Nikola Jokic records first 30-20-10 triple-double in NBA Finals, Nuggets take Game 3

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first teammates in NBA Finals history with triple-doubles in the same game. – 11:06 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first teammates in NBA Finals history with triple-doubles in the same game. – 11:06 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Free tip to anyone interviewing Nikola Jokic: ask him about his teammates, not himself, and the answers will be much better. – 11:06 PM
Free tip to anyone interviewing Nikola Jokic: ask him about his teammates, not himself, and the answers will be much better. – 11:06 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Triple doubles by Jokic and Murray lead Denver past Heat 109-94. Nuggets crush Heat on boards 58-33 and take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals. Details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:05 PM
NEW: Triple doubles by Jokic and Murray lead Denver past Heat 109-94. Nuggets crush Heat on boards 58-33 and take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals. Details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And that’s it. The Nuggets finish a whale of a game and take a 2-1 series lead in the Finals. They win this one 109-94…..Jokic and Murray dominated from the opening jump. We have Game 4 on Friday night – 11:05 PM
And that’s it. The Nuggets finish a whale of a game and take a 2-1 series lead in the Finals. They win this one 109-94…..Jokic and Murray dominated from the opening jump. We have Game 4 on Friday night – 11:05 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jamal Murray becomes the 2nd player in NBA history to record a triple-double.
First since teammate Nikola Jokic did it — 5 minutes before him. pic.twitter.com/koME3oK4oY – 11:04 PM
Jamal Murray becomes the 2nd player in NBA history to record a triple-double.
First since teammate Nikola Jokic did it — 5 minutes before him. pic.twitter.com/koME3oK4oY – 11:04 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Nikola Jokic with 32 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists. He has three of the five 30/20/10 playoff games in NBA history. Seriously, how can he be that good? – 11:04 PM
Nikola Jokic with 32 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists. He has three of the five 30/20/10 playoff games in NBA history. Seriously, how can he be that good? – 11:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
and now Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first teammates in NBA history, regular or postseason, with 30-point triple doubles in the same game 😂 – 11:04 PM
and now Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first teammates in NBA history, regular or postseason, with 30-point triple doubles in the same game 😂 – 11:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Heat 109-94 in Game 3:
-Joker: 32-21-10
-Jamal: 34-10-10
I am vindicated. Called ’em Kobe and Shaq and they’re doing the thing. pic.twitter.com/algJryw6U7 – 11:04 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Heat 109-94 in Game 3:
-Joker: 32-21-10
-Jamal: 34-10-10
I am vindicated. Called ’em Kobe and Shaq and they’re doing the thing. pic.twitter.com/algJryw6U7 – 11:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are the 2nd pair of teammates to each have 30 points and 10 assists in a playoff game, joining Clyde Drexler and Terry Porter in 1992 against the Suns per @ESPNStatsInfo – 11:04 PM
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are the 2nd pair of teammates to each have 30 points and 10 assists in a playoff game, joining Clyde Drexler and Terry Porter in 1992 against the Suns per @ESPNStatsInfo – 11:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Teammates to each record a triple-double in a Finals game:
— Steph and Draymond
— Jokic and Jamal
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/FI5gjzLL7e – 11:03 PM
Teammates to each record a triple-double in a Finals game:
— Steph and Draymond
— Jokic and Jamal
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/FI5gjzLL7e – 11:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray both with triple-doubles in the Nuggets Game 3 win:
Jokic: 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists
Murray: 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists
They’re claiming the top-spot as the NBA’s best duo. – 11:03 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray both with triple-doubles in the Nuggets Game 3 win:
Jokic: 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists
Murray: 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists
They’re claiming the top-spot as the NBA’s best duo. – 11:03 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In the Denver Nuggets’ Game 3 win over the Miami Heat, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for:
66 points
31 rebounds
20 assists
4 threes
2 blocks
1 steal
55.8 FG%
50 3PT%
Both Jokic and Murray had a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/bzblM4SMRI – 11:03 PM
In the Denver Nuggets’ Game 3 win over the Miami Heat, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for:
66 points
31 rebounds
20 assists
4 threes
2 blocks
1 steal
55.8 FG%
50 3PT%
Both Jokic and Murray had a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/bzblM4SMRI – 11:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets up 2-1 with a commanding 109-94 lead. They can get greedy come Friday’s Game 4.
Joker and Jamal were special. The type of games that carve legacies. – 11:03 PM
#Nuggets up 2-1 with a commanding 109-94 lead. They can get greedy come Friday’s Game 4.
Joker and Jamal were special. The type of games that carve legacies. – 11:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Nuggets use 32-21-10 from Jokic and 34-10-10 from Murray for a 109-94 win over #Heat. – 11:02 PM
#Nuggets use 32-21-10 from Jokic and 34-10-10 from Murray for a 109-94 win over #Heat. – 11:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jokic and Robinson take a spill. And there’s a foul called where KCP goes to the line. But then next poss. Kyle Lowry slips in the same area and tells officials about the wet spot. Did they not dry it?! ( Continued…) pic.twitter.com/kJEf5tIFzi – 11:02 PM
Jokic and Robinson take a spill. And there’s a foul called where KCP goes to the line. But then next poss. Kyle Lowry slips in the same area and tells officials about the wet spot. Did they not dry it?! ( Continued…) pic.twitter.com/kJEf5tIFzi – 11:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic tonight:
32 PTS
21 REB
10 AST
The only player in NBA history with multiple 30/20/10 playoff games… Jokic has done it 3 times. pic.twitter.com/VT6vfFWaKO – 11:01 PM
Jokic tonight:
32 PTS
21 REB
10 AST
The only player in NBA history with multiple 30/20/10 playoff games… Jokic has done it 3 times. pic.twitter.com/VT6vfFWaKO – 11:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first three NBA Finals games of his career:
– 27 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists
– 41 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists
– 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists – 11:00 PM
Nikola Jokic’s first three NBA Finals games of his career:
– 27 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists
– 41 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists
– 32 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists – 11:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Haywood Highsmith needs to be backup 5 moving forward
Plus if you do that, you need to match Bam minutes with Jokic – 10:58 PM
Haywood Highsmith needs to be backup 5 moving forward
Plus if you do that, you need to match Bam minutes with Jokic – 10:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
What was the total line on Jokic pts, rebs and asts? #Nuggets #Heat – 10:52 PM
What was the total line on Jokic pts, rebs and asts? #Nuggets #Heat – 10:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist performances in NBA playoff history (via @Stathead):
Nikola Jokic (3)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Wilt Chamberlain – 10:51 PM
30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist performances in NBA playoff history (via @Stathead):
Nikola Jokic (3)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Wilt Chamberlain – 10:51 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Jokic is playing incredibly well but I continue to be distracted by how it sounds as if Van Gundy and Jackson have never actually watched Jokic play basketball before. – 10:51 PM
Jokic is playing incredibly well but I continue to be distracted by how it sounds as if Van Gundy and Jackson have never actually watched Jokic play basketball before. – 10:51 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Mark Jackson: “I don’t know what to tell you, it’s just pink.”
