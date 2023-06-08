Adam Silver on Ja Morant: We're going to focus on him developing as a better, more responsible person

A lot of conversation has been focused on how many games Ja Morant should be suspended, but Silver seems to believe that there is a better way to address the issues. The commissioner is suggesting a program to help Morant going forward. The Memphis Grizzlies star was suspended eight games for conduct detrimental to the league after a previous incident in which he brandished a gun on March 4 in a Denver-area nightclub. Silver believed at the time that an eight-game suspension was severe. “I think it’s important to point out that this is not just about disciplining him and crossing your fingers hoping it’s not a third time,” Silver said. “I recognize that he needs some assistance from the league office, his union, his team. … My hope is that wherever we come out in terms of discipline, there is a an acceptance that we need to find ways to engage with each other going forward so that he can change the trajectory that he’s now on, which is not a positive one.” “I want to find a way where, frankly, he’s not being kicked to the curb, but basketball will take a back seat and first and foremost, we’re going to focus on him as a young man developing as a better person as someone who is more responsible,” Silver added.
Adam Silver continues to comment on Ja Morant: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 12:24 PM
Adam Silver joined the Dan Patrick Show this morning & offered more insight on the toy gun reports & how the NBA plans to go forward with disciplining Ja Morant.
“I recognize that he needs some assistance from the league office, his union, his team.
Adam Silver joined the Dan Patrick Show this morning & offered more insight on the toy gun reports & how the NBA plans to go forward with disciplining Ja Morant.
“I recognize that he needs some assistance from the league office, his union, his team.
It appears Adam Silver is going to make sure Ja Morant doesn’t distract from the NBA Finals by talking about Ja Morant before every game of the NBA Finals. Bold strategy. – 8:37 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. said there was a big lesson everyone should take away from him discussing Ja Morant on the @PodcastPShow Podcast:
“No matter what, I stand by my brother.”
Jaren Jackson Jr. said there was a big lesson everyone should take away from him discussing Ja Morant on the @PodcastPShow Podcast:
“No matter what, I stand by my brother.”
Jaren Jackson Jr. commented on Ja Morant on Paul George’s podcast.
Jackson repeatedly called Morant his brother, said the PG is “good” and that people “will come back around.”
Jaren Jackson Jr. commented on Ja Morant on Paul George’s podcast.
Jackson repeatedly called Morant his brother, said the PG is “good” and that people “will come back around.”
Rumors and reports of Morant appearing to brandish a toy gun in the Instagram Live video began spreading this week. Silver noted that he is aware of what has been said, and after previously indicating that the investigation had been wrapped up, the league is still looking into the situation, even though the perception of the gun appears to matter more than if it was a real one. “The very issue for Ja certainly in the first incident was treating a gun as a toy,” Silver said. “That’s what we’re talking about, and I think that’s what the danger is to society; Taking a gun, livestreaming it. … I think everyone agrees that gun safety is important. Guns aren’t toys.” -via cm.commercialappeal.com / June 8, 2023
Adam Silver on potential Ja Morant punishment: I get a little nervous when people talk about sending a message. Sometimes it implies that you may not be fair to that individual player. But there’s no question, in this league, that there’s something called conduct that is detrimental to the league. And it’s not just conduct that may be negative, we want to portray a positive image of players in this league. So that’s of course something I take into account. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 7, 2023
The Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. believes his teammate Ja Morant, who has been suspended from team activities after flashing a gun in an Instagram Live video, will come back with a vengeance. “He’s I think just growing up with this much attention on you, especially being this young. It’s a lot to deal with,” Jackson said. “Dude’s great. People always gotta understand that everybody human. That’s my brother though, no matter what. I stand my brother and I think that’s the lesson everybody should take away from this. “He works hard. He’s smart as hell. He should’ve been MVP the other year,” Jackson said, adding … “The dude is high-level.” -via TalkBasket / June 6, 2023