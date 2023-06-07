Suns notify Chris Paul he will be waived, making him a free agent this summer

Chris Haynes: BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport .
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:16 PM
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Chris Paul talked about how his injuries have affected those around him.
(via @thepivot) pic.twitter.com/30KVR59zpB – 10:53 AM
Chris Paul talked about how his injuries have affected those around him.
(via @thepivot) pic.twitter.com/30KVR59zpB – 10:53 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Will Dawkins is one of the NBA’s top up and comers, another out of the Sam Presti shop. OKC’s rapid rebuild after trading Paul George & Chris Paul featured Dawkins’ increased responsibilities in OKC’s front office. Will get significant runway in D.C. to put his stamp on things. – 5:00 PM
Will Dawkins is one of the NBA’s top up and comers, another out of the Sam Presti shop. OKC’s rapid rebuild after trading Paul George & Chris Paul featured Dawkins’ increased responsibilities in OKC’s front office. Will get significant runway in D.C. to put his stamp on things. – 5:00 PM
More on this storyline
ClutchPoints: “Kob is just special… Me and Kob was just wired the same… Had we got a chance to play together, I think it could have been fun.” Chris Paul on almost being traded to the Lakers in 2011 and playing with Kobe Bryant (via @thepivot ) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 7, 2023
ClutchPoints: “[My daughter] at the age now where at school kids talk crazy to her. She had a little boy at school that said some reckless stuff to her was like, ‘Your daddy ain’t never gon’ win no championship.'” Chris Paul on not winning an NBA title (via @thepivot ) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 7, 2023
Speaking on a recent podcast appearance, Paul dropped a bombshell about his decision to leave the team and the city. Apparently, the main reason why he opted to part ways with the Hornets was because he was led to believe that the franchise was heading out of New Orleans: “What a lot of people don’t know … They was coming to practice and telling us that the team’s leaving,” Pual said. “They was telling us that the team was moving to Kansas City, they told us that the team was moving to somewhere in California. Me and David West have been there. … When I left, it wasn’t like I’m leaving New Orleans because I want to be out of here. The team was saying that they were moving and going to do this and going in all these other directions. So that’s why me and D-West was like, ‘Okay, it’s time for us to move on.’” -via Clutch Points / June 7, 2023