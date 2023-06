Stephen A. Smith on Zion Williamson: 'Your lower extremities were compromised'

To some basketball fans, however, there was no bigger story Wednesday than a bizarre, extraordinarily NSFW sequence of tweets from adult film star Moriah Mills slamming Pelicans forward Zion Williamson in the wake of the announcement of his girlfriend’s pregnancy. “Better pray I’m not pregnant because I’m definitely late,” Mills wrote in one of the spree’s few printable tweets, in which she insinuated Williamson had a tryst with her. Stephen A. Smith: “No wonder you ain’t healthy. I’m talking about your legs. We need those legs spry. We need you bench press with your big self. We need you bench pressing about 400 lbs. We need you running up and down that court. He’s a man child but you can’t get healthy. Your lower extremities were compromised.” Source: Sports Illustrated