Jeff Van Gundy: “But what IS IT? Strawberry lemonade has strawberries in it. Pink lemonade is what, just pink?What flavor is pink? I want answers!”
Mike Breen: “Jokic at the line, shooting two.” pic.twitter.com/qm9lNhXNcy – 10:51 PM
Mark Jackson: “I don’t know what to tell you, it’s just pink.”
Jeff Van Gundy: “But what IS IT? Strawberry lemonade has strawberries in it. Pink lemonade is what, just pink?What flavor is pink? I want answers!”
Mike Breen: “Jokic at the line, shooting two.” pic.twitter.com/qm9lNhXNcy – 10:51 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
To the untrained eye, it feels like if the Heat aren’t trying to prevent Jokic from being a scorer and a passer, they should at least consider that approach. AK – 10:51 PM
To the untrained eye, it feels like if the Heat aren’t trying to prevent Jokic from being a scorer and a passer, they should at least consider that approach. AK – 10:51 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Someone should ask Spoelstra tonight if the gameplan was to turn Jokic into a scorer and a playmaker – 10:51 PM
Someone should ask Spoelstra tonight if the gameplan was to turn Jokic into a scorer and a playmaker – 10:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
I mean, yeah, Jokic has 30/20/10 in the most important game of the season – but he hasn’t requested a trade recently or made any controversial social media posts, so he’s not compelling.
So we should prob ignore him and the Nuggets. – 10:50 PM
I mean, yeah, Jokic has 30/20/10 in the most important game of the season – but he hasn’t requested a trade recently or made any controversial social media posts, so he’s not compelling.
So we should prob ignore him and the Nuggets. – 10:50 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It feels like Nikola Jokic has a “He’s got what?!?!” stat line every single game – 10:50 PM
It feels like Nikola Jokic has a “He’s got what?!?!” stat line every single game – 10:50 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
To the trained eye, I think Nikola Jokic did pretty damn good as a scorer and passer tonight. – 10:50 PM
To the trained eye, I think Nikola Jokic did pretty damn good as a scorer and passer tonight. – 10:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jamal Murray is one rebound away from a triple-double….He and Jokic were insane tonight – 10:50 PM
Jamal Murray is one rebound away from a triple-double….He and Jokic were insane tonight – 10:50 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nikola Jokic has 3 career games with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the playoffs. The rest of NBA history has 2 such games combined in the playoffs.
Nikola Jokic3
Rest of NBA2
>> Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Wilt Chamberlain (1 each)
@ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/D8XZxVhFMj – 10:49 PM
Nikola Jokic has 3 career games with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the playoffs. The rest of NBA history has 2 such games combined in the playoffs.
Nikola Jokic3
Rest of NBA2
>> Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Wilt Chamberlain (1 each)
@ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/D8XZxVhFMj – 10:49 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Nikola Jokic has all-time soft touch in the paint pic.twitter.com/zKi47n6kUn – 10:49 PM
Nikola Jokic has all-time soft touch in the paint pic.twitter.com/zKi47n6kUn – 10:49 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This is just an astounding performance by Jokic. He’s done it so many times, but seeing him play this well on this stage on the road is unbelievable. – 10:49 PM
This is just an astounding performance by Jokic. He’s done it so many times, but seeing him play this well on this stage on the road is unbelievable. – 10:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
lol some dudes get these triple-doubles in the playoffs and it’s an extinction level event
For Jokic… it’s just a Wednesday – 10:48 PM
lol some dudes get these triple-doubles in the playoffs and it’s an extinction level event
For Jokic… it’s just a Wednesday – 10:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
What’s the closest historical comp for Nikola Jokic, and why is it Wilt Chamberlain? – 10:48 PM
What’s the closest historical comp for Nikola Jokic, and why is it Wilt Chamberlain? – 10:48 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
So Joker has 3 of the five 30-20-10 playoff games now. Including 2 this year. Seems relevant! pic.twitter.com/76t7YrwxOy – 10:48 PM
So Joker has 3 of the five 30-20-10 playoff games now. Including 2 this year. Seems relevant! pic.twitter.com/76t7YrwxOy – 10:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nikola Jokic just became the first player in NBA history to record a game with at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the Finals….. – 10:47 PM
Nikola Jokic just became the first player in NBA history to record a game with at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the Finals….. – 10:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
32 pts, 20 rebs and 10 ast for Nikola Jokic. #Nuggets #Heat – 10:46 PM
32 pts, 20 rebs and 10 ast for Nikola Jokic. #Nuggets #Heat – 10:46 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic in Game 3 records the first 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assist game in NBA Finals history.
1-of-1 pic.twitter.com/4TYr0NwwyB – 10:45 PM
Nikola Jokic in Game 3 records the first 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assist game in NBA Finals history.
1-of-1 pic.twitter.com/4TYr0NwwyB – 10:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nikola Jokic has the first 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA Finals history (at least since all that stuff was tracked). – 10:45 PM
Nikola Jokic has the first 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA Finals history (at least since all that stuff was tracked). – 10:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Add on more history for Nikola Jokic: first player in NBA Finals history with 30-20-10. First player with 10 triple-doubles in a single postseason. First player with a triple-double in two of his first three Finals games per @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:45 PM
Add on more history for Nikola Jokic: first player in NBA Finals history with 30-20-10. First player with 10 triple-doubles in a single postseason. First player with a triple-double in two of his first three Finals games per @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:45 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Nikola Jokic has the first 30-20-10 game in NBA Finals history, per @ESPNStatsInfo. (Blocks weren’t an official stat in the Russell/Wilt days.) – 10:44 PM
Nikola Jokic has the first 30-20-10 game in NBA Finals history, per @ESPNStatsInfo. (Blocks weren’t an official stat in the Russell/Wilt days.) – 10:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the Finals. He’s responsible for three of the five 30-20-10 playoff games ever – two of those have come this postseason. – 10:43 PM
Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the Finals. He’s responsible for three of the five 30-20-10 playoff games ever – two of those have come this postseason. – 10:43 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
30-20-10 games in postseason:
Nikola Jokic: 3
Every other player in the history of basketball: 2 – 10:43 PM
30-20-10 games in postseason:
Nikola Jokic: 3
Every other player in the history of basketball: 2 – 10:43 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a Finals game. – 10:43 PM
Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a Finals game. – 10:43 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
How this new CBA is set up, the development and eventual role of players like Christian Braun become critical.
