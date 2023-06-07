Chris Paul planning to play 'several more seasons,' wants to contend for a championship

Chris Haynes: Chris Paul plans to play for several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship, sources say.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Obviously it’s a contract situation”
🏀 Hear @Jumpshot8 and @TermineRadio react to the news that the Suns are waiving Chris Paul – 6:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges is about to annoy the hell out of Chris Paul over the next month – 6:12 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
CP3 is the QB PG the Jays need, I wouldn’t think twice about bringing home aboard the Celtics train – 6:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
All right, let’s talk about the Chris Paul news and what it could mean. @PHNX_Suns is going live!
youtube.com/watch?v=ajd3tR… – 5:58 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Paul looks to play for several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship, per @ChrisBHaynes – 5:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Be funny if CP3 re-signs with the Suns and it amounts to an NFL style restructuring – 5:49 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
If you were the Spurs, what kind of contract would you want to give Chris Paul? – 5:45 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Paul will join the _______ next season. – 5:40 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Chris Paul is a free agent
Chris Paul is a free agent
When a team has added Chris Paul, good things have happened – 5:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
David Stern going to be brought back like Emperor Palpatine on Exegol if Chris Paul signs with the Lakers. – 5:35 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Unless there was some sort of rift, the CP waiving doesn’t make much sense unless Phoenix is signing him to a new, friendlier deal with a couple more years. Which they can do if he clears waivers and wasn’t stretched. – 5:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Chris Paul and D’Angelo Russell would be a weirdly appealing package deal for the Lakers if they could swing both of them.
DLo eats the regular-season innings and then Paul becomes the playoff point guard. – 5:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul is still guaranteed $15.8M of his $30.8M salary after being waived. Still counts on their cap sheet as well. It’s possible the Suns can re-sign him to a smaller contract if he clears waivers – 5:31 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Suns will reportedly buy out Chris Paul’s contract and waive him
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns to waive veteran point guard Chris Paul, who will become free agent, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 5:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There probably wasn’t a team that could justify Chris Paul at $30 million.
I can think of maybe a dozen teams that would love him at the mid-level exception.
Lakers, Celtics, Clippers, Bucks and others gotta be looking at this very closely. – 5:28 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Phoenix Suns have informed Chris Paul that he will be waived, per @ChrisBHaynes.
Paul is now one of the top free agents 👀 pic.twitter.com/3eIBd1ffJg – 5:26 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul all-time ranks among point guards:
— 4th in points
— 3rd in assists
— 5th in rebounds
— 3rd in steals
— 6th in 3-pointers
— 2nd in All-Star selections (tied)
— 2nd in All-NBA selections (tied)
Top __ PG all-time. – 5:26 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
An Eastern Conference executive recently told me that the NBA’s 2023 free-agent class is “very weak.”
Now, Chris Paul will join the list of available players, according to @ChrisBHaynes. Where does CP3 rank in this summer’s free-agent class? heavy.com/sports/golden-… – 5:26 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
In retrospect, Chris Paul reminiscing on his NOLA days was as close to christening the Live-4-Ever as you can get. – 5:25 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Phoenix announced that they will waive Chris Paul. Wow! I am quite certain that he would Love to hook up with the Clippers again – or Maybe, with the Lakers. Yikes! – 5:25 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Could you imagine bringing Chris Paul in for Wemby’s rookie season? – 5:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
$30.8M is a really tough price tag for a team to pick up Chris Paul’s contract off waivers, but not impossible either. He’s still a good player. – 5:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Waiving Chris Paul on June 7th seems like an insane thing to do from an asset management POV? Like, they have no cap space to replace him with. If you *need* to waive him, do it come July… but evaluate trades in the mean time? – 5:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul as a Sun:
— 15.1 PPG
— 9.5 APG
— 2x All-Star
— 2x All-NBA
— 23 playoff wins
Where next? – 5:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow. #Suns eating 15M to waive Chris Paul. Stunning move. I would’ve thought someone would be interested in a 30M expiring. PHX cost-cutting? – 5:21 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Chris Paul talked about how his injuries have affected those around him.
(via @thepivot) – 10:53 AM
Eric Pincus: Guessing that the Suns stretch Chris Paul’s $15.8 milion guarantee over five years at $3.16m per season -via Twitter @EricPincus / June 7, 2023
Chris Haynes: BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport . -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / June 7, 2023