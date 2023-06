CJ McCollum on Damian Lillard: 'I'd say this is the last that we've seen of him in Portland'

In his first four seasons with the Pelicans, Zion Williamson has played in just 114 games. That’s not even a season and a half worth of on-court action. What’s made his career so frustrating thus far is that in those games he was one of the most dominant players in the league right off the bat. “Your ceiling is unlike anything the NBA has ever seen,” McCollum claims he told Williamson. “But it’s up to you to take full advantage of whatever that is. I can’t want it for you. Mom can’t want it to you. Dad can’t want it to you. Staff can’t want it to you. So it’s up to you to decide what that looks like. … You’ve got to figure out what you want to do with this game, because this game will go where you take it.” -via Clutch Points / May 29, 2023