Denver with 3 max players (Jokic, Murray, Porter Jr.) has very little wiggle room outside of drafting and developing their own players. – 10:43 PM
How this new CBA is set up, the development and eventual role of players like Christian Braun become critical.
Denver with 3 max players (Jokic, Murray, Porter Jr.) has very little wiggle room outside of drafting and developing their own players. – 10:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Jokic minutes will be interesting down the stretch. They kept him on the floor to protect against the fourth quarter Miami hurricane but now they have to pray the clock runs out because he’s not getting all of these defensive rebounds – 10:40 PM
The Jokic minutes will be interesting down the stretch. They kept him on the floor to protect against the fourth quarter Miami hurricane but now they have to pray the clock runs out because he’s not getting all of these defensive rebounds – 10:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I seriously wonder how many Finals games have ever featured three players from same team with double-digit scoring, at least five assists and at least seven rebounds each.
Joker/Jamal/AG doing that right now. – 10:40 PM
I seriously wonder how many Finals games have ever featured three players from same team with double-digit scoring, at least five assists and at least seven rebounds each.
Joker/Jamal/AG doing that right now. – 10:40 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Christian Braun is going to be Jokic’s first All-Star teammate at this rate, damn. – 10:35 PM
Christian Braun is going to be Jokic’s first All-Star teammate at this rate, damn. – 10:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are 3 Murray rebounds, 1 Murray assist, and 1 Joker assist away from dueling triple-doubles in the Finals. – 10:34 PM
The Nuggets are 3 Murray rebounds, 1 Murray assist, and 1 Joker assist away from dueling triple-doubles in the Finals. – 10:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Nuggets ahead by 21 with 8:28 to play. Jokic and Murray have led the way. – 10:33 PM
The Nuggets ahead by 21 with 8:28 to play. Jokic and Murray have led the way. – 10:33 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Christian Braun Game — except Joker has a 30-20-9 right now – 10:33 PM
The Christian Braun Game — except Joker has a 30-20-9 right now – 10:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic is one assist shy of a ridiculous 30-20-10. No player has had 30-20-10 in the NBA Finals per @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:31 PM
Nikola Jokic is one assist shy of a ridiculous 30-20-10. No player has had 30-20-10 in the NBA Finals per @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last 4 players with a 25/20 Finals game:
Shaq
Duncan
Bird
And now, Jokic. pic.twitter.com/kK77Zj7WY3 – 10:30 PM
Last 4 players with a 25/20 Finals game:
Shaq
Duncan
Bird
And now, Jokic. pic.twitter.com/kK77Zj7WY3 – 10:30 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
I swear, one of these years I’m going to stop being surprised by how Nikola Jokic still manages to score when he appears to be utterly out of control.
One of these years.
Maybe.
(Frickin’ guy is amazing.) – 10:30 PM
I swear, one of these years I’m going to stop being surprised by how Nikola Jokic still manages to score when he appears to be utterly out of control.
One of these years.
Maybe.
(Frickin’ guy is amazing.) – 10:30 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Nikola Jokic is the first player ever with 30-20-10 in an NBA Finals game. – 10:30 PM
Nikola Jokic is the first player ever with 30-20-10 in an NBA Finals game. – 10:30 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jokic headed toward another historic game here, into 30-20-10 territory – 10:29 PM
Jokic headed toward another historic game here, into 30-20-10 territory – 10:29 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jokic two points and one assist away from an 30-20-10 triple double. #Nuggets #Heat – 10:29 PM
Jokic two points and one assist away from an 30-20-10 triple double. #Nuggets #Heat – 10:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Christian Braun is zone busting without being a shooter. His size-speed-athleticism combo next to Jokic is powerful. #GetToThePaintOrDieTryin – 10:28 PM
Christian Braun is zone busting without being a shooter. His size-speed-athleticism combo next to Jokic is powerful. #GetToThePaintOrDieTryin – 10:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic: 28 points, 20 rebounds, 9 assists in 35 minutes. It’s been a masterclass. – 10:28 PM
Nikola Jokic: 28 points, 20 rebounds, 9 assists in 35 minutes. It’s been a masterclass. – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
3rd quarter rebounds in Game 3
– Jokic: 5
– MPJ: 4
– Miami Heat: 3 – 10:24 PM
3rd quarter rebounds in Game 3
– Jokic: 5
– MPJ: 4
– Miami Heat: 3 – 10:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Second straight game that Nikola Jokic had a big third quarter. This time, he scored or assisted on 16 points in the third. Heat scored 20 as a team per @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:23 PM
Second straight game that Nikola Jokic had a big third quarter. This time, he scored or assisted on 16 points in the third. Heat scored 20 as a team per @ESPNStatsInfo – 10:23 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
If the Nuggets pull this off with the kind of triple-double that Jokic is going to have.
National talking heads are going to have to do full segments on the Serbian big. . pic.twitter.com/CM9awm7LGC – 10:23 PM
If the Nuggets pull this off with the kind of triple-double that Jokic is going to have.
National talking heads are going to have to do full segments on the Serbian big. . pic.twitter.com/CM9awm7LGC – 10:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
82-68 at the end of 3. Butler with 26, Jokic with 26-17-9, Murray with 22. Heat shooters not shooting, and they’re getting gashed on the glass. That’s the game so far – 10:22 PM
82-68 at the end of 3. Butler with 26, Jokic with 26-17-9, Murray with 22. Heat shooters not shooting, and they’re getting gashed on the glass. That’s the game so far – 10:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Nikola Jokic has 26 points, 17 rebounds and 9 assists thru 3 quarters.
