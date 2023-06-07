Damian Lillard: If I was commissioner, I'd make it mandatory for every team to have two vets, like Miami has Udonis Haslem

Damian Lillard on one change he would like to see the NBA make… “If I was the commissioner, it would be mandatory to have two vets on the team. I’m talking about real vets like how Miami has Udonis Haslem. He can play if they need him to play, but somebody that’s been around. Somebody that guys have to respect. Almost like a father figure on the team because guys are coming into the league so young, and they have all this money. It’s almost like they get everything and it’s a dream come true, but they’re exposed to a lot of things that can put you in a world of trouble.”
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Damian Lillard’s future with the Trail Blazers remains a hot topic. If a trade is on the horizon, here’s what some top destinations could offer:
hoopshype.com/lists/damian-l… – 4:32 PM
Damian Lillard’s future with the Trail Blazers remains a hot topic. If a trade is on the horizon, here’s what some top destinations could offer:
hoopshype.com/lists/damian-l… – 4:32 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
None of the national conversation about “wanting to get Dame out of Portland” is about actually “wanting better for him” or whatever. They just want him in New York because it’s a big market. Saying it’s because “he deserves to get a ring” is disingenuous. – 3:45 PM
None of the national conversation about “wanting to get Dame out of Portland” is about actually “wanting better for him” or whatever. They just want him in New York because it’s a big market. Saying it’s because “he deserves to get a ring” is disingenuous. – 3:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Damian Lillard further fanned the flames of a potential trade to Brooklyn, calling the Nets an “obvious” destination.
What does the comment mean? Does Brooklyn have the assets to outbid Miami? Is a Dame trade worth it?
I answered it all: clutchpoints.com/damian-lillard… – 2:51 PM
Damian Lillard further fanned the flames of a potential trade to Brooklyn, calling the Nets an “obvious” destination.
What does the comment mean? Does Brooklyn have the assets to outbid Miami? Is a Dame trade worth it?
I answered it all: clutchpoints.com/damian-lillard… – 2:51 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Blazers’ Damian Lillard lists Heat, Nets as top destinations in hypothetical trade
cbssports.com/nba/news/blaze… – 2:42 PM
Blazers’ Damian Lillard lists Heat, Nets as top destinations in hypothetical trade
cbssports.com/nba/news/blaze… – 2:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Damian Lillard fans flames of trade rumors with ‘obvious’ #Nets tease #nba #Trailblazers nypost.com/2023/06/07/dam… via @nypostsports – 2:11 PM
Damian Lillard fans flames of trade rumors with ‘obvious’ #Nets tease #nba #Trailblazers nypost.com/2023/06/07/dam… via @nypostsports – 2:11 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Recorded a draft pod with @BrianJNBA. We got deep into guys he likes at 23/43 as well as whether Scoot and Dame can play together. Up later today.
Audacy: go.audacy.com/rhgLmxS2Cvb
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/4Nji1FSP9…
YouTube: youtube.com/@rosegardenrep… – 2:05 PM
Recorded a draft pod with @BrianJNBA. We got deep into guys he likes at 23/43 as well as whether Scoot and Dame can play together. Up later today.
Audacy: go.audacy.com/rhgLmxS2Cvb
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/4Nji1FSP9…
YouTube: youtube.com/@rosegardenrep… – 2:05 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Miami obviously … Bam is my dawg.”
Damian Lillard on his preferred teams to hypothetically be traded to out of the Heat, Nets, Celtics and Knicks.
(via @shobasketball)
pic.twitter.com/CKs1RetPka – 1:29 PM
“Miami obviously … Bam is my dawg.”
Damian Lillard on his preferred teams to hypothetically be traded to out of the Heat, Nets, Celtics and Knicks.
(via @shobasketball)
pic.twitter.com/CKs1RetPka – 1:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lillard said he expects to be in Portland next season, so everyone starts trade speculation. Again.
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/07/lil… – 12:56 PM
Lillard said he expects to be in Portland next season, so everyone starts trade speculation. Again.
