Suns also planning to explore trade opportunities for Deandre Ayton?

Phoenix plans to explore trade opportunities including Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton that could alter the franchise’s roster landscape ahead of a final decision on Paul’s partially guaranteed contract, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
New Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel intent on ‘restoring’ Deandre Ayton to an ‘All-Star level player’ (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:35 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Frank Vogel on Deandre Ayton:
“I think he can be one of the best centers in the league. He’s shown that at times throughout his career. … I’m intent on really connecting with him and restoring him to an All-Star level player.” pic.twitter.com/jsC2wWc34o – 3:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Frank Vogel said he looks forward to getting Deandre Ayton to a “All-Star” level. #Suns pic.twitter.com/hbZ67klPjq – 3:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Vogel said Deandre Ayton can be one of the best centers in the league and has shown that at times. Saw it first hand in the playoffs two years ago. Has areas he can still grow. Wants to build a connection to “restore” Ayton to an All-Star level player. – 3:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From the weekend:
3 reasons Phoenix Suns should keep Deandre Ayton – and 3 reasons they shouldn’t #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet: Frank Vogel said he thinks Deandre Ayton can be one of the best centers in the NBA, like he showed in the 2021 Lakers playoff series “There’s still areas that he can grow offensively, but I’m intent on really connecting with him and restoring him to an All-Star level player.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / June 6, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: “It starts with the big guy.” – Frank Vogel on Deandre Ayton and the defensive end -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / June 6, 2023
According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, it is highly probable that Deandre Ayton will be traded by the Suns in the upcoming offseason. MacMahon made the comment during an episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, stating that even with head coach Monty Williams’ departure, Ayton’s departure from Phoenix is still very likely. “By no stretch do I believe that Monty Williams departure makes it much more likely for Deandre Ayton to still be in Phoenix next season. I still am pretty sure Deandre Ayton will be traded this summer,” he said. -via TalkBasket / June 6, 2023