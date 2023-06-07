Damian Lillard: If Miami wins the championship, I'm definitely not joining the Heat

NBA Central: Damian Lillard says he’s ‘definitely’ not joining Miami if they win the title “Miami win a championship, that definitely ain’t happening.” (Via @Showtime ) pic.twitter.com/9xV4L5jvHl
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier, before we all turn our attention to the game: Portland’s Lillard lists Heat as appealing choice if he asks for a trade: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:36 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
As promised, @BrianJNBA joins me on the podcast to talk Blazers’ draft options at 23 and 43 as well as Dame-Scoot pairing rosegardenreport.com/p/podcast-brea…
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Damian Lillard’s future with the Trail Blazers remains a hot topic. If a trade is on the horizon, here’s what some top destinations could offer:
Sean Highkin @highkin
None of the national conversation about “wanting to get Dame out of Portland” is about actually “wanting better for him” or whatever. They just want him in New York because it’s a big market. Saying it’s because “he deserves to get a ring” is disingenuous. – 3:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Damian Lillard further fanned the flames of a potential trade to Brooklyn, calling the Nets an “obvious” destination.
What does the comment mean? Does Brooklyn have the assets to outbid Miami? Is a Dame trade worth it?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Blazers’ Damian Lillard lists Heat, Nets as top destinations in hypothetical trade
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Damian Lillard fans flames of trade rumors with ‘obvious’ #Nets tease #nba #Trailblazers nypost.com/2023/06/07/dam… via @nypostsports – 2:11 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Recorded a draft pod with @BrianJNBA. We got deep into guys he likes at 23/43 as well as whether Scoot and Dame can play together. Up later today.
Ball Don't Lie @Balldontlie
“Miami obviously … Bam is my dawg.”
Damian Lillard on his preferred teams to hypothetically be traded to out of the Heat, Nets, Celtics and Knicks.
(via @shobasketball)
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lillard said he expects to be in Portland next season, so everyone starts trade speculation. Again.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Damian Lillard hasn’t asked for a trade out of Portland just yet but he put a couple of potential destinations ahead of Boston for such a scenario masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:14 AM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
South Florida teams simultaneously trying to win the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup, and acquire Lionel Messi. Oh and maybe trade for Damian Lillard. Dolphins and Marlins, let’s step it up okay? – 11:06 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: In an interview with ESPN’s Brian Custer, Portland All Star Damian Lillard lists Heat as “obviously” a top choice if he asks for a trade. He hasn’t yet, as Blazers continue to mull future and what to do with No. 3 pick: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:23 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Damian Lillard’s response when asked which of the Heat, Knicks, Celtics, or Nets he wouldn’t mind being traded to:
Miami and Brooklyn.
Tom Ziller @teamziller
I wrote about overthinking the Scoot Henderson sweepstakes, including a suggestion that (if he’s there at 3) the Blazers should just draft him AND keep Dame for now. ziller.substack.com/p/why-not-scoot pic.twitter.com/ONPrGx2Ear – 8:58 AM
More on this storyline
Damian Lillard on the sense of entitlement of players within the NBA… “I would say entitled is the right word. But I don’t think it’s necessarily [the players’] fault alone. It’s the culture that’s being created…We talk about Victor Wembanyama like he’s the greatest prospect ever across sports. It’s like, okay, when he comes in, what do you think he’s going to expect? Whether he believes it or not, this is what everybody is saying he is before he even touches the floor. You don’t have a choice. He’s the guy. He’s a franchise player…It takes away that fight that you got to have to earn your stripes and earn what’s given to you. When you don’t have to go through that process, it ends up kind of hurting some people because then you just expect things to happen.” -via YouTube / June 7, 2023
Damian Lillard on one change he would like to see the NBA make… “If I was the commissioner, it would be mandatory to have two vets on the team. I’m talking about real vets like how Miami has Udonis Haslem. He can play if they need him to play, but somebody that’s been around. Somebody that guys have to respect. Almost like a father figure on the team because guys are coming into the league so young, and they have all this money. It’s almost like they get everything and it’s a dream come true, but they’re exposed to a lot of things that can put you in a world of trouble.” -via YouTube / June 7, 2023
Here are the best possible trade offers each of these teams could make in the event Lillard becomes available. Miami Heat: The Heat could make a reasonable offer for Lillard but it may be the weakest among the teams from his rumored group. The most significant piece of their offer would include Tyler Herro, assuming the goal is to unite Lillard with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Portland’s valuation of Herro would be paramount if they were to accept Miami’s trade package over other teams. Other players of value the Heat could include are Caleb Martin, who had a breakout in this year’s playoffs, and recent first-round pick Nikola Jovic. They can also include the 18th overall pick in this year’s draft, as well as their 2028 and 2029 first-round picks. -via HoopsHype / June 7, 2023