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/07/lil… – 12:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Damian Lillard hasn’t asked for a trade out of Portland just yet but he put a couple of potential destinations ahead of Boston for such a scenario masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:14 AM
Damian Lillard hasn’t asked for a trade out of Portland just yet but he put a couple of potential destinations ahead of Boston for such a scenario masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:14 AM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
South Florida teams simultaneously trying to win the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup, and acquire Lionel Messi. Oh and maybe trade for Damian Lillard. Dolphins and Marlins, let’s step it up okay? – 11:06 AM
South Florida teams simultaneously trying to win the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup, and acquire Lionel Messi. Oh and maybe trade for Damian Lillard. Dolphins and Marlins, let’s step it up okay? – 11:06 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: In an interview with ESPN’s Brian Custer, Portland All Star Damian Lillard lists Heat as “obviously” a top choice if he asks for a trade. He hasn’t yet, as Blazers continue to mull future and what to do with No. 3 pick: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:23 AM
NEW: In an interview with ESPN’s Brian Custer, Portland All Star Damian Lillard lists Heat as “obviously” a top choice if he asks for a trade. He hasn’t yet, as Blazers continue to mull future and what to do with No. 3 pick: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:23 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Damian Lillard’s response when asked which of the Heat, Knicks, Celtics, or Nets he wouldn’t mind being traded to:
Miami and Brooklyn.
“Miami is the obvious one. Bam is my dog. Brooklyn is another obvious one because Mikal Bridges is my dog too. Both have capable rosters.” pic.twitter.com/UZEy6cvqIp – 9:58 AM
Damian Lillard’s response when asked which of the Heat, Knicks, Celtics, or Nets he wouldn’t mind being traded to:
Miami and Brooklyn.
“Miami is the obvious one. Bam is my dog. Brooklyn is another obvious one because Mikal Bridges is my dog too. Both have capable rosters.” pic.twitter.com/UZEy6cvqIp – 9:58 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
I wrote about overthinking the Scoot Henderson sweepstakes, including a suggestion that (if he’s there at 3) the Blazers should just draft him AND keep Dame for now. ziller.substack.com/p/why-not-scoot pic.twitter.com/ONPrGx2Ear – 8:58 AM
I wrote about overthinking the Scoot Henderson sweepstakes, including a suggestion that (if he’s there at 3) the Blazers should just draft him AND keep Dame for now. ziller.substack.com/p/why-not-scoot pic.twitter.com/ONPrGx2Ear – 8:58 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Thinking out loud here but the closer the draft gets, why would Portland trade No. 3? The odds of you getting a return that really helps Dame and puts Portland in “getting out of the 1st round” territory are slim. Take the best player available, move Dame to a contender – 8:31 PM
Thinking out loud here but the closer the draft gets, why would Portland trade No. 3? The odds of you getting a return that really helps Dame and puts Portland in “getting out of the 1st round” territory are slim. Take the best player available, move Dame to a contender – 8:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“So please stop Florida-shaming us, people. We’re not happy about what this man is doing. Diversity and inclusion and taking [away the books]. We’re not happy about that,” #Heat forward Udonis Haslem. Read @BROSpod in @andscape on DeSantis Vs #NBAFinals bit.ly/3NfLZ05 – 5:30 PM
“So please stop Florida-shaming us, people. We’re not happy about what this man is doing. Diversity and inclusion and taking [away the books]. We’re not happy about that,” #Heat forward Udonis Haslem. Read @BROSpod in @andscape on DeSantis Vs #NBAFinals bit.ly/3NfLZ05 – 5:30 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Udonis Haslem’s love for South Florida keeps him focused on bigger picture
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4576736/2023/0… – 5:15 PM
Udonis Haslem’s love for South Florida keeps him focused on bigger picture
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4576736/2023/0… – 5:15 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo getting shots up during the open part of Heat practice ahead of his first Finals game on his home court. Udonis Haslem here for his last Finals. pic.twitter.com/ETfoK88Jdn – 12:23 PM
Bam Adebayo getting shots up during the open part of Heat practice ahead of his first Finals game on his home court. Udonis Haslem here for his last Finals. pic.twitter.com/ETfoK88Jdn – 12:23 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Very good story here by @JamesLamarJ on Udonis Haslem and the impact he’s leaving on South Florida theathletic.com/4576736/2023/0… – 11:02 AM
Very good story here by @JamesLamarJ on Udonis Haslem and the impact he’s leaving on South Florida theathletic.com/4576736/2023/0… – 11:02 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Was there also a Heat gaffe on Nuggets’ final possession in Game 2? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/06/ask… Plus: Is Kevin Love the new Udonis Haslem? Is fan timing a factor in Heat’s next two games? – 8:14 AM
Was there also a Heat gaffe on Nuggets’ final possession in Game 2? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/06/ask… Plus: Is Kevin Love the new Udonis Haslem? Is fan timing a factor in Heat’s next two games? – 8:14 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What has been the resilient Heat’s secret during its historic playoff run? “The I don’t give a damn factor” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Udonis Haslem, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and others explain the Heat’s mentality – 4:34 PM
