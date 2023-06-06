Nets not trading Mikal Bridges

Alex Schiffer: Nets’ perspective: League and team sources, who are not permitted to speak publicly about trades, have previously told The Athletic the Nets aren’t interested in trading Mikal Bridges, the prized return in the Kevin Durant trade. They already turned down four first-round picks from the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline for him, so why would this deal change that?
Source: Alex Schiffer @ The Athletic
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges will be joining Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton and more on Team USA at the Fiba World Cup this summer.
Full story on the rising Nets star’s early return to the hardwood: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-mika… – 12:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges commit to play for Team USA in FIBA World Cup nypost.com/2023/06/04/jal… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte – 10:31 AM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is among the 12 expected roster members for @usabasketball at the @FIBAWC, sources tell @TheSteinLine. @TheAthletic reports Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Bobby Portis & Austin Reaves also committed. More: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 4, 2023
Shams Charania: Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and Nets rising star Mikal Bridges have committed to Team USA roster for 2023 FIBA World Cup, joining Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Bobby Portis so far, sources tell me and @joevardon. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 4, 2023
Josh Hart: Just letting yall know….yall don’t know the real @jalenbrunson1 and @mikal_bridges -via Twitter @joshhart / May 26, 2023