Adam Silver on Ja Morant punishment: I get nervous when people talk about sending a message, that may not be fair

Adam Silver on potential Ja Morant punishment: I get a little nervous when people talk about sending a message. Sometimes it implies that you may not be fair to that individual player. But there’s no question, in this league, that there’s something called conduct that is detrimental to the league. And it’s not just conduct that may be negative, we want to portray a positive image of players in this league. So that’s of course something I take into account.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
It appears Adam Silver is going to make sure Ja Morant doesn’t distract from the NBA Finals by talking about Ja Morant before every game of the NBA Finals. Bold strategy. – 8:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. said there was a big lesson everyone should take away from him discussing Ja Morant on the @PodcastPShow Podcast:
“No matter what, I stand by my brother.”
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. commented on Ja Morant on Paul George’s podcast.
Jackson repeatedly called Morant his brother, said the PG is “good” and that people “will come back around.”
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:55 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Imminent Suspension for Ja Morant: NBA Readies Heavy Sanction
sportando.basketball/en/imminent-su… – 3:35 AM
The Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. believes his teammate Ja Morant, who has been suspended from team activities after flashing a gun in an Instagram Live video, will come back with a vengeance. “He’s I think just growing up with this much attention on you, especially being this young. It’s a lot to deal with,” Jackson said. “Dude’s great. People always gotta understand that everybody human. That’s my brother though, no matter what. I stand my brother and I think that’s the lesson everybody should take away from this. “He works hard. He’s smart as hell. He should’ve been MVP the other year,” Jackson said, adding … “The dude is high-level.” -via TalkBasket / June 6, 2023
Clutch Points: “You’re always gonna make mistakes growing up… And [Ja] is the most popular player at this age probably ever… No matter what I stand by my brother.” Jaren Jackson Jr. speaks on the Ja Morant situation 🗣 (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/H3WYtDoZ8E -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 5, 2023
Stephen A. Smith: “A lot of players I know are from the streets, period. And I can tell you that people within the NBA community are not just concerned about Ja Morant playing basketball. They’re concerned about whether or not he’s gonna be alive in 5 years.” “Because of the environments that he finds himself around and the situations he finds himself confronted by. It’s a serious matter and it’s something that I think that the NBA and everybody that knows anything about the kind of things that are going on with him finds themselves concerned about.” -via SportsKeeda / June 3, 2023