There have only been four 30-20-10 games in postseason history. Jokic owns two of them.
It’s also never been done in the FInals. – 10:22 PM
Nikola Jokic has 26 points, 17 rebounds and 9 assists thru 3 quarters.
There have only been four 30-20-10 games in postseason history. Jokic owns two of them.
It’s also never been done in the FInals. – 10:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Heat score final 5 pts of 3Q and trail #Nuggets 82-68 but that mini-run keeps them within striking distance. Jokic 26, Murray 22, Gordon 11, Braun 10; Butler 26, Adebayo 15. – 10:22 PM
#Heat score final 5 pts of 3Q and trail #Nuggets 82-68 but that mini-run keeps them within striking distance. Jokic 26, Murray 22, Gordon 11, Braun 10; Butler 26, Adebayo 15. – 10:22 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic has 26-17-9 through three quarters. Such a monster. pic.twitter.com/EJqUqXpWaX – 10:21 PM
Jokic has 26-17-9 through three quarters. Such a monster. pic.twitter.com/EJqUqXpWaX – 10:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Nuggets 82, Heat 68. Nikola Jokic with 26 points, 17 points nine assists. Jamal Murray with 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Nuggets led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter. – 10:21 PM
End of third quarter: Nuggets 82, Heat 68. Nikola Jokic with 26 points, 17 points nine assists. Jamal Murray with 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Nuggets led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter. – 10:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets push to 19-point lead in third, go into fourth up 82-68 on Heat. Butler with 24 for Heat, Adebayo 15 and 10. Jokic 26, 17, 9 for Denver. – 10:20 PM
Nuggets push to 19-point lead in third, go into fourth up 82-68 on Heat. Butler with 24 for Heat, Adebayo 15 and 10. Jokic 26, 17, 9 for Denver. – 10:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
They’re zoning Jokic and he’s giving them a 5-point Zagats review – 10:19 PM
They’re zoning Jokic and he’s giving them a 5-point Zagats review – 10:19 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Lmao, no JVG did not just say all Jokic does is “win, win, win” as they showed Khaled on the screen – 10:16 PM
Lmao, no JVG did not just say all Jokic does is “win, win, win” as they showed Khaled on the screen – 10:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Rebound margin now 43-24 Denver. Can’t survive that on nights you’re shooting 37 percent, not with Jokic’s greatness and Murray’s really goodness. – 10:16 PM
Rebound margin now 43-24 Denver. Can’t survive that on nights you’re shooting 37 percent, not with Jokic’s greatness and Murray’s really goodness. – 10:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jokic pulverized Miami in this 3rd quarter.
– 12 points (5/5 FGs)
– 5 rebounds
– assist to Gordon
– block Bam
– answered Jimmy 3 with a 3 of his own
Jacked the lead up and earned a rest – 10:15 PM
Jokic pulverized Miami in this 3rd quarter.
– 12 points (5/5 FGs)
– 5 rebounds
– assist to Gordon
– block Bam
– answered Jimmy 3 with a 3 of his own
Jacked the lead up and earned a rest – 10:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Denver’s third leading scorer has been unspeakably bad and the Nuggets are still on verge of running Miami out of the gym. What a performance by Jokic and Murray so far. – 10:14 PM
Denver’s third leading scorer has been unspeakably bad and the Nuggets are still on verge of running Miami out of the gym. What a performance by Jokic and Murray so far. – 10:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Denver’s up 16 points, its most of the game. Miami’s scored just 14 points in third quarter. Nuggets playing outstanding two-way basketball and attacking the paint. They’re up to 44 points inside. Joker’s got 26/17/8 and Jamal’s sitting on 22/5/8.
There for the taking. – 10:14 PM
Denver’s up 16 points, its most of the game. Miami’s scored just 14 points in third quarter. Nuggets playing outstanding two-way basketball and attacking the paint. They’re up to 44 points inside. Joker’s got 26/17/8 and Jamal’s sitting on 22/5/8.
There for the taking. – 10:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets suddenly have a 78-62 lead after some CB and KCP baskets.
Joker’s up to 26-17-8
It’s also been Aaron Gordon to really show up in the 3rd quarter. He has 11 on the game. – 10:13 PM
The Nuggets suddenly have a 78-62 lead after some CB and KCP baskets.
Joker’s up to 26-17-8
It’s also been Aaron Gordon to really show up in the 3rd quarter. He has 11 on the game. – 10:13 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That post up and pass to a cutting Braun by Gordon was Jokic-esque – 10:13 PM
That post up and pass to a cutting Braun by Gordon was Jokic-esque – 10:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets are getting Murray a rest here.
Brown
KCP
CB
AG
Joker
Joker’s gonna have to do more of everything. – 10:11 PM
Nuggets are getting Murray a rest here.
Brown
KCP
CB
AG
Joker
Joker’s gonna have to do more of everything. – 10:11 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets are FIGHTING on the glass just like they need to. Jokic burying threes doesn’t hurt either. – 10:10 PM
The Nuggets are FIGHTING on the glass just like they need to. Jokic burying threes doesn’t hurt either. – 10:10 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nuggets starting to exert their will in the third. And everything Jokic is doing feels loud, more effective and dramatic. 73-60 – 10:10 PM
Nuggets starting to exert their will in the third. And everything Jokic is doing feels loud, more effective and dramatic. 73-60 – 10:10 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Butler continues to not be aggressive enough on these baseline drives. Kicked two in a row out for missed threes when he had Jokic beat – 10:08 PM
Butler continues to not be aggressive enough on these baseline drives. Kicked two in a row out for missed threes when he had Jokic beat – 10:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have 44 of the Nuggets’ 67 points. – 10:06 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have 44 of the Nuggets’ 67 points. – 10:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Animated words from Joker to his Nuggets teammates on bench at beginning of this timeout. – 10:01 PM
Animated words from Joker to his Nuggets teammates on bench at beginning of this timeout. – 10:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Nuggets open up with a 6-0 run. Two Gordon scores at the rim and a buttery Jokic jumper. Heat timeout. – 10:00 PM
Nuggets open up with a 6-0 run. Two Gordon scores at the rim and a buttery Jokic jumper. Heat timeout. – 10:00 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
It’s a 6-0 Nuggets run to start the third. Denver’s up 11. Timeout Miami.
