Suns exploring multiple options with Chris Paul, including a trade, or waiving and re-signing him

The Suns have the following options when it comes to Paul with waiving him being one of them. They also can guarantee his money and keep him, but that would hinder the Suns from making roster moves under the new collective bargaining agreement. The Suns could look to make other trades to make it easier to keep Paul or they could trade him. The final year of Paul’s deal is non-guaranteed . -via Arizona Republic / June 7, 2023