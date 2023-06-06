Nets not trading Mikal Bridges

Nets not trading Mikal Bridges

Main Rumors

Nets not trading Mikal Bridges

June 6, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges will be joining Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton and more on Team USA at the Fiba World Cup this summer.
Full story on the rising Nets star’s early return to the hardwood: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-mika…12:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges commit to play for Team USA in FIBA World Cup nypost.com/2023/06/04/jal… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte – 10:31 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Look at Mikal Bridges go, man. That’s awesome – 6:03 PM

More on this storyline

Marc Stein: The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is among the 12 expected roster members for @usabasketball at the @FIBAWC, sources tell @TheSteinLine. @TheAthletic reports Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Bobby Portis & Austin Reaves also committed. More: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 4, 2023
Shams Charania: Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and Nets rising star Mikal Bridges have committed to Team USA roster for 2023 FIBA World Cup, joining Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Bobby Portis so far, sources tell me and @joevardon. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 4, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home