Jokic got it started with a FT line jumper. AG continued it with a lob off Jokic’s eighth assist and a dunk off Murray’s fifth helper. – 9:59 PM
It’s a 6-0 Nuggets run to start the third. Denver’s up 11. Timeout Miami.
Jokic got it started with a FT line jumper. AG continued it with a lob off Jokic’s eighth assist and a dunk off Murray’s fifth helper. – 9:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Game 3 has been the one for the stars…..Jokic and Murray have combined to score over half of Denver’s points
Jimmy and Bam have combined to score over half of Miami’s points – 9:52 PM
Game 3 has been the one for the stars…..Jokic and Murray have combined to score over half of Denver’s points
Jimmy and Bam have combined to score over half of Miami’s points – 9:52 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets have a 53-48 lead over Miami at the half.
The runs has everyone’s anxiety through the roof but Jamal Murray (20 points) and Jokic (14p/12r/7A) has helped ease the pain.
If you’re Malone, what’s the message to the team? – 9:51 PM
Nuggets have a 53-48 lead over Miami at the half.
The runs has everyone’s anxiety through the roof but Jamal Murray (20 points) and Jokic (14p/12r/7A) has helped ease the pain.
If you’re Malone, what’s the message to the team? – 9:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Big key for Denver right now is its ability to hold up in the possessions Murray was off the floor, and then the possessions Jokic was off the floor….they won those minutes, and that’s been the difference so far – 9:50 PM
Big key for Denver right now is its ability to hold up in the possessions Murray was off the floor, and then the possessions Jokic was off the floor….they won those minutes, and that’s been the difference so far – 9:50 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic’s incredible Finals stats keep piling up 📈 pic.twitter.com/GA7odWayLP – 9:46 PM
Jokic’s incredible Finals stats keep piling up 📈 pic.twitter.com/GA7odWayLP – 9:46 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Miami’s ability to zone behind the blitz and defend 4 with 3 and one of those 4 being Jokic and still close out shooters is something else. #NBAFinals – 9:45 PM
Miami’s ability to zone behind the blitz and defend 4 with 3 and one of those 4 being Jokic and still close out shooters is something else. #NBAFinals – 9:45 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Near the end of the first half, Jokic was in the paint And Mike was waving his arms in the corner. Jokic took the shot himself and likely got fouled but didn’t make it. Next time down, he purposely got it to Mike in the corner, and MPJ bricked it.
Porter must make those. – 9:45 PM
Near the end of the first half, Jokic was in the paint And Mike was waving his arms in the corner. Jokic took the shot himself and likely got fouled but didn’t make it. Next time down, he purposely got it to Mike in the corner, and MPJ bricked it.
Porter must make those. – 9:45 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Look how hard Jokic and Murray had to work only to have a minuscule lead at the half. (Plus they benefited from several dubious calls.) Let’s see how sustainable that is and how much energy those two have left by the fourth quarter. – 9:43 PM
Look how hard Jokic and Murray had to work only to have a minuscule lead at the half. (Plus they benefited from several dubious calls.) Let’s see how sustainable that is and how much energy those two have left by the fourth quarter. – 9:43 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Nuggets lead at half. Jokic and Murray are terrific but have the gnawing feeling that unless someone else decides to join the party that it’s not going to be enough. – 9:43 PM
Nuggets lead at half. Jokic and Murray are terrific but have the gnawing feeling that unless someone else decides to join the party that it’s not going to be enough. – 9:43 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic finally went to the line again – had to flop on a shove after he’s been getting hammered in the paint. Denver’s got the lead at halftime by 5, But it’s not the first half that matters. Nuggets need to close with two more quarters and find a third scorer, please. Good start. – 9:41 PM
Jokic finally went to the line again – had to flop on a shove after he’s been getting hammered in the paint. Denver’s got the lead at halftime by 5, But it’s not the first half that matters. Nuggets need to close with two more quarters and find a third scorer, please. Good start. – 9:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Heat 53-48:
-Joker: 14-12-7, gets serious about rebounding in a big game
-Jamal: 20 points, 4 assists
-Other 3 starters: 6 points on 3/12 FG
Denver’s gonna need more from the others. Jamal played 23 first half minutes pic.twitter.com/ge6O3B6zcd – 9:40 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Heat 53-48:
-Joker: 14-12-7, gets serious about rebounding in a big game
-Jamal: 20 points, 4 assists
-Other 3 starters: 6 points on 3/12 FG
Denver’s gonna need more from the others. Jamal played 23 first half minutes pic.twitter.com/ge6O3B6zcd – 9:40 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic: 14 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists
Jamal Murray: 20 points on 8-13 shooting
They came to play. – 9:40 PM
Nikola Jokic: 14 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists
Jamal Murray: 20 points on 8-13 shooting
They came to play. – 9:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Nuggets 53, Heat 48.
A really competitive first half between two very good teams. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have combined for 27 points for the Heat. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have combined for 34 points for the Nuggets. – 9:40 PM
Halftime: Nuggets 53, Heat 48.
A really competitive first half between two very good teams. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have combined for 27 points for the Heat. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have combined for 34 points for the Nuggets. – 9:40 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I did not expect the Heat to start blitzing Murray/Jokic DHOs. Certainly leaves you vulnerable behind the blitz.
Even though Porter missed the 3, Jokic is now rebounding vs. smalls. – 9:39 PM
I did not expect the Heat to start blitzing Murray/Jokic DHOs. Certainly leaves you vulnerable behind the blitz.
Even though Porter missed the 3, Jokic is now rebounding vs. smalls. – 9:39 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Lowry misses a buzzer-beating 3. Denver leads 53-48 at halftime. Joker leads Denver with 14-12-7. Murray has a game-high 20 points. Nuggets not named Jamal Murray are 1-8 from 3.
Jimmy Butler leads Miami with 14 points. Bam Adebayo has 13. – 9:39 PM
Lowry misses a buzzer-beating 3. Denver leads 53-48 at halftime. Joker leads Denver with 14-12-7. Murray has a game-high 20 points. Nuggets not named Jamal Murray are 1-8 from 3.
