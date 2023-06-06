Some within Lakers organization would like D'Angelo Russell back?

More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “The Lakers could be in the market for a point guard. When you think about the available point guards— Fred VanVleet, Kyrie Irving. Their best bet might be to bring back D’Angelo Russell.” —Shams Charania Thoughts? 🤔 (via @FanDuelTV) pic.twitter.com/sI9R74ZPqS -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 6, 2023
D’Angelo Russell’s future with the Lakers is fair less certain. Sign-and-trade possibilities exist — the Lakers have endlessly been tied with Kyrie Irving, and Fred VanVleet’s name has been mentioned since even before he joined Klutch Sports, though the Lakers could again be in a position where they’d be forced to part with one or more draft picks in a deal. Russell’s postseason struggles were probably a little overblown after a disastrous Western Conference finals, but expect the Lakers to look at upgrade options. There’s still a chance Russell returns on a good deal and the Lakers actually get the continuity they’ve spoken about building. -via Los Angeles Times / June 1, 2023
My read on the situation is that the Lakers would prefer to use D’Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade, but I’m not sure the market is there. Landing Kyrie Irving for Russell is shaping up to be a pipe dream, especially with Dallas unlikely to help Los Angeles out. Fred VanVleet, a Klutch client, looms as a possibility, but adding him would require Toronto to agree to terms with Russell (or take on the Beasley and Bamba contracts). Where, exactly, is the free-agency and trade market for Russell? I just don’t see it. -via The Athletic / May 31, 2023