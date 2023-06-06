Tyler Herro still not cleared to play

Five Reasons Sports : Spoelstra updates Herro’s status “He has not been cleared.”
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro went through today’s team practice and will go through a contact workout later today. Heat will meet with him after that to determine next steps, but Spo says he has not yet been cleared to play in a Finals game. pic.twitter.com/xlLopdandk – 12:40 PM
Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro went through today’s team practice and will go through a contact workout later today. Heat will meet with him after that to determine next steps, but Spo says he has not yet been cleared to play in a Finals game. pic.twitter.com/xlLopdandk – 12:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Erik Spoelstra says Herro still hasn’t been cleared to play. Spoelstra says Herro is still day-to-day and will get another workout in later today. He will be re-evaluated Wednesday. – 12:40 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Herro still hasn’t been cleared to play. Spoelstra says Herro is still day-to-day and will get another workout in later today. He will be re-evaluated Wednesday. – 12:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro “has not been cleared yet” for a return. The team will put him through a contact workout later today to see where he stands in his recovery from his broken hand. – 12:39 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro “has not been cleared yet” for a return. The team will put him through a contact workout later today to see where he stands in his recovery from his broken hand. – 12:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Spoelstra says he’s taking it “one day at a time” with Herro. Herro will do a full contact workout today but he has not been cleared yet. – 12:39 PM
Spoelstra says he’s taking it “one day at a time” with Herro. Herro will do a full contact workout today but he has not been cleared yet. – 12:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro will do a full-contact workout later today. He has not been cleared yet, Spo says. – 12:39 PM
Tyler Herro will do a full-contact workout later today. He has not been cleared yet, Spo says. – 12:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat have declined to make Tyler Herro available for interviews today. NBA requires injured players only to speak upon their return. – 12:15 PM
Heat have declined to make Tyler Herro available for interviews today. NBA requires injured players only to speak upon their return. – 12:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Will Herro make his Finals debut for Heat in Game 3? Don’t be so sure.
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/06/wil… – 9:40 AM
Will Herro make his Finals debut for Heat in Game 3? Don’t be so sure.
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/06/wil… – 9:40 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat’s Herro experiencing soreness, swelling in hand. And Nuggets exasperated. And many Heat nuggets: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:17 AM
From PM: Heat’s Herro experiencing soreness, swelling in hand. And Nuggets exasperated. And many Heat nuggets: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:17 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Soreness, swelling leave Heat’s Herro at Finals crossroads. And Nuggets exasperated by Game 2. And a bunch of Heat feats, notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:01 PM
Soreness, swelling leave Heat’s Herro at Finals crossroads. And Nuggets exasperated by Game 2. And a bunch of Heat feats, notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is putting Tyler Herro on hold the prudent Heat approach? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/05/ask… – 5:18 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is putting Tyler Herro on hold the prudent Heat approach? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/05/ask… – 5:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The latest on Tyler Herro’s status and where things stand miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the Nuggets were not pleased with their effort in Game 2 – 4:57 PM
The latest on Tyler Herro’s status and where things stand miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the Nuggets were not pleased with their effort in Game 2 – 4:57 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: Heat’s Herro experiencing soreness, swelling in hand (as he told @ROSGO21) and questions now surface on timeline for return. And Nuggets exasperated by Game 2: “It’s the [expletive] Finals, man!” And lots of Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:54 PM
NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: Heat’s Herro experiencing soreness, swelling in hand (as he told @ROSGO21) and questions now surface on timeline for return. And Nuggets exasperated by Game 2: “It’s the [expletive] Finals, man!” And lots of Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:54 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says the Heat is continuing to take it one day at a time with Tyler Herro. Spoelstra says Herro has not been cleared to return yet. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / June 6, 2023
Ira Winderman: A party familiar with process had told me over weekend that Tyler was not playing in this series. But that was just one of many familiar with situation, not enough to make it anything definitive. Just pointing out such sentiment is out there from those familiar with the process. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / June 5, 2023
Ros Gold-Onwude: Reporting from #NBAFinals: I spoke with Tyler Herro ahead his Game 2 pregame routine and he told me he experiences both soreness and swelling in the right hand after shooting and he can feel the soreness when he’s making a “follow through” shooting motion. He also shared his consideration of not wanting to come back and mess up the rhythm of the team. While there was hope he’d return for Game 2 as he’s participating in all aspects of team practice, he’s making sure the time is right for his return to the court. -via Twitter @ROSGO21 / June 5, 2023