Jimmy Butler leads Miami with 14 points. Bam Adebayo has 13. – 9:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in Miami!! The Nuggets lead the Heat 53-48…..well played first half for Denver….Murray is cooking, Jokic is doing Jokic things…. – 9:39 PM
Halftime in Miami!! The Nuggets lead the Heat 53-48…..well played first half for Denver….Murray is cooking, Jokic is doing Jokic things…. – 9:39 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyle Lowry was standing right there and even he had to be impressed with that Jokic flop. – 9:39 PM
Kyle Lowry was standing right there and even he had to be impressed with that Jokic flop. – 9:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets 53, Heat 48 at half. Neither team has led by more than five. Adebayo and Jokic each with double-doubles. Murray with 20 for Denver, Butler 14 for Heat. – 9:39 PM
Nuggets 53, Heat 48 at half. Neither team has led by more than five. Adebayo and Jokic each with double-doubles. Murray with 20 for Denver, Butler 14 for Heat. – 9:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
On one hand, Caleb Martin definitely extended the arm and pushed Nikola Jokic. It’s a foul.
On the other hand, do we really believe one of Caleb Martin’s forearms can send Nikola Jokic flying?
53-48 Denver at the half. – 9:38 PM
On one hand, Caleb Martin definitely extended the arm and pushed Nikola Jokic. It’s a foul.
On the other hand, do we really believe one of Caleb Martin’s forearms can send Nikola Jokic flying?
53-48 Denver at the half. – 9:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
They could pretty much call a foul on Miami anytime Jokic goes up for a rebound – 9:38 PM
They could pretty much call a foul on Miami anytime Jokic goes up for a rebound – 9:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
For a really, really, really big person, Nikola Jokic sure falls a lot. – 9:37 PM
For a really, really, really big person, Nikola Jokic sure falls a lot. – 9:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets really just aren’t gonna get offense from anybody other than Jamal and Joker. Yeesh. – 9:33 PM
The Nuggets really just aren’t gonna get offense from anybody other than Jamal and Joker. Yeesh. – 9:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are playing brilliant as usual. But the Nuggets have grown this season with the rest of their depth. Hasn’t been a factor in Game 3 yet. – 9:33 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are playing brilliant as usual. But the Nuggets have grown this season with the rest of their depth. Hasn’t been a factor in Game 3 yet. – 9:33 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
After Game 7 of the ECF I told Bam to give Jokic hell and I’m glad my words of inspiration were so impactful pic.twitter.com/c3ai0ATiCx – 9:32 PM
After Game 7 of the ECF I told Bam to give Jokic hell and I’m glad my words of inspiration were so impactful pic.twitter.com/c3ai0ATiCx – 9:32 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Bam is doing a good job of fronting to deny Jokic, so the Nuggets try to swing it and set a cross screen to get it to him in the post.
…Except MPJ dribbles into a contested midranger instead of looking for Jokic. pic.twitter.com/nSCEBqQ6HA – 9:30 PM
Bam is doing a good job of fronting to deny Jokic, so the Nuggets try to swing it and set a cross screen to get it to him in the post.
…Except MPJ dribbles into a contested midranger instead of looking for Jokic. pic.twitter.com/nSCEBqQ6HA – 9:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
We’re three assists away from a Joker first-half triple-double. There’s still 2:48 left in the second quarter. – 9:29 PM
We’re three assists away from a Joker first-half triple-double. There’s still 2:48 left in the second quarter. – 9:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
When Jamal Murray is hitting pull-up 3s like this, it’s almost impossible to stop the Jokic-Murray two-man game – 9:24 PM
When Jamal Murray is hitting pull-up 3s like this, it’s almost impossible to stop the Jokic-Murray two-man game – 9:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat have now mixed in some switching on these Murray-Jokic actions, but he’s still getting free
They haven’t made them uncomfortable at all yet aside from the press – 9:23 PM
Heat have now mixed in some switching on these Murray-Jokic actions, but he’s still getting free
They haven’t made them uncomfortable at all yet aside from the press – 9:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nikola Jokic already with as many assists as he had in Game 2 (four). Nuggets doing a better job with putting the burden all on him. – 9:18 PM
Nikola Jokic already with as many assists as he had in Game 2 (four). Nuggets doing a better job with putting the burden all on him. – 9:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets do not have the tools to handle the zone with Jokic off the floor. The best they can do is run off misses and let Murray cook to create advantages. This will likely continue to be a issue throughout the Finals. – 9:15 PM
Nuggets do not have the tools to handle the zone with Jokic off the floor. The best they can do is run off misses and let Murray cook to create advantages. This will likely continue to be a issue throughout the Finals. – 9:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s done a great job of generating good looks against the Heat zone. Just haven’t gotten most of the shots to go down.
They’re gonna need to generate some free throws here real soon. Joker will be in next to do that. – 9:14 PM
Denver’s done a great job of generating good looks against the Heat zone. Just haven’t gotten most of the shots to go down.
They’re gonna need to generate some free throws here real soon. Joker will be in next to do that. – 9:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The unit that blew it open in Game 2 — Jamal/AG/bench mob — had a chance to replicate it but missed a couple near the hoop (Bruce floater, AG battle royale around the rim). Still, unit played Miami even, and Joker’s gonna come in after the TO.
Denver already with 22 PITP. – 9:14 PM
The unit that blew it open in Game 2 — Jamal/AG/bench mob — had a chance to replicate it but missed a couple near the hoop (Bruce floater, AG battle royale around the rim). Still, unit played Miami even, and Joker’s gonna come in after the TO.
Denver already with 22 PITP. – 9:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The non-Nikola Jokic minutes turned out to be a 5-5 wash…..bookend 5-0 runs from both teams….Michael Malone calls time at 8:59 remaining in the first half to get his superstar back into the game….we are tied at 29-29 – 9:13 PM
The non-Nikola Jokic minutes turned out to be a 5-5 wash…..bookend 5-0 runs from both teams….Michael Malone calls time at 8:59 remaining in the first half to get his superstar back into the game….we are tied at 29-29 – 9:13 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Spo switches to zone with Jokic sitting and Denver once again looks unprepared for it. – 9:13 PM
Spo switches to zone with Jokic sitting and Denver once again looks unprepared for it. – 9:13 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Tie game after 1. That was a bit too much on the two man game, but when the shots are there Denver’s got to take them. The Nuggets lost several buckets on interesting foul calls, But the test now will be the minutes without Jokic and Murray. Got to keep it close. – 9:07 PM
Tie game after 1. That was a bit too much on the two man game, but when the shots are there Denver’s got to take them. The Nuggets lost several buckets on interesting foul calls, But the test now will be the minutes without Jokic and Murray. Got to keep it close. – 9:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combine for 18 of the Nuggets’ 24 first-quarter points. Would be a good night for Michael Porter Jr. to step up as the third option. – 9:07 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combine for 18 of the Nuggets’ 24 first-quarter points. Would be a good night for Michael Porter Jr. to step up as the third option. – 9:07 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Heat winning the Zeller/non-Bam minutes by 2 instead of getting blasted, with Jokic staying in the game, is the first truly significant moment of the game. – 9:06 PM
The Heat winning the Zeller/non-Bam minutes by 2 instead of getting blasted, with Jokic staying in the game, is the first truly significant moment of the game. – 9:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Stars showing up for Miami, Denver in the first quarter.
