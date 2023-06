Damian Lillard: If I was commissioner, I'd make it mandatory for every team to have two vets, like Miami has Udonis Haslem

Damian Lillard on the sense of entitlement of players within the NBA… “I would say entitled is the right word. But I don’t think it’s necessarily [the players’] fault alone. It’s the culture that’s being created…We talk about Victor Wembanyama like he’s the greatest prospect ever across sports. It’s like, okay, when he comes in, what do you think he’s going to expect? Whether he believes it or not, this is what everybody is saying he is before he even touches the floor. You don’t have a choice. He’s the guy. He’s a franchise player…It takes away that fight that you got to have to earn your stripes and earn what’s given to you. When you don’t have to go through that process, it ends up kind of hurting some people because then you just expect things to happen.” -via YouTube / June 7, 2023