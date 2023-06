Gabe Vincent, Max Strus to command $15 million per year?

Only it wasn’t. Nigeria won 90-87, led by 21 points from Gabe Nnamdi, who goes by Gabe Vincent in NBA competition. That, Adebayo said, was when he knew the Heat had something special in the undrafted guard out of Cal-Santa Barbara, the type of player who would step up Sunday night to lead the Heat with 23 points in their Game 2 victory over the Denver Nuggets that tied the NBA Finals at 1-1 going into Wednesday night’s Game 3 at Kaseya Center. “Man, when he torched us in the Olympics, in the exhibition game facing Nigeria,” Adebayo said of his come-to-Gabe moment. “He came out with that type of energy, that type of voracity and that type of anger. I felt like, from there, he’s one of us.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 6, 2023