Chris Paul to be coveted by Lakers, Clippers?

Adrian Wojnarowski: Now, Chris Paul wants to remain with the Suns. He wants to be back with Devin Booker, with Kevin Durant. But right now, for the Suns, they want to look at a lot of alternatives. Some options between now and the 28th, including trade possibilities. They’re going to have talks about Deandre Ayton. Can they move money around that can allow them to keep Chris Paul on that roster? Or find a trade so they can build out their depth. But I’m told Chris Paul and his reps want an answer sooner than that June 28 deadline. They want to know if they’re headed into free agency, where he would be certainly very coveted, especially with the two Los Angeles teams, the Clippers and the Lakers, where he still keeps his offseason home.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Evan Sidery @esidery
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
StatMuse @statmuse
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
StatMuse @statmuse
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Adrian Wojnarowski: I’m told that the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul, his representatives, had a series of conversations today to start discussing his future in Phoenix, including the possibility that the organization could use the waive-and-stretch provision on his contract prior to the June 28 date to guarantee his contract. If he’s waived ahead of that date, the Suns only owe him $15 of the $30 million on his deal which creates some salary cap space over time. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 7, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Suns have a lot of work to do between now and June 28. What they let Chris Paul know today is there is a possibility he could be waived. Right now, though, Phoenix would like a way to financially keep Chris Paul on this roster. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 7, 2023
Isiah Thomas on Chris Paul’s future with Suns: There’s a lot of days, there’s a lot of room, there’s a lot of conversation left in this. Like what was just explained about waiving Chris Paul and him potentially [re-signing with] the Suns. Don’t close the door on Phoenix and him coming back and being part of the Suns, at least I wouldn’t. -via Twitter / June 7, 2023