Jokic: Ten points, seven rebounds, three assists.
Butler: Ten points, two rebounds.
All tied at 24 – 9:06 PM
Stars showing up for Miami, Denver in the first quarter.
Jokic: Ten points, seven rebounds, three assists.
Butler: Ten points, two rebounds.
All tied at 24 – 9:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat and Nuggets tied at 24
– Butler with 10 first-quarter points, getting downhill and to his spots
– Jokic has 10, 7 and 3 (lol jeez)
– Heat 2/7 on 3s; Nuggets 0/5 – 9:05 PM
End 1Q: Heat and Nuggets tied at 24
– Butler with 10 first-quarter points, getting downhill and to his spots
– Jokic has 10, 7 and 3 (lol jeez)
– Heat 2/7 on 3s; Nuggets 0/5 – 9:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
At the end of the 1st:
Jimmy Butler has 10 points
Nikola Jokic has 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists
Jamal Murray has 8 points and 3 assists
Stars are showing out early – 9:05 PM
At the end of the 1st:
Jimmy Butler has 10 points
Nikola Jokic has 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists
Jamal Murray has 8 points and 3 assists
Stars are showing out early – 9:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 24, Nuggets 24. Jimmy Butler with 10 points, Nikola Jokic with 10 points. Heat shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and Nuggets 0 of 5 on threes. – 9:04 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 24, Nuggets 24. Jimmy Butler with 10 points, Nikola Jokic with 10 points. Heat shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and Nuggets 0 of 5 on threes. – 9:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets 24, Heat 24 at end of one. Butler with 10 for Heat. Jokic with 10 for Nuggets. – 9:04 PM
Nuggets 24, Heat 24 at end of one. Butler with 10 for Heat. Jokic with 10 for Nuggets. – 9:04 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Murray is doing a much better job so far of setting Jokic up In the PnR. – 9:02 PM
Murray is doing a much better job so far of setting Jokic up In the PnR. – 9:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Poor Zeller. He’s food. Jokic knows he’s food. He knows he’s food. We know he’s food – 9:00 PM
Poor Zeller. He’s food. Jokic knows he’s food. He knows he’s food. We know he’s food – 9:00 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
If you didn’t know Jokic was a basketball player, what would be your guess for his profession?
I’m going with an iron worker from Local 46. – 9:00 PM
If you didn’t know Jokic was a basketball player, what would be your guess for his profession?
I’m going with an iron worker from Local 46. – 9:00 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Denver starting to work that Murray/Jokic PNR to perfection again. Murray’s gonna have to be a primary playmaker if Miami stays home on Jokic – 8:56 PM
Denver starting to work that Murray/Jokic PNR to perfection again. Murray’s gonna have to be a primary playmaker if Miami stays home on Jokic – 8:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jokic waiting for the ref to run out of the way so he can cook Zeller dot gif. – 8:56 PM
Jokic waiting for the ref to run out of the way so he can cook Zeller dot gif. – 8:56 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic and Murray both came to play, Anne Murray’s shots are 8 ft from the basket instead of 25 which I think is a good thing early. Jokic is just showing off against Love. They’ll have to figure out how to get other people involved tho – other shooters will be needed later. – 8:56 PM
Jokic and Murray both came to play, Anne Murray’s shots are 8 ft from the basket instead of 25 which I think is a good thing early. Jokic is just showing off against Love. They’ll have to figure out how to get other people involved tho – other shooters will be needed later. – 8:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Zeller checks in as a sacrificial offering to Jokic for the next four minutes. – 8:54 PM
Zeller checks in as a sacrificial offering to Jokic for the next four minutes. – 8:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have scored 14 of the Nuggets’ first 16 points. – 8:52 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have scored 14 of the Nuggets’ first 16 points. – 8:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic two-man game is alive and well in Miami. It’s carrying the Nuggets so far in Game 3. – 8:52 PM
The Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic two-man game is alive and well in Miami. It’s carrying the Nuggets so far in Game 3. – 8:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets defense looking slow again. They’re either too low or too high on pick and roll actions or getting disconnected on screens. They’re taking an early punch from the Heat, but are staying close thanks to Murray and Jokic. – 8:43 PM
Nuggets defense looking slow again. They’re either too low or too high on pick and roll actions or getting disconnected on screens. They’re taking an early punch from the Heat, but are staying close thanks to Murray and Jokic. – 8:43 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I was mad in Game 2 that the Nuggets never attacked Love. First play for Denver? Pass inside from Jokic that made Love foul AG. Force that action. – 8:41 PM
I was mad in Game 2 that the Nuggets never attacked Love. First play for Denver? Pass inside from Jokic that made Love foul AG. Force that action. – 8:41 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Dev🔒 @DKSportsbook pick of the game
Jokic over 28.5 points
They want to turn him into a scorer. He will say — OKAY
Expect a big game for him – 8:37 PM
Dev🔒 @DKSportsbook pick of the game
Jokic over 28.5 points
They want to turn him into a scorer. He will say — OKAY
Expect a big game for him – 8:37 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
No lineup changes on either side for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Heat: Butler, Adebayo, Strus, Vincent, Love. Nuggets: Jokic, Murray, KCP, Gordon, Porter Jr. – 8:03 PM
No lineup changes on either side for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Heat: Butler, Adebayo, Strus, Vincent, Love. Nuggets: Jokic, Murray, KCP, Gordon, Porter Jr. – 8:03 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic has three times as many triple-doubles as anyone else this postseason 😳
(h/t @statmuse) pic.twitter.com/h5raS8ZwYn – 7:52 PM
Jokic has three times as many triple-doubles as anyone else this postseason 😳
(h/t @statmuse) pic.twitter.com/h5raS8ZwYn – 7:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
DeAndre Jordan cheered when a trainer finally got a stop on Jokic 😅 pic.twitter.com/EF45oWtWx2 – 7:32 PM
DeAndre Jordan cheered when a trainer finally got a stop on Jokic 😅 pic.twitter.com/EF45oWtWx2 – 7:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler are more similar than you think. pic.twitter.com/KWClCSIQwu – 4:46 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler are more similar than you think. pic.twitter.com/KWClCSIQwu – 4:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
In Game 2, Miami encouraged Nikola Jokic to shoot more than he typically does.
