie & Luka would give up an NBA record 167 points per game. – 10:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After attending the ‘Lakers Town’ community & mural unveiling event, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar fielded questions about LeBron James considering retirement & when Kareem knew it was time to retire. Kareem on LeBron: “Certainly, he doesn’t have to prove anything.” bit.ly/3OXYIWr pic.twitter.com/G3eUtZa89c – 10:24 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron and the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving’s role in the connection and all the latest on Irving’s looming free agency … all covered here in a bonus edition of the Monday Musings: marcstein.substack.com/p/lebron-and-t… – 9:39 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who retired after his 20th season as the NBA’s leading scorer, talked to The Sporting Tribune about LeBron James considering doing the same. “It’s up to him. Certainly, he doesn’t have to prove anything.” thesportingtribune.com/kareem-on-lebr… – 9:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Random…
But what the hell happened to Sasha Pavlovic where he was a 75% free throw shooter his first four seasons going into 2007 Finals with Bron
Random…
But what the hell happened to Sasha Pavlovic where he was a 75% free throw shooter his first four seasons going into 2007 Finals with Bron
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With reports surfacing that Kyrie Irving is recruiting LeBron James to Dallas, the Mavericks now have the best odds to acquire James this offseason.
With reports surfacing that Kyrie Irving is recruiting LeBron James to Dallas, the Mavericks now have the best odds to acquire James this offseason.
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Those doubting this LeBron-to-Dallas thing is a (poorly executed) leverage play forget LeBron’s supposed retirement-contemplation. – 7:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
What Kyrie Irving’s reported interest in LeBron James reunion could mean for Mavs future dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:15 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron to the Mavs is “unrealistic” as the Lakers are uninterested in a Dallas trade offer, per @jovanbuha. pic.twitter.com/4sLXmLwuxB – 6:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his farewell season and what it would mean for the Lakers to have one for LeBron James pic.twitter.com/x3ryxOLHvS – 6:33 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I’m really not going to give much thought to the LeBron Mavs stuff because I don’t see it as something that has any chance of happening … and it’s more likely posturing for Kyrie to LA than LeBron to Dallas, but whatever.
I’m really not going to give much thought to the LeBron Mavs stuff because I don’t see it as something that has any chance of happening … and it’s more likely posturing for Kyrie to LA than LeBron to Dallas, but whatever.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers maintained on Monday that they aren’t interested in adding Kyrie Irving this summer, according to multiple team sources.
The Lakers maintained on Monday that they aren’t interested in adding Kyrie Irving this summer, according to multiple team sources.
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
There’s nothing to discuss about a LeBron buyout. Not happening. Save your time. Let’s move on. – 3:23 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Dropping at 6 pm central tonight!
Pelicans fans want LeBron James traded to the Mavs to team up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving
Dropping at 6 pm central tonight!
Pelicans fans want LeBron James traded to the Mavs to team up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving reportedly reaches out to LeBron about joining Mavericks… good luck with that
Kyrie Irving reportedly reaches out to LeBron about joining Mavericks… good luck with that
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic said this when asked about playing with LeBron James 5 years ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/75P1z3tevZ – 1:19 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mark Cuban adding LeBron James alongside Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic 🥵
Mark Cuban adding LeBron James alongside Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic 🥵
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving has reportedly reached out to LeBron James in attempts to unite in Dallas 😯 pic.twitter.com/zLriwgDbBV – 12:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Remake this pic, but with two piggybacks: Luka on Cuban and Draymond on LeBron. Kyrie in for Nash. pic.twitter.com/b3bEBCAUsz – 12:36 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Could we see a Kyrie-LeBron reunion in Dallas next season?
Could we see a Kyrie-LeBron reunion in Dallas next season?
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Imagine how FURIOUS Michael Malone would be at the pending LeBron/Mavs/Lakers news cycle if the Nuggets had WON last night instead… – 12:31 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
🫂 Next year, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James may play together once again after winning a ring in Cleveland…
…but with the Dallas Mavericks as the destination? 🤔
🫂 Next year, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James may play together once again after winning a ring in Cleveland…
…but with the Dallas Mavericks as the destination? 🤔
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving reportedly wants LeBron James to join him on the Mavericks in latest twist for potential reunion
Kyrie Irving reportedly wants LeBron James to join him on the Mavericks in latest twist for potential reunion
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kyrie: “will you weirdos stop talking about me!!! Leave me alone and don’t mention my name in any wild rumors!!”
Kyrie: “will you weirdos stop talking about me!!! Leave me alone and don’t mention my name in any wild rumors!!”
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Please please pay attention to wording.
All of this LeBron/Kyrie to Dallas stuff is coming straight from Kyrie. Both reports state that.
Please please pay attention to wording.
All of this LeBron/Kyrie to Dallas stuff is coming straight from Kyrie. Both reports state that.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
It’s a truly Kyrie-esque trick to blast the media for talking about him and then (probably) tactically leak that he has reached out to LeBron James about playing in Dallas. Oh and unless Luka is on the table there’s nothing Mavs can offer the Lakers that makes any sense. – 12:20 PM
McMenamin’s colleague Brian Windhorst has a different view of Davis’ situation. He thinks the Lakers will try to lock the veteran down this offseason. “They do not want him messing with free agency in 2024,” Windhorst said. “That’s a primary offseason thing for the Lakers. Get Anthony Davis locked down, past even when LeBron James is signed for.” -via Lakers Daily / June 6, 2023
Do you have a favorite Finals moment, whether from a personal standpoint and your own performance, or just the series itself? Mike Breen: I don’t mean to dodge the question, but it’s impossible to name just one. That first one, I remember that when it was over, I couldn’t believe that I just called an NBA Finals. And then the first time you do a game seven. Or 2008, the Celtics and the Lakers, the two storied franchises, to do an NBA Finals with them. And then when it goes to players, to document what LeBron James was doing, what Kobe Bryant was doing, the San Antonio Spurs and their dynasty. And then the Warriors dynasty, and to be able to document Steph Curry and what he was able to do in the big moment, the LeBron James block, Cleveland finally [winning a title]. Just incredible. -via GQ.com / June 6, 2023
You obviously certainly never feared LeBron too, Mario, as evidenced by that infamous moment when LeBron had to be sort of held back from you during a game. Have you ever kind of cleared up to the world what you actually said to him that day? And do you remember what kicked him off in the first place? Mario Chalmers: I actually do remember what I said. I’ve told people. It’s not that I didn’t call him a bitch. I said, “stop playing like a bitch”. And everybody knows that word can be derogatory and get people going. So I was using that as a motivational talking to the whole team and not singling anybody out. Like, if you see me in a huddle, I’m talking to him, D Wade, CB, myself. And whereas in a game, it’s just he took it personally. And where I’m from, you know, there’s, there’s guys like him walking around all the time that’s 6’8, 240-260. And you know, we had some rumblings with them guys. Sometimes it’s on the basketball court, different things. So that’s not a factor about me being scared of him or me being a mean person. It is about motivating my team and the way I know how to motivate my team is to get under your skin and to know it’s not malicious. But they know it’s coming from a place of love and a place where I want to win and we want to win. -via Betway / June 6, 2023
Barry Jackson: Duncan Robinson, who turned 29 today, now behind only LeBron James and Mario Chalmers for most 3 pointers in Heat playoff history. Robinson at 98. LeBron had 123. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / April 22, 2023
“A month ago, we had the Lakers dead… and now they’re 8th. I forget who said nobody fears LeBron. Them 7 teams, 1 through 7, there’s not one team that’s saying ‘I want to play LeBron and the Lakers in the first round.'” — Isiah Thomas -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 31, 2023
