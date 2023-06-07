Stephen A. Smith on Zion Williamson: 'Your lower extremities were compromised'

To some basketball fans, however, there was no bigger story Wednesday than a bizarre, extraordinarily NSFW sequence of tweets from adult film star Moriah Mills slamming Pelicans forward Zion Williamson in the wake of the announcement of his girlfriend’s pregnancy. “Better pray I’m not pregnant because I’m definitely late,” Mills wrote in one of the spree’s few printable tweets, in which she insinuated Williamson had a tryst with her. Stephen A. Smith: “No wonder you ain’t healthy. I’m talking about your legs. We need those legs spry. We need you bench press with your big self. We need you bench pressing about 400 lbs. We need you running up and down that court. He’s a man child but you can’t get healthy. Your lower extremities were compromised.”
Source: Sports Illustrated
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I’m going to get so many people saying CLICKBAIT but the headline says I think this could make ownership want to trade Zion and then in the show explain why I think this might make them want to trade Zion – 7:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson’s drama could make ownership want to trade him away from the New Orleans Pelicans
youtube.com/watch?v=QHzHK8… pic.twitter.com/kHWhigcFJY – 7:55 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson is going to be a father youtube.com/watch?v=e3q2kU… – 3:06 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets players for today’s draft workout.
-Toumani Camara (Dayton)
-Armaan Franklin (Virginia)
-Colby Jones (Xavier)
-Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech)
-Julian Phillips (Tennessee)
-Daivien Williamson (Wake Forest)
Jones/Phillips are #27 or #34 targets – 10:15 AM
Fortunately or unfortunately, defending on your viewpoint, this news made its way to one Stephen A. Smith of ESPN. “The name Zion Williamson came up because apparently he’s about to be a daddy,” Smith said with near-comic solemnity. “And the person who’s about to make him a new father, is not the person, that was on social media talking about him.” -via Sports Illustrated / June 7, 2023
“A girl named Moriah Mills, calling him out by name, giving vivid details of their encounters with one another … SHE’S A PORN STAR!” Smith shrieked. “Man, you only played 29 games last year! And you missed the season before that! What the hell is taking you so long to get healthy? Well, now I know!” -via Sports Illustrated / June 7, 2023
Add “Girl Dad” to Zion Williamson’s resume … the former number one overall draft pick, who is expecting a child with his girlfriend, just learned they’re having a baby daughter!! The 22-year-old and his pregnant GF Ahkeema invited some of their closest family and friends over for the gender reveal, and did it in a pretty awesome way … courtesy of a fireworks show! -via TMZ.com / June 7, 2023