Suns notify Chris Paul he will be waived, making him a free agent this summer

Speaking on a recent podcast appearance, Paul dropped a bombshell about his decision to leave the team and the city. Apparently, the main reason why he opted to part ways with the Hornets was because he was led to believe that the franchise was heading out of New Orleans: “What a lot of people don’t know … They was coming to practice and telling us that the team’s leaving,” Pual said. “They was telling us that the team was moving to Kansas City, they told us that the team was moving to somewhere in California. Me and David West have been there. … When I left, it wasn’t like I’m leaving New Orleans because I want to be out of here. The team was saying that they were moving and going to do this and going in all these other directions. So that’s why me and D-West was like, ‘Okay, it’s time for us to move on.’” -via Clutch Points / June 7, 2023