In Game 3, Denver should do the same thing to Jimmy Butler: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 4:32 PM
In Game 2, Miami encouraged Nikola Jokic to shoot more than he typically does.
In Game 3, Denver should do the same thing to Jimmy Butler: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 4:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Dating back to the start of last season, only seven players have averaged at least seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one made three-pointer per game:
Nikola Jokic,
Joel Embiid,
LeBron James,
Pascal Siakam,
Jayson Tatum,
Luka Doncic,
… and …
Josh Hart – 4:22 PM
Dating back to the start of last season, only seven players have averaged at least seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one made three-pointer per game:
Nikola Jokic,
Joel Embiid,
LeBron James,
Pascal Siakam,
Jayson Tatum,
Luka Doncic,
… and …
Josh Hart – 4:22 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Miami has turned Nikola Jokic into a scorer. Meanwhile, Denver has tried everything to curb Jimmy Butler’s shot attempts.
@MichaelVPina on the stark difference between how both teams are defending their opponent’s best player: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 2:28 PM
Miami has turned Nikola Jokic into a scorer. Meanwhile, Denver has tried everything to curb Jimmy Butler’s shot attempts.
@MichaelVPina on the stark difference between how both teams are defending their opponent’s best player: theringer.com/nba-finals/202… – 2:28 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
This is a really smart story by @taniaganguli about the different kinds of leadership, personified by Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic, and why there is no singular approach to all that nytimes.com/2023/06/07/spo… – 1:19 PM
This is a really smart story by @taniaganguli about the different kinds of leadership, personified by Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic, and why there is no singular approach to all that nytimes.com/2023/06/07/spo… – 1:19 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic, leaders of the two teams in the finals, have dramatically different personalities. Experts say that can tell us a lot about what it means to be a great leader in any industry. nytimes.com/2023/06/07/spo… – 12:20 PM
Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic, leaders of the two teams in the finals, have dramatically different personalities. Experts say that can tell us a lot about what it means to be a great leader in any industry. nytimes.com/2023/06/07/spo… – 12:20 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Kevin Durant really does get Jokic. Nikola is the greatest clock-puncher to ever play the game of basketball and it’s not close.
Proper work/life balance right there. pic.twitter.com/xMrsSXcXQo – 12:00 PM
Kevin Durant really does get Jokic. Nikola is the greatest clock-puncher to ever play the game of basketball and it’s not close.
Proper work/life balance right there. pic.twitter.com/xMrsSXcXQo – 12:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
It’s all about the simple things in life for Nikola Jokic 😅
(h/t @KDTrey5) pic.twitter.com/AuJE5wsUG5 – 11:53 AM
It’s all about the simple things in life for Nikola Jokic 😅
(h/t @KDTrey5) pic.twitter.com/AuJE5wsUG5 – 11:53 AM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Super insightful story by @taniaganguli on the leadership styles of Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler: nytimes.com/2023/06/07/spo… – 11:23 AM
Super insightful story by @taniaganguli on the leadership styles of Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler: nytimes.com/2023/06/07/spo… – 11:23 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic in Game 3s this playoffs:
24.7 PPG
11.3 RPG
12.3 APG
56.9 FG%
50.0 3P%
Only Magic Johnson and LeBron James have more Game 3 triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/TJWbTWnUcI – 10:00 AM
Jokic in Game 3s this playoffs:
24.7 PPG
11.3 RPG
12.3 APG
56.9 FG%
50.0 3P%
Only Magic Johnson and LeBron James have more Game 3 triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/TJWbTWnUcI – 10:00 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“We talked about playoff Jimmy. Playoff Joker, regular season Joker? This guy is unstoppable.”
—@CJMcCollum pic.twitter.com/LtAQirkIUn – 9:38 AM
“We talked about playoff Jimmy. Playoff Joker, regular season Joker? This guy is unstoppable.”
—@CJMcCollum pic.twitter.com/LtAQirkIUn – 9:38 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
What to watch for in Game 3 tonight: How the Heat are defending Jokic, how the Nuggets might adjust, other potential counters for both teams, much more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 8:25 AM
What to watch for in Game 3 tonight: How the Heat are defending Jokic, how the Nuggets might adjust, other potential counters for both teams, much more:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 8:25 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s plan vs. Jokic in the Finals is becoming clearer. A look at what has worked and what hasn’t worked entering tonight’s Game 3 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “He’s such a basketball savant. He’s brilliant out there. You’re never going to stop him, you just try to slow him down.” – 7:44 AM
Heat’s plan vs. Jokic in the Finals is becoming clearer. A look at what has worked and what hasn’t worked entering tonight’s Game 3 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “He’s such a basketball savant. He’s brilliant out there. You’re never going to stop him, you just try to slow him down.” – 7:44 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jokic before Game 3: Discipline is the key for us eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 6:00 AM
Jokic before Game 3: Discipline is the key for us eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 6:00 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Goran Dragic talks about Jokic, NBA finals and his summer plans eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 3:08 AM
Goran Dragic talks about Jokic, NBA finals and his summer plans eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 3:08 AM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: 30-20-10 games, NBA postseason history – 1967 Wilt (East semis) – 1970 Kareem (East Finals) – 2021 Jokic (West semis) – 2023 Jokic (WCF) – 2023 Jokic (NBA FINALS) -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / June 7, 2023
Clutch Points: Most 30-point, 20-rebound triple-doubles in NBA playoff history: 🔥 Nikola Jokic (3) 🔥 Wilt Chamberlain (1) 🔥 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1) ELITE COMPANY! pic.twitter.com/05XPWVAjXD -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 7, 2023
NBA: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to each record 30+ points and 10+ assists in a Finals game! Denver leads by 11 with 1:14 to play on ABC 🍿 -via Twitter / June 7, 2023