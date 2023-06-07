Chris Paul on vetoed Lakers trade: 'Me and Kobe Bryant was just wired the same'

ClutchPoints: “Kob is just special… Me and Kob was just wired the same… Had we got a chance to play together, I think it could have been fun.” Chris Paul on almost being traded to the Lakers in 2011 and playing with Kobe Bryant (via @thepivot )
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Chris Paul talked about how his injuries have affected those around him.
(via @thepivot) pic.twitter.com/30KVR59zpB – 10:53 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Will Dawkins is one of the NBA’s top up and comers, another out of the Sam Presti shop. OKC’s rapid rebuild after trading Paul George & Chris Paul featured Dawkins’ increased responsibilities in OKC’s front office. Will get significant runway in D.C. to put his stamp on things. – 5:00 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wonder if Vincent will hear from the league about the Kobe-flail leg-kick that seemed to catch KCP after the play. – 10:15 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“If I could trade that moment and have him sitting here with us…that would be better for me.”
Shaq reflects on his iconic alley-oop slam with Kobe 💛🙏
(via @NBATV)
pic.twitter.com/WTbv0gugeK – 7:24 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
KCP rocking the Kobe 4 Mambacita’s ahead of Game 2 🔥👟 pic.twitter.com/DCOyoZVL3a – 7:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
23 YEARS AGO 🤩
Kobe and Shaq’s iconic alley-oop. pic.twitter.com/sMIxgEF9bW – 4:16 PM
ClutchPoints: “[My daughter] at the age now where at school kids talk crazy to her. She had a little boy at school that said some reckless stuff to her was like, ‘Your daddy ain’t never gon’ win no championship.'” Chris Paul on not winning an NBA title (via @thepivot ) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 7, 2023
Speaking on a recent podcast appearance, Paul dropped a bombshell about his decision to leave the team and the city. Apparently, the main reason why he opted to part ways with the Hornets was because he was led to believe that the franchise was heading out of New Orleans: “What a lot of people don’t know … They was coming to practice and telling us that the team’s leaving,” Pual said. “They was telling us that the team was moving to Kansas City, they told us that the team was moving to somewhere in California. Me and David West have been there. … When I left, it wasn’t like I’m leaving New Orleans because I want to be out of here. The team was saying that they were moving and going to do this and going in all these other directions. So that’s why me and D-West was like, ‘Okay, it’s time for us to move on.’” -via Clutch Points / June 7, 2023
Firing Monty Williams and reportedly hiring Frank Vogel as head coach is unlikely to alter the Phoenix Suns’ plans for Deandre Ayton, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. MacMahon reported Saturday on the Hoop Collective podcast (37:20 mark) he’s “pretty sure [Ayton] will be traded this summer.” Regarding another Suns star, he added Chris Paul is “more likely” to remain in Phoenix. -via Bleacher Report / June 5, 2023
Do you have a favorite Finals moment, whether from a personal standpoint and your own performance, or just the series itself? Mike Breen: I don’t mean to dodge the question, but it’s impossible to name just one. That first one, I remember that when it was over, I couldn’t believe that I just called an NBA Finals. And then the first time you do a game seven. Or 2008, the Celtics and the Lakers, the two storied franchises, to do an NBA Finals with them. And then when it goes to players, to document what LeBron James was doing, what Kobe Bryant was doing, the San Antonio Spurs and their dynasty. And then the Warriors dynasty, and to be able to document Steph Curry and what he was able to do in the big moment, the LeBron James block, Cleveland finally [winning a title]. Just incredible. -via GQ.com / June 6, 2023
Mark Medina: Kareem Abdul Jabbar praises the mural work before joking he “feels a little jealous that Kobe got two images.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / June 6, 2023
Jovan Buha: New Lakers mural in Koreatown pic.twitter.com/I2X1epJxIT -via Twitter @jovanbuha / June 5, 2023