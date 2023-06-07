Josh Hart opting out, wants to stay in New York

Josh Hart tells @TaylorRooks he’s likely declining his player option to test free agency 👀 He’d love to stay in New York
“We’ll probably decline (the option) and do the free agency time,” the 28-year-old said. “My first free agency, I was restricted, and it was ass. I kind of actually cried a little bit. It took like three weeks to get it done. I was like ‘Damn, do people want me in the league?’ “I don’t think this free agency will go that way. I love New York. I love the team. I love the coaching staff, the front office that we have, we have young guys, draft picks, all those sorts of things. I mean, obviously that would be an ideal place for me to just re-sign there and do that. Everything’s perfect on the court, off the court, with family being close to home and all those kinds of things. So, fingers crossed that when free agency starts, I’ll say a deal will get done hopefully in the first day or two. I would love for that to be home.” -via SportsNet New York / June 7, 2023
Fred Katz: Josh Hart tells @TaylorRooks the Knicks are an “ideal place” for him. “Everything is perfect on the court, off the court,” he said. Also said he’d “probably” decline his player option. Hart also has the option of picking up the PO and extending. -via Twitter @FredKatz / June 5, 2023