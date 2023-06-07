Gabe Vincent, Max Strus to command $15 million per year?

Just look at how much the Heat have doled out. Both Vincent and Strus are arguably better than Duncan Robinson, who they gave a five-year deal at an average annual value of $18 million a year. And remember — after winning the Sixth Man of the Year — they gave Tyler Herro $30 million per year over four. Herro has sat out for the bulk of the playoffs after getting surgery on his right hand. “I could see [Gabe Vincent and Max Strus] signing deals in the $15 million a year range,” said one NBA front office executive.
Source: Darren Rovell @ Action Network
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s 1:30 p.m. injury report is copacetic:
Tyler Herro, Out, Right Hand; Surgery
Victor Oladipo, Out, Left Knee; Surgery
Cody Zeller, Probable, Right Foot; Sprain
Bam Adebayo, Available, Right Shoulder; Discomfort
Gabe Vincent, Available, Left Ankle; Soreness – 1:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA Finals: How Heat’s Max Strus and Duncan Robinson have stayed during the early highs and lows of the NBA Finals vs the Nuggets. bit.ly/3IYbwIo pic.twitter.com/RBzSI0eUCy – 9:56 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As Pat Riley participates in a key role in his 19th Finals (34 percent of all Finals since he entered the league as a player!), Heat players appreciate his texts, words of encouragement. What he tells Strus, Martin; his meeting with Lowry; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Talked to Gabe Vincent and Max Strus about the impact of Bam Adebayo so far in this series
Talked to Gabe Vincent and Max Strus about the impact of Bam Adebayo so far in this series
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest +/- in the Finals:
+22 — Gabe Vincent
+18 — Kevin Love
+15 — Bruce Brown
Highest +/- in the Finals:
+22 — Gabe Vincent
+18 — Kevin Love
+15 — Bruce Brown
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Talked to Max Strus about the comparison in offensive approach as against the Knicks: pic.twitter.com/fDpPkOTKuT – 12:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Max Strus if he’s been impressed at all with the things Bam Adebayo has done so far in this series with all of his jobs:
“Bam is just being Bam.”
I asked Max Strus if he’s been impressed at all with the things Bam Adebayo has done so far in this series with all of his jobs:
“Bam is just being Bam.”
StatMuse @statmuse
Gabe Vincent in the Finals:
21.0 PPG
4.5 3PM
58/56/100%
Gabe Vincent in the Finals:
21.0 PPG
4.5 3PM
58/56/100%
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Asked Max Strus about the open slots he found early in the series due to the attention of Jimmy Butler
I compared it to the New York series
Asked Max Strus about the open slots he found early in the series due to the attention of Jimmy Butler
I compared it to the New York series
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent at the open part of Heat practice. pic.twitter.com/YQxf5KrsdB – 12:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most charges drawn this postseason:
8 — Draymond Green
6 — Max Strus
5 — Gabe Vincent
4 — Kevin Love
4 — Caleb Martin
Most charges drawn this postseason:
8 — Draymond Green
6 — Max Strus
5 — Gabe Vincent
4 — Kevin Love
4 — Caleb Martin
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Gabe Vincent is playing the best basketball of his career on the NBA’s biggest stage. And the timing is perfect, as he’s set to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1.
Gabe Vincent is playing the best basketball of his career on the NBA’s biggest stage. And the timing is perfect, as he’s set to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“He’s gone through lots of struggles. He’s very tenacious. Determined. Very principled… He’s an all-around nice young man. I couldn’t be more of a proud dad to see my son in that situation.,” – Franklyn Vincent, father of Heat’s Gabe Vincent. bit.ly/3MT5U3k #NBAFinals – 9:48 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
The Heat are in the NBA Finals and people keep saying dumb stuff like “The Heat are the less talented team” no they are not! I’ve watched Gabe Vincent give EVERYONE that work in every single series. The Heat got HOOPERS!!! Carry the hell on… – 2:56 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
This postseason, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin have hit a combined 43% of their collective 16.3 3-pointers per game 🔥
This postseason, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin have hit a combined 43% of their collective 16.3 3-pointers per game 🔥
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Adebayo outscored by 20 by Nuggets’ Jokic . . . and arguably won the matchup. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/05/hea… Gabe Vincent, “We still rely on him and turn to him to do a number of things for us on both sides of the ball and he’s been stepping up.” – 11:56 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
From Santa Barbara to G-League to NBA Finals star, Gabe Vincent epitomizes Heat
From Santa Barbara to G-League to NBA Finals star, Gabe Vincent epitomizes Heat
StatMuse @statmuse
Gabe Vincent has made more 3s in the Finals than
Michael Porter Jr
Nikola Jokic
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Gabe Vincent has made more 3s in the Finals than
Michael Porter Jr
Nikola Jokic
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I talked a lot before this Finals series that pocket passes would be the staple
Bam Adebayo continues to capitalize, but look at these set-ups from Strus and Lowry last night (Duncan and Gabe have moments too)
The offense has found these slots perfectly pic.twitter.com/kbx9LmI0Sr – 9:53 AM
I talked a lot before this Finals series that pocket passes would be the staple
Bam Adebayo continues to capitalize, but look at these set-ups from Strus and Lowry last night (Duncan and Gabe have moments too)
The offense has found these slots perfectly pic.twitter.com/kbx9LmI0Sr – 9:53 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Your friendly reminder that Gabe Vincent has been absolutely hoopin – 9:02 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is putting Tyler Herro on hold the prudent Heat approach? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/05/ask… Plus: Does Gabe Vincent have a blank check? Attitude beat altitude? – 8:40 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 111-108 victory in Denver: sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/04/hea…
1. Rallying from 15 down then holding on.
2. Winning even with Jokic going for 41.
3.Strus, Heat regain strokes when needed.
4. Love moves into starting lineup.
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 111-108 victory in Denver: sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/04/hea…
1. Rallying from 15 down then holding on.
2. Winning even with Jokic going for 41.
3.Strus, Heat regain strokes when needed.
4. Love moves into starting lineup.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Gabe Vincent as NBA Finals leading man is all part of this wild ride. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/04/win… – 8:34 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Exclusive with Gabe Vincent for @FOXSports on his rise from undrafted player to shining in the postseason in the NBA Finals:
Exclusive with Gabe Vincent for @FOXSports on his rise from undrafted player to shining in the postseason in the NBA Finals:
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Vincent now 21 of last 38 on threes. Vincent and Strus combined for 37, 9 assists, 1 turnover tonight: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:25 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A big problem I noticed for the Nuggets defensively tonight was over-helping. Look at how open Gabe Vincent is on this 3…
A big problem I noticed for the Nuggets defensively tonight was over-helping. Look at how open Gabe Vincent is on this 3…
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Also per NBA: The Heat had three players score at least 20 points: Gabe Vincent (23), Bam Adebayo (21) and Jimmy Butler (21). This marks the first time that the Heat had three 20-point scorers in an NBA Finals game since Game 5 in 2013 (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen). – 12:18 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo on what Gabe Vincent has proven during this playoff run: “Undrafted players can start in the NBA Finals.” – 11:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam on Gabe Vincent: “Undrafted players can star in the Finals and be productive, and it doesn’t mean anything that he’s undrafted.” – 11:36 PM
Frank Urbina @FrankUrbina_
Gabe Vincent in Game 2 of the NBA Finals:
32 minutes
23 points
2 steals
+22 plus/minus
On Vincent and other impending free agents who have made themselves some money this postseason.
Gabe Vincent in Game 2 of the NBA Finals:
32 minutes
23 points
2 steals
+22 plus/minus
On Vincent and other impending free agents who have made themselves some money this postseason.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
“National media, please look that up because you’re not following — Nnamdi. He’s a special player.”
Erik Spoelstra on Gabe Vincent. pic.twitter.com/7cJOTZCgsu – 11:01 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Gabe Vincent. pic.twitter.com/7cJOTZCgsu – 11:01 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Gabe Vincent was just the leading scorer for a team that won a road game in the NBA finals – 10:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Gabe Vincent as NBA Finals leading man, all part of this wild ride. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/04/win… – 10:50 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Back to the 305 at 1-1. After tonight’s performances by Duncan and Strus, I’d let Tyler Herro sit another game on bench in his fisherman hat. – 10:42 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
The Miami Heat return to South Florida for 2 games, tied at 1, and getting that split largely because of the play of Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson until Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could close it.
The Miami Heat return to South Florida for 2 games, tied at 1, and getting that split largely because of the play of Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson until Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could close it.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Spo closing with Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin, after how Vincent/Strus/Love started this game and with how bad the bench was through 3 quarters, has worked out wonderfully for Heat. – 10:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
As much as we talk about how unsung all these #Heat players are, it’s been long overdue to just call Gabe Vincent a good player. He’s constantly getting it done. – 10:20 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Gabe Vincent was initially knocked off balance because of contact with Bam’s screen, as opposed to KCP’s defense. AK – 10:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lmao the face Gabe Vincent gave Christian Braun for leaving him was great – 10:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Nuggets 83, Heat 75. Nikola Jokic with 31 points. Gabe Vincent leads the Heat with 18 points. – 9:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I wonder if Spo had sent Strus to the line to shoot the clear path on Adebayo instead of Bam, would this crew have let him then had to correct it later or would they just know the rule – 9:37 PM
I wonder if Spo had sent Strus to the line to shoot the clear path on Adebayo instead of Bam, would this crew have let him then had to correct it later or would they just know the rule – 9:37 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Gabe Vincent is 8-of-14 from 3 so far in the Finals and 14-of-23 from the field. Not a bad shooting performance. – 9:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jimmy Butler was clearly out of bounds on that Gabe Vincent 3…..Missed call there – 9:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go down 15 in second, climb within 57-51 at half. Strus 14, Vincent 12 for Heat. Jokic 13 for Nuggets. Heat bench with just five points. – 9:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Miami has quietly responded really well after the Denver bench exploded to start the second. Gabe Vincent has been a really steady presence for them once again tonight. – 9:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Miami is sucking wind….guys didn’t even get up the court with Gabe Vincent on that last possession – 9:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Someone is going to sign Gabe Vincent for $10-$12M a year this summer, and it’s going to be a steal. – 9:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Gabe Vincent’s energy is so valuable for the Heat. He brings the extra effort which is much needed in games like these. #HEATCulture #NBAFinals – 9:04 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Gabe Vincent went for the high five and got the hug. pic.twitter.com/JDLq5grqUE – 9:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Big play by Gabe Vincent
They needed that
8 of 15 from deep
Once again, it’s the lack of rim attacks – 8:59 PM
They needed that
8 of 15 from deep
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Max Strus is the third player in Heat history with 12 or more points in the first quarter of a Finals game. The others: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. – 8:37 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
THE STRUS IS LOOSE 🔥
THE STRUS IS LOOSE 🔥
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat’s 11-point lead down to three, 26-23.
– Strus 4/7 on 3s
– Butler (4 assists) and Bam getting guys involved
– Saw some zone at the end of the period
End 1Q: Heat’s 11-point lead down to three, 26-23.
– Strus 4/7 on 3s
– Butler (4 assists) and Bam getting guys involved
– Saw some zone at the end of the period
StatMuse @statmuse
Max Strus:
Game 1 — 1Q of Game 2 —
0 PTS 12 PTS
0-9 3P 4-7 3P
Max Strus:
Game 1 — 1Q of Game 2 —
0 PTS 12 PTS
0-9 3P 4-7 3P
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Heat made their presence felt in Game 2 for real. Good ball movement, good adjustments defensively. Up by 3 at the end of the 1st quarter (26-23) and some really good moments to keep. Max Strus found his spots early (4-7 3s). #HEATCulture #NBAFinals – 8:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Outside of Joker (11 points, nine shots), no other #Nuggets player has made more than one bucket.
What was once an 11-point deficit down to just three going into second quarter. Jimmy just 1 for 5. Now if they could just put a lid on Strus … – 8:33 PM
What was once an 11-point deficit down to just three going into second quarter. Jimmy just 1 for 5. Now if they could just put a lid on Strus … – 8:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 11 early, lead Nuggets 26-23 going into second period. Strus with 12 for Heat on 4-of-7 on 3s. Jokic 11 for Nuggets. – 8:33 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Max Strus shooting 25% behind the arc in the NBA Finals, which is actually pretty good when you start 0 for 9. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus has already taken seven threes in the first nine minutes. He’s made four of them. – 8:28 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Heat have a nice defensive Intensity going and are playing with a lot of urgency. Strus on fire from 3.
Heat have a nice defensive Intensity going and are playing with a lot of urgency. Strus on fire from 3.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Butler drawing the attention to get guys like Strus open on these slips
Great offensive looks again – 8:23 PM
Butler drawing the attention to get guys like Strus open on these slips
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Love came over and helped on Gordon attacking Strus. Then drew that charge on Porter. There’s the difference. – 8:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Strus and Vincent have Miami’s first 10 points. The Heat can’t win this series if the role players aren’t scoring. Important to get them going early. – 8:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Max Strus 3-pointers:
0 — Game 1
2 — First 3 minutes of Game 2 pic.twitter.com/7Y4XYXkip5 – 8:13 PM
0 — Game 1
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
It would be awesome if this turns out to be a really competitive series. Love Strus’s willingness to let it fly early – 8:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone’s was furious after the Nuggets leave Max Strus wide open for his second 3 of the 1st quarter. Mix up in coverage between Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. – 8:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The rim was the size of a Cheerio for Strus in Game 1. He’s opened Game 2 with back-to-back threes. – 8:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This is why the whole topic after game 1 was missing open shots
Great looks
This is why the whole topic after game 1 was missing open shots
Great looks
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Miami comes out white hot. Max Strus — 0-10 in Game 1 — hits a couple of three’s. Gabe Vincent 2-2. Mike Malone with a quick timeout. – 8:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone stood up before Strus’ 3-pointer had even left his hand. He was pissed about that blown coverage between KCP and MPJ. Miami out to an 10-2 lead. #Nuggets have already missed a bunch of bunnies. – 8:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
After going 0-10 from the field in Game 1, Max Strus comes out and knocks down his first two 3-point attempts of the night in Game 2.
After going 0-10 from the field in Game 1, Max Strus comes out and knocks down his first two 3-point attempts of the night in Game 2.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Strus 2/2 on 3s. Drains a wide-open look in the corner. Malone calls timeout. – 8:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent has made a pair of midrange jumpers with Denver dropping. – 8:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
After going 0-for-10 in Game 1 — Max Strus calmly knocks down his first shot of the night. The Heat were very confident they would bounce back and find an early rhythm and that’s exactly what they’ve done to start this one. – 8:10 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Already a good look at how Kevin Love’s transition passing can help the Heat get some pace into the game. After a foul, Strus gets a 3. – 8:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus makes his first three-point shot of the night after going 0 of 9 on threes in Game 1. – 8:09 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
After going 0-9 in Game 1, Max Strus hits a 3 to open the scoring in Game 2. – 8:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And Max Strus hits a shot for the first time ever in the NBA Finals. – 8:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Max Strus makes his first 3-point attempt of the game. Good sign for the Heat. – 8:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat formally confirm Kevin Love starting in place of Caleb Martin, opening alongside Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Tyler Herro is inactive. – 7:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat confirm starting lineup change for Game 2: Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo. – 7:31 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Erik Spoelstra says he hasn’t decided on a starting lineup, adds he’s still waiting to know that Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent will be available. Feels like a bit of gamesmanship. – 6:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
There’s that chance that Miami sticks Bam on Gordon to help off with Love on Jokic at times
But this adjustment screams Butler on Murray and Bam on Jokic to tame that two man game a bit
Love on Gordon
Strus on Porter
Vincent on Pope
I like it – 6:29 PM
There’s that chance that Miami sticks Bam on Gordon to help off with Love on Jokic at times
But this adjustment screams Butler on Murray and Bam on Jokic to tame that two man game a bit
Love on Gordon
Strus on Porter
Vincent on Pope
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My PrizePicks for Game 2 tonight
I expect Jimmy Butler to find an early flow for Miami in that 1st quarter, plus if Max Strus gets similar looks as game 1…I like this line tonight
Use code “five”
PrizePicks.com pic.twitter.com/W0UgiZsFrL – 5:50 PM
My PrizePicks for Game 2 tonight
I expect Jimmy Butler to find an early flow for Miami in that 1st quarter, plus if Max Strus gets similar looks as game 1…I like this line tonight
Use code “five”
Plenty of teams need Strus and Vincent, but the front office source told the Action Network the market may be limited to bad teams that are willing to up minutes and responsibilities for the once-unheralded duo. “I’ve invested in players who had breakouts like these guys did and they turned out to be duds because they were just good in the system they were in,” the front office exec said. “If it doesn’t work out, you might never really know why. The teams that are going to be paying $12 to $15 million for Gabe Vincent and Max Strus are low- to mid-tier teams and they are going to be asked to do more on a consistent basis.” -via Action Network / June 7, 2023
Only it wasn’t. Nigeria won 90-87, led by 21 points from Gabe Nnamdi, who goes by Gabe Vincent in NBA competition. That, Adebayo said, was when he knew the Heat had something special in the undrafted guard out of Cal-Santa Barbara, the type of player who would step up Sunday night to lead the Heat with 23 points in their Game 2 victory over the Denver Nuggets that tied the NBA Finals at 1-1 going into Wednesday night’s Game 3 at Kaseya Center. “Man, when he torched us in the Olympics, in the exhibition game facing Nigeria,” Adebayo said of his come-to-Gabe moment. “He came out with that type of energy, that type of voracity and that type of anger. I felt like, from there, he’s one of us.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 6, 2023
NBA Communications: Driven by their on-court performances, Miami Heat playoff standouts Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus have seen significant growth in their Instagram following over the last month: -via Twitter / June 6, 2023
Brady Hawk: Nikola Jokic on Miami’s shooting: “They have good shooters, and that’s why they’re so deadly and dangerous.” “Yes, game 1 Caleb and Max didn’t shoot well, but we knew they would be better.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / June 6, 2023