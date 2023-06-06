Anthony Chiang: Heat guard Tyler Herro ruled out for Game 3 tomorrow. Erik Spoelstra said earlier today that Herro has not been cleared yet to return.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Finals injuries: Heat’s Tyler Herro ruled out for Game 3 vs. Nuggets
NBA Finals injuries: Heat’s Tyler Herro ruled out for Game 3 vs. Nuggets
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A loaded pack of Heat notes, including the latest on Herro; Nuggets on how Heat confuses them; Wade behind Butler; Martin on illness, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro (hand) again listed as out for Heat for Wednesday’s Game 3 vs. Nuggets in NBA Finals. Oladipo (knee) also out. Zeller (foot) is probable. Adebayo (shoulder) and Vincent (ankle) are available. – 5:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat guard Tyler Herro ruled out for Game 3 tomorrow. Erik Spoelstra said earlier today that Herro has not been cleared yet to return. – 5:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro “has not been cleared yet” for NBA Finals return. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/06/hea… Also in Heat notebook: Adebayo on Love outlets; Butler on Wade influence; Lowry on arena vibe; ex-Cane Bruce Brown on Miami return. – 2:31 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro went through today’s team practice and will go through a contact workout later today. Heat will meet with him after that to determine next steps, but Spo says he has not yet been cleared to play in a Finals game. pic.twitter.com/xlLopdandk – 12:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Erik Spoelstra says Herro still hasn’t been cleared to play. Spoelstra says Herro is still day-to-day and will get another workout in later today. He will be re-evaluated Wednesday. – 12:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro “has not been cleared yet” for a return. The team will put him through a contact workout later today to see where he stands in his recovery from his broken hand. – 12:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Spoelstra says he’s taking it “one day at a time” with Herro. Herro will do a full contact workout today but he has not been cleared yet. – 12:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro will do a full-contact workout later today. He has not been cleared yet, Spo says. – 12:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat have declined to make Tyler Herro available for interviews today. NBA requires injured players only to speak upon their return. – 12:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Will Herro make his Finals debut for Heat in Game 3? Don’t be so sure.
Will Herro make his Finals debut for Heat in Game 3? Don’t be so sure.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat’s Herro experiencing soreness, swelling in hand. And Nuggets exasperated. And many Heat nuggets: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:17 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Soreness, swelling leave Heat’s Herro at Finals crossroads. And Nuggets exasperated by Game 2. And a bunch of Heat feats, notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is putting Tyler Herro on hold the prudent Heat approach? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/05/ask… – 5:18 PM
Five Reasons Sports : Spoelstra updates Herro’s status “He has not been cleared.” -via Twitter / June 6, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says the Heat is continuing to take it one day at a time with Tyler Herro. Spoelstra says Herro has not been cleared to return yet. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / June 6, 2023
Ira Winderman: A party familiar with process had told me over weekend that Tyler was not playing in this series. But that was just one of many familiar with situation, not enough to make it anything definitive. Just pointing out such sentiment is out there from those familiar with the process. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / June 5, 2023