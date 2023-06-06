Mike Breen: 'Nikola Jokic is the best passing big man of all time'

You mentioned Nikola Jokic and how unique he is, and the fact that a lot of casual fans might be seeing him now for the first time. You’ve seen some incredible playmaking centers in your career: Bill Walton, Arvydas Sabonis, Vlade Divac. Is Jokic the best passing big man of all time? Mike Breen: Yes. I’m not very big on lists and rankings and “who’s the greatest of all time?” But in my years of broadcasting, night in and night out, the difficulty of his passing, his court vision for a seven-footer, I don’t think I’ve seen better. Bill Walton was spectacular, there’s no question, and the others that you mentioned as well. But I do think [Jokic] is on a different level, just in terms of his vision, his timing, his precision. You could make an unbelievable highlight tape just of Jokic’s passes, and you’d be amazed. He just has this amazing touch.
Source: Howard Beck, Condé Nast @ GQ.com
Source: Howard Beck, Condé Nast @ GQ.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Perk: we need to do a better job of promoting Jokic…
SAS on Jokic: pic.twitter.com/JGRrcadXCO – 12:52 PM
Perk: we need to do a better job of promoting Jokic…
SAS on Jokic: pic.twitter.com/JGRrcadXCO – 12:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier –Heat’s Adebayo outscored by 20 by Nuggets’ Jokic . . . and arguably won the matchup. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/05/hea… – 5:19 PM
From earlier –Heat’s Adebayo outscored by 20 by Nuggets’ Jokic . . . and arguably won the matchup. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/05/hea… – 5:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Heat are unlike any of the teams Denver has faced in these playoffs.
“They are punishing you as soon as you make mistakes,” Nikola Jokic said.
The Nuggets took their Game 2 loss hard. You could tell that from inside the locker room:
thednvr.com/for-the-first-… – 4:22 PM
The Heat are unlike any of the teams Denver has faced in these playoffs.
“They are punishing you as soon as you make mistakes,” Nikola Jokic said.
The Nuggets took their Game 2 loss hard. You could tell that from inside the locker room:
thednvr.com/for-the-first-… – 4:22 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: Inside Miami’s defensive scheme, which, despite Spo’s comments, appeared to invite Jokic to score rather than playmake si.com/nba/2023/06/05… – 3:22 PM
My latest for @SInow: Inside Miami’s defensive scheme, which, despite Spo’s comments, appeared to invite Jokic to score rather than playmake si.com/nba/2023/06/05… – 3:22 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Last night’s loss drops Nikola Jokic to 0-4 all time in playoff games in which he scored at least 40. Is this just a results-based coincidence?
@MichaelVPina: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/5/2… – 2:01 PM
Last night’s loss drops Nikola Jokic to 0-4 all time in playoff games in which he scored at least 40. Is this just a results-based coincidence?
@MichaelVPina: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/5/2… – 2:01 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Mentioned this on my hit with @FitzandHarry: Yes, the Nuggets are 8-9 this season (including PO) when Nikola Jokic has <8 assists. That’s largely because assists are a measure of teammate shot making. Denver is 9-3 in his 12 lowest assist opportunity games per @SecondSpectrum. – 1:45 PM
Mentioned this on my hit with @FitzandHarry: Yes, the Nuggets are 8-9 this season (including PO) when Nikola Jokic has <8 assists. That’s largely because assists are a measure of teammate shot making. Denver is 9-3 in his 12 lowest assist opportunity games per @SecondSpectrum. – 1:45 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Nikola Jokic made 68 passes in Game 2. But only 13 of them led to a shot attempt—his lowest amount of the entire playoffs, per @SecondSpectrum. – 1:45 PM
Nikola Jokic made 68 passes in Game 2. But only 13 of them led to a shot attempt—his lowest amount of the entire playoffs, per @SecondSpectrum. – 1:45 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
I do think that Jokic was used less as a passer in Game 2, but also how much would the narrative shift if some of these shots went in / were credited as assists?
He was creating decent looks that didn’t show up in his 4 assist total. pic.twitter.com/OtOwUsPL90 – 1:28 PM
I do think that Jokic was used less as a passer in Game 2, but also how much would the narrative shift if some of these shots went in / were credited as assists?
He was creating decent looks that didn’t show up in his 4 assist total. pic.twitter.com/OtOwUsPL90 – 1:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Adebayo outscored by 20 by Nuggets’ Jokic . . . and arguably won the matchup. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/05/hea… – 1:11 PM
Heat’s Adebayo outscored by 20 by Nuggets’ Jokic . . . and arguably won the matchup. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/05/hea… – 1:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Sportswriting icon Bill Rhoden weighs in on the Nikola Jokic greatness conversation as only he can. bit.ly/42iHE0k @andscape #NBAFinals2023 #nba @BROSpod – 1:03 PM
Sportswriting icon Bill Rhoden weighs in on the Nikola Jokic greatness conversation as only he can. bit.ly/42iHE0k @andscape #NBAFinals2023 #nba @BROSpod – 1:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 45 or more PPG + RPG + APG in the playoffs (minimum 50 games):
Nikola Jokic
Michael Jordan
Wilt Chamberlain
Bill Russell
Elite company. pic.twitter.com/nFbg7HrJ8d – 12:31 PM
Players with 45 or more PPG + RPG + APG in the playoffs (minimum 50 games):
Nikola Jokic
Michael Jordan
Wilt Chamberlain
Bill Russell
Elite company. pic.twitter.com/nFbg7HrJ8d – 12:31 PM
More on this storyline
Raznatovic revealed that his BeoBasket agency ended up making an exception, and it was the only time when it was done throughout the long history of its existence. “They joined the agency but they wanted to see me. Two days later, I came, we talked, had very good chemistry, especially with his older brother Strahinja. He was there, he was really important in that moment for this decision and many other decisions in Serbia. He really helped him become what he is, especially in the beginning when it was really hard,” Raznatovic said. “Nikola joined the agency at 17-and-a-half. This is the first and last player in the 27-year-old history of the agency when we signed him without anybody seeing him.” -via BasketNews / June 6, 2023
Even though Smith’s role in Denver is minimal, he has earned respect in the locker room. Coach Michael Malone said Smith, Green, Jordan and Caldwell-Pope have impacted the team’s culture. When Smith arrived, he immediately wanted to help Nikola Jokic be an even better playmaker. But as he watched Jokic make unreal passes and find teammates on the weak side, he realized there wasn’t much that needed to be said. -via Denver Post / June 5, 2023
Tim MacMahon: NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown, who ran Golden State’s defense when the Warriors eliminated the Nuggets last season, joined us on The Hoop Collective before the playoffs. His answer on how to approach massive challenge of defending Nikola Jokic: youtu.be/1exzaxWTaoQ pic.twitter.com/vYFLjcIB06 -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / June 5, 2023
Main Rumors, Media, Mike Breen, Arvydas Sabonis, Bill Walton, Nikola Jokic, Vlade Divac, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings