Adam Silver on Ja Morant punishment: I get nervous when people talk about sending a message, that may not be fair

Stephen A. Smith: “A lot of players I know are from the streets, period. And I can tell you that people within the NBA community are not just concerned about Ja Morant playing basketball. They’re concerned about whether or not he’s gonna be alive in 5 years.” “Because of the environments that he finds himself around and the situations he finds himself confronted by. It’s a serious matter and it’s something that I think that the NBA and everybody that knows anything about the kind of things that are going on with him finds themselves concerned about.” -via SportsKeeda / June 3, 2023