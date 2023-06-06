Michael Porter Jr on criticism: 'You can't be sensitive'

Asked specifically about accountability, Porter said it’s essential at this stage of the season. “You definitely gotta own it,” he said. “You can’t be sensitive. Me personally, I know I gotta play better. If my teammates tell me that, I’m not going to be sensitive. If I tell that to someone else, like, ‘Yo, you gotta tell me if we need to work on switches.’ They’re not going to be sensitive.”
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Michael Singer @msinger
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Michael Porter Jr on Thunder fashion: “Ya’ll got the drippiest team in the league.”
Jalen Williams: “He is not wrong.”
pic.twitter.com/UxXWn9JtJ0 – 4:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gabe Vincent has made more 3s in the Finals than
Michael Porter Jr
Nikola Jokic
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Combined. pic.twitter.com/P7rn5bz1yj – 11:07 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Finals leaders:
PTS — Jokic
REB — Bam
AST — Murray
STL — Brown, Braun
BLK — Gordon, Bam, MPJ, Martin pic.twitter.com/OqRuPlKyom – 10:45 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
Reacting to Denver’s Game 2 loss, MPJ’s volatility, defensive lapses, and more.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=gqeSRx… – 2:20 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevin Love’s screening was a valuable addition to Miami’s starting lineup tonight. Miami got its first points of the night because Love was able to effectively screen both Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on this out-of-bounds play. pic.twitter.com/DRiiGoHKhX – 12:48 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Miami’s best offense tonight was whenever Michael Porter Jr. was on the floor… Denver allowed 138.3 points per 100 possessions in the MPJ minutes – 11:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they lose to the Heat 111-108:
-Joker: 41-11-4
-Jamal: 18 and 10, had a good look to tie at the end
Nuggets bench: +14, +12, +8
MPJ and Jokić: -15, and -13
We have a series. pic.twitter.com/mgoOhvgw1g – 10:35 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Gonna ask again for an early MPJ appearance. Need shot making and rebounds, and right now Miami is making the shots they have to. Nuggets gotta find a way to match and taking pressure off Jamal with another scorer would help in the next couple minutes. – 10:05 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
How Reggie Jackson and Ish Smith are looking at Michael Porter Jr. after another defensive lapse as this becomes a two point game. pic.twitter.com/HCwKSgB6Ti – 9:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As big of a run as the Nuggets had there in the second quarter, Heat still hanging only down 57-51 at half. Nikola Jokic has had to shoot more and is 6-for-13 with 13 points. Jamal Murray has 8 points, 5 assists. MPJ only has 3 points. – 9:23 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I would like Malone to remember MPJ exists and put him back in the game, please. Bench players are winding down and Denver needs more shooting and length out there. – 8:58 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, 10 minutes off for MPJ, probably gotta get him back out there. – 8:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic with six shots in his first seven minutes. Heat switching things up. Michael Porter Jr. has taken just one shot and Jamal Murray has shot twice so far. – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Kevin Love effect. Love just drew a charge on MPJ 3:43 into the game. – 8:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone’s was furious after the Nuggets leave Max Strus wide open for his second 3 of the 1st quarter. Mix up in coverage between Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. – 8:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone stood up before Strus’ 3-pointer had even left his hand. He was pissed about that blown coverage between KCP and MPJ. Miami out to an 10-2 lead. #Nuggets have already missed a bunch of bunnies. – 8:12 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking possible Miami adjustments, Jimmy’s lack of aggressiveness in Game 1, Bam getting busy in the pockets, Jokic domination, MPJ’s improvement on D, Jamal’s touches, and much more in today’s NBA Matchups for Game 2:
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-j… – 11:52 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
A side of Michael Porter Jr. you’ve never seen before, via @SeanKeeler.
“Connecting with those kids meant a lot to them,” Porter told The Post. “And it meant a lot to me.”
denverpost.com/2023/06/04/mic… – 11:50 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Talked to Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. about two plays that stood out from Game 1, and how they are emblematic of Denver’s culture and style — plus some things to look for in Game 2 tonight:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 11:48 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
New edition of THE LIST. 📝
✅ The ripple effects of cross-matches in game one
✅ Michael Porter Jr.’s signature off-ball play
✅ Jokic & Murray’s “expert mode” read & react game
youtu.be/mA0m5HNSVqo – 2:59 AM
More on this storyline
Aside from being comfortable with criticism in the aftermath of the loss, Porter took ownership of his play in general. Malone didn’t specifically use Porter’s name when he questioned his team’s effort after their first home loss of the playoffs, but Porter acted as if he’d heard the message nonetheless. “I think intensity and energy wasn’t where it needed to be from me personally or really the team as a whole,” he said. “We can talk about the mistakes that we had defensively, but really, it’s about intensity. “… They are doing some actions that are hard to guard,” Porter continued. “So, our communication has to be on point but really, I think that’s the main thing is, I think communication, because those defensive lapses can make it look like we are not playing hard because they get open shots but really, we are just — we just need to be locked in to what we need to be doing, the coverages.” -via Denver Post / June 6, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Of the 20,000 words spoken today, these stood out. Michael Porter Jr. on Heat: “They’re hearing what we’re communicating to each other and they’re doing the opposite. If we say ‘switch,’ they’re slipping out for open threes. If we don’t say ‘switch,’ they are actually going to set the screen.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / June 6, 2023
Barry Jackson: Clear from NBA Finals access today that Heat is confusing Denver. Michael Porter Jr. said they have “unique actions that probably only they do. They are doing some things to try to confuse us defensively” & doing opposite of what Denver players sometimes expect when Heat’s on offense. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 6, 2023