What has been the resilient Heat’s secret during its historic playoff run? “The I don’t give a damn factor” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Udonis Haslem, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and others explain the Heat’s mentality – 4:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: What has been the resilient Heat’s secret during its historic playoff run? “The I don’t give a damn factor” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Udonis Haslem, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and others explain the Heat’s mentality – 11:30 AM
NEW: What has been the resilient Heat’s secret during its historic playoff run? “The I don’t give a damn factor” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Udonis Haslem, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and others explain the Heat’s mentality – 11:30 AM
More on this storyline
Damian Lillard on the sense of entitlement of players within the NBA… “I would say entitled is the right word. But I don’t think it’s necessarily [the players’] fault alone. It’s the culture that’s being created…We talk about Victor Wembanyama like he’s the greatest prospect ever across sports. It’s like, okay, when he comes in, what do you think he’s going to expect? Whether he believes it or not, this is what everybody is saying he is before he even touches the floor. You don’t have a choice. He’s the guy. He’s a franchise player…It takes away that fight that you got to have to earn your stripes and earn what’s given to you. When you don’t have to go through that process, it ends up kind of hurting some people because then you just expect things to happen.” -via YouTube / June 7, 2023
Here are the best possible trade offers each of these teams could make in the event Lillard becomes available. Miami Heat: The Heat could make a reasonable offer for Lillard but it may be the weakest among the teams from his rumored group. The most significant piece of their offer would include Tyler Herro, assuming the goal is to unite Lillard with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Portland’s valuation of Herro would be paramount if they were to accept Miami’s trade package over other teams. Other players of value the Heat could include are Caleb Martin, who had a breakout in this year’s playoffs, and recent first-round pick Nikola Jovic. They can also include the 18th overall pick in this year’s draft, as well as their 2028 and 2029 first-round picks. -via HoopsHype / June 7, 2023
The Celtics have two main pathways in a potential trade for Lillard. The first is by moving Jaylen Brown, which would likely only be a consideration for Boston if he doesn’t want to extend with them. Lillard would be an excellent return for Brown in that scenario and could play off Jayson Tatum offensively. Brown will be eligible to sign a supermax extension this summer projected at five years, $285 million. The other pathway is to trade anything else they can for Lillard to pair him with Tatum and Brown. They could offer a combination of players like Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and restricted free agent Grant Williams through a sign-and-trade. They also can trade a maximum of four first-round picks in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030. Even if this package appeals to Portland, fielding Tatum, Brown, and Lillard with each making over $50 million in 2025-26 is untenable for Boston under the new CBA. -via HoopsHype / June 7, 2023
“Everyone knows where U.D. is from,” Adebayo told The Athletic about Haslem’s relationship with his city. “So, him having the opportunity to be 20 years in from a hometown team is unheard of. He’s the first one to write that type of story.” Now, as retirement looms with a transition into a role with Miami’s front office, Haslem, who earned more than $70 million in earnings during his playing career, looks forward to investing more time and resources into his city, whether it’s maintaining a standard of on-court excellence or contributing to matters bigger than basketball. His work in affordable housing, job placement, charity drives and everything in between can be life-saving buffers for locals who identify as Heat fans or strangers who might never be in his orbit. -via The Athletic / June 6, 2023
Months prior to accepting those summit honors, he made another pivot by opening Haslem Housing Venture LLC to pursue reasonable rent in Miami. His housing endeavors culminated in announcing a collaboration with Magellan Housing on Wynwood Works, a 12-story housing development expected to feature 120 mixed-income residential units. Wynwood Works’ units will range from studios to three bedrooms with spaces running between 450 square feet to 1,150 square feet. Amenities are slated to include a fitness center, community space and even a garden. The development’s finances officially closed several weeks ago and the project is expected to break ground by year’s end. -via The Athletic / June 6, 2023
These are the final days of Udonis Haslem’s career, and the soon-to-be 43-year-old veteran is shifting his focus from basketball to social issues in his home state of Florida. Haslem is completely invested in Florida. He grew up in Miami, attended Miami Senior High School and the University of Florida. He’s spent 20 years with the Miami Heat and he’s very protective of what those who don’t live in Florida say about Florida, especially now. As Governor Ron DeSantis prepares his 2024 Presidential bid with a strong stance on the elimination of diversity and inclusion and the elimination of minority- and LGBTQ-based books from the school curriculum, Haslem felt inclined to speak out against those beliefs, stressing that all Floridians do not support DeSantis’s opinions. -via Boston Globe